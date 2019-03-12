Serge Ibaka Is Suspended Three Games For Fighting Marquese Chriss

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors will be without a key piece for over a week after Serge Ibaka got into a fight on Monday night in Cleveland with Marquese Chriss.

The Raptors big man snapped after Chriss stood over him and said something to him that set Ibaka off, as he choked Chriss into the stanchion and sparked a brief but heated fight that included both players throwing punches. Given that Ibaka is a repeat offender, the guess from many was he’d face a three to five game suspension for instigating the fight, and on Tuesday the league settled on the lesser end of that window, with Chriss getting one game for throwing a punch.