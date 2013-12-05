Serge Ibaka’s Block Leads To Powerful Kevin Durant Slam

After a nice swat by Serge Ibaka, Russell Westbrook dishes the ball to Kevin Durant on the break where he finishes with authority while getting fouled. It was a nice way to end the first half, but the Blazers would go on to win, 111-104, to hand the Thunder just their fourth loss of the year.

Don’t look now, but the Blazers have the top record in the West at 16-3 on the year with consecutive victories over the visiting Pacers and Thunder. We’ll see how they do when they play four road games in five days starting December 14.

