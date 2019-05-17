Getty Image

The Curry family rivalry was one of the more fun and compelling storylines going into this Western Conference Finals series between the Blazers and Warriors. First, there was the issue of who their parents would cheer for, with Dell and Sonya finally flipping a coin and deciding to trade every other game.

For the brothers themselves, there’s little gray area, as all the years of sibling rivalry came to a head in Game 2 when Seth and Steph went at it to try and will their teams to victory. With Steph at the line and the game tied at 108 late in the fourth quarter, Seth naturally didn’t miss the opportunity to try and rattle his brother’s nerves.