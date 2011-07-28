Serge Ibaka Says He Will Be An All-Star; Caron Butler Wants To Stay In Dallas For A Long Time

Is there a better national team frontcourt than Spain? The Gasol brothers and Serge Ibaka: completely different and yet they complement each other perfectly. They have defense, length, athleticism, touch, shooting and toughness. Ibaka actually is saying he can be an All-Star either next year or the year after. We believe him. Everyone is riding the James Harden train right now and deservedly so. The Beard was balling in the playoffs and looks like he could be the second coming of a Paul Pierce-type player. But Ibaka is OKC’s third-most important player. Without him, they have virtually nothing inside. Plus, he has the largest amount of untapped potential. KD and Westbrook might get a little better. Harden just needs minutes. But Ibaka is only scratching the surface … We also released the behind-the-scenes video of our Dime #64 cover shoot with Westbrook and Durant … Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony might finally be thinking about becoming teammates. In China … The Mavericks want to keep Caron Butler around, and he wants to stay, preferably with a long-term deal. At 31 years old, how many years would you give him? And while Cuban never seems to worry too much about money, if they bring back Butler, that has to be a negative as far as getting Tyson Chandler and J.J. Barea back into the mix as well right? … Milwaukee’s Ersan Ilyasova isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and let everyone in the organization know he wants out. He doesn’t want to play with Milwaukee anymore, and wants to return to Europe and play for a Turkish team, calling it his biggest dream … Jalen Rose was ordered to do 20 days in jail after a March drunken-driving crash. Rose’s attorney took it like the judge came down hard on Rose because of his status. He felt the ESPN analyst should’ve received some type of break because of all his charity contributions. But if Rose were to get a break, give him one because he was drinking martinis … Rose isn’t the only former player who’s in trouble right now. Wisconsin posted their top 100 delinquent taxpayers, not exactly a list anyone wants to find their name on. Naturally, Latrell Sprewell and Anthony Mason were two of the top three. Mason owes over $2 million dollars in back taxes while Sprewell is down a ridiculous $3.5 million to the government. That’s a lot of family meals. With the amount of money these guys make, people always wonder just how they can fall under so bad. The problem is that many of them fall out of touch with their finances well before. They hire others to take care of that stuff, and then once their career is over, when the money stops flowing, the employees leave and the players are lost … Then there is Rodney White, who once upon a time was supposed to be the next T-Mac. Instead, he’s become the revolutionary Ricky Williams. White was arrested by authorities and charged with managing what’s being called “an elaborate” marijuana-growing operation. Somehow, White ended up in the middle of nowhere, a tiny little road in a small town about 70 miles outside of Charlotte, befriending everyone and telling them all he was building a dirk-bike track for underprivileged kids. Looks like he wasn’t telling the whole truth … After nearly becoming toppled in a “sexting” incident, Ron Artest might be trying to dance. It’s being reported that Artest is talking to “Dancing With The Stars” about competing should the lockout last for a long time. We’d rather see Mark Madsen … And this weekend, we were so bored we played a game of NBA 2k1. That’s not a joke … We’re out like Ilyasova.
Marijuana in some studies has been proven to be a cure for nausea and vomiting. It is supposed to be an effective analgesic and can treat glaucoma. Maybe Rodney White, thinking like a businessman, wants to start a marijuana drugstore.
So now we have NBA players who will compete or has competed in volleyball, poker, and Dancing With The Stars. Anyone going to the WWE?
The end of the world is near when one of them goes into figure skating.
End the lockout!
@ “Ibaka actually is saying he can be an All-Star either next year or the year after. We believe him.
Lamarcus Aldridge, Monta Ellis n Eric Gordon read that, smacked they teeth n just spent the next ten minutes shakin their heads…
Serge may have a better chance at being one if the Thunder trade Russell, which I think won’t happen. The Mavs need Caron since he’s one of the few guys on the team who’s a defender in addition to being a proven scorer. Jalen Rose got a helluva pass. A regular person would’ve gotten months or years for that shit but he doesn’t get 3 weeks.
Dime, I’ve been flollowing your website since hoopstv, but dang fellas (and ladies) I need to ask: when are y’all going to develop an iPad app for dimemag.com. My Indian boys in IT can probably knock that out for you in a couple of day at severly discounted prices too. Just don’t forget my cut.
Good for Jalen. Anyone over like 22 who gets a DUI is just an asshole. If you don’t have it figured out by then, I have no sympathy for you.
LOL at KDizzle. Dude, you forgot how much Dime loves Ibaka. I like the dude alot too, but All-Star is a stretch in the West for a forward. Duncan, Dirk, Griffin, Aldridge, Love, Z-Bo (if he plays like he did in the playoffs). But stranger things can happen.
I guess we have to wait to see what the new CBA has for contract lengths etc., but I hope Dallas keeps Caron. Whether they can or not is an entirely different story.
Must-see: Video & Photos of Chris Paul’s Off-the-Glass-Pass to Kobe Bryant for the Reverse Dunk:
[www.nbadunks.org]
What’s more likely to happen first: Ibaka becoming an All-Star or LeBron winning a ring? Serious question, I’m not a hater…
Agree with Big Island, as always too many outstanding forwards in the west. Maybe if Ibaka gets traded out east and develops his offense (workouts with Hakeem couldnt hurt, works for everybody else) he could sniff an all-star game. I dont see it in the cards any time in the immediate future though.
Good work Rodney White, NBA players usually just get busted for possession, you have raised the bar. Damon Stoudamire, Michael Beasly, your moves.
“telling them all he was building a dirk-bike track…”
^^ Big Island read that and immediately went googling for his own Dirk bicycle to be able to ride on that exclusive Dirk-bike only track.
Re: Ibaka as an all-star in the next 2 years.
He’s selling that crack, but I ain’t buying it. The only way he gets on is if all the other PFs and Cs are traded to the East. Or if the season is cancelled and he goes to play in the Philippines.
@Ibaka – He think he ballin cuz he got a block.
He’s no Ben Wallace.
Dirk was just abusing him in the low post.
@rban
Don’t tell that to some guys here… some really think he’s on the same defensive level as Hakeem. Bananas…
He gets some sexy blocks I’ll give him that.
@ Big Island – for real. I like Serge. He’s a nice piece but take the dudes you listed( Duncan, Dirk, Griffin, Aldridge, Love, Z-Bo) then add Gasol, Durant, Odom, Gerald Wallace, Rudy Gay, Dave West, Al Jefferson, Luis Scola etc. I don’t think he’s even that far ahead of Trevor Ariza, David Lee, Gallinari or Demarcus Cousins.
Serge is the only dude in OKC blockin shots n his numbers should go up, but 10 n 8 ain’t really all-star digits.
Appreciate his confidence tho…
I’d take Greg Monroe over Serge.
@ K Diz – agree. He won’t get voted in, and the coaches just have too many players that A.) are probably better, or B.) have simply been around longer.
wow get off his nutts, he aint that good… you must be on his team.. lol …. people stay on camron nuttz but lets face it, he is hurt most of the time. and always when you need him…hurt in mia, hurt in la, hurt in dc and hurt in dallas.
If OKC trades Westbrook and gets a guard like CP, one who actually passes the ball, I could see Serge getting in an allstar game. The guy is a pretty good defender, very athletic and has a growing skill set. He ain’t going to get in if Durant and Westbrook both get in though, unless OKC has the best record in the league.
Jay – First of all, I know there isn’t a Dirk bike in production. You don’t think I would already own that? Second, I actually DO own a white and blue bike. It was really tough to find blonde streamers though. Now, if I ride really fast it’s almost like Dirk’s hair is blowing in the wind. I feel like the kid in the Neverending Story. I totally hop curbs and stuff.
[www.youtube.com]
Unnecessary and embarrassing confession due to Big Island bringing back memories with his Neverending Story reference: first time I pulled my pud, it was thinking of that princess in that movie.
LMAOOOO @ Big Ilse
ATREUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU!!!!!!!
Latrell Spreewell could choke me anytime…in bed…while we are doing the wild thing. He was always sexual chocolate, why a team wont sign him I dont know. I loved watching him run up and down the floor, dropping 50 on a team any given night.
Serge Ibaka aint gonna be no allstar in 2yrs. we know damn well the fans aint gonna vote him in (lock in Kevin Durant and Dirk next year; then Durant and Blake Griffin as starters for the next 6yrs after that).
so its up to the coaches.
and we know damn well the coaches arent going to vote him in. even if the nba lists Pau Gasol and Tim Duncan as centers (which they might since the west wont have Shaq nor Yao), that still leaves:
Blake Griffin, Kevin Love, Lamar Odom, Al Jefferson, Rudy Gay, Zach Randolph, LaMarcus Aldridge, Gerald Wallace, Derrick Williams, Luis Scola, David West, David Lee…
Serge Ibaka aint leap-frogging all those guys in the eyes f coaches.
They look like… such strong… hands.
@heckler
… Derrick Williams?? You kiddin me.. Rookie hasn’t sniffed the court and your putting him over a known quantity. Please think before you post.
haters gon hate..