Seth Tarver: The Pac-10’s Biggest Sleeper

It’s true: what a difference a year can make. It was only two seasons ago that the Oregon State Beavers were the laughing stock of the Pac-10 – literally, going 0-18 in conference play. That was until new coach Craig Robinson, by way of Brown University, was chosen last spring to lead OSU out of its funk. Under Robinson, who is also President Obama‘s brother-in-law, the Beavers went 18-18 while also winning the CBI title over UTEP in his first year.

One of the major reasons for Oregon State’s massive turnaround: current senior, Seth Tarver. The 6-5 guard/forward is the team’s top weapon and will be relied upon heavily to lift the load for Robinson this year. In Oregon State’s final exhibition game this season, Tarver piled the stat box full with 17 points (on 8-9 shooting), six boards, five dimes, four steals and no turnovers in only 25 minutes of action vs. Western Oregon.

Tarver, a three-year starter, averaged 8 points and 5.4 boards, to go along with 1.7 steals a game as a junior (His 2.0 spg average in conference games led the Pac-10). Tarver may not have the same eye-popping numbers that other elite players on the West Coast possesses, but his presence extends far past the points column.

Tarver is an extremely gifted and explosive athlete. He is long and clogs the passing lanes beautifully. At the forefront of his game is his defense. Tarver is the nucleus of Robinson’s 1-3-1 zone, which allows Tarver to float out front and harass the ball handler. He is still raw offensively, but his athleticism allows him to drive to the basket with more ease than any other Beaver. As of Thursday, Tarver is averaging 11.7 and 5.3 through three games for the 1-2 Beavs.

Last year, the Beavers were able to sneak up on opposing teams and surprise schools with their athleticism and energy. That’s not the case this year, with everyone in the Pac-10 now well aware of Oregon State’s abilities. The Beavers were predicted to finish sixth in the Pac-10 preseason media poll, expectations that both Robinson and Tarver hope to defy once again.

While Tarver wants nothing more than to fill an empty space along the Oregon State gym rafters, his final season in Corvallis hopes to be a memorable one. Tarver grew up right up along I-5, playing at Portland’s Jesuit High School with his brother and current Beaver teammate, Josh Tarver. Seth was able to take out a few minutes after practice recently to share a little of his time with Dime.

Dime: Seth, You chose to be a Beaver over other schools after high school when OSU wasn’t winning many games. What’s it like for you personally to see OSU go through such a vast transition during your time in Corvallis?

Seth Tarver: It feels good to come from the bottom, up. It just makes it that much better than coming into an existing good program (From high school). It’s something that I can look back on and say I helped start this movement.

Dime: What are you looking to accomplish personally this season? What are your main goals for your senior year?

ST: I just want to win really and make it to the NCAA tournament. From there anything can happen.

Dime: What’s the best thing Coach Robinson has instilled in your team?

ST: Discipline. Being disciplined – we have practiced at 5:30 am – and being professional from the court to the classroom.

Dime: What made you guys buy into his system of coaching?

ST: He says you got to lead by example. He holds you accountable for everything that you do. If you’re not doing (your job), he’ll tell you and if you’re doing good, he’ll tell you.

Dime: So, you and the guys get to sit in on White House meetings and hang with Obama all the time right…

ST: (Laughs) I don’t know, hopefully. We’re going to DC this year, so hopefully we will.

Dime: How would you feel if I said Obama was actually a Duck’s fan?

ST: (Laughs) I would be sad, I wouldn’t believe you though.

Dime: Who is the hardest player that you’ve had to guard still currently in the Pac-10?

ST: Klay Thompson (Sophomore at Washington State). He can do everything, he can shoot, pass and get to the basket, pretty much everything.

Dime: Lastly, what’s it been like being able to play college basketball with your older brother Josh everyday for the last four years?

ST: It’s really nothing new; we’ve been playing together ever since I can remember, so it’s really nothing new. It’s normal for me to have him out there all the time. He has the potential to do real well this year.

