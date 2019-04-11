YouTube/Serge Ibaka

The Toronto Raptors are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference entering the NBA Playoffs, and aren’t far behind the Bucks on the odds sheet to make the Finals.

Two of the biggest reasons for their surge this season to near the top of the East are Kawhi Leonard, acquired this summer in a blockbuster trade, and Serge Ibaka, who is playing his best basketball in years. The two were once rivals in the West with the Thunder and Spurs, but formed a strong tandem in Toronto and have become pretty good friends.

That was clear in the latest episode of “How Hungry Are You?” as Ibaka, aka Mafuzzy Chef, welcomed Leonard to his home for some food, fun, and conversation. The entire episode is incredibly enjoyable, as it’s a glimpse into a side of Leonard we rarely see, comfortable and joking around with Ibaka, who chose to serve Kawhi a beef penis pizza.