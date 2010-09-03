Setting the record straight on Deron Williams, Utah and Dallas

Earlier this week, Dime’s Andrew Macaluso wrote an opinion column — and I should stress the word opinion — about Deron Williams and the likelihood of him leaving Utah in 2012 for the Dallas Mavericks. The column drew a lot of attention across the country, especially in Utah, where the understandably defensive fan base mostly blasted Andrew for factual errors and various assumptions he made in his piece.
One such response came from Utah Jazz radio/TV personality David Locke, whom Andrew interviewed (via Twitter) and quoted in his column. In a blog post titled, “Reacting to Absurdity – The Dime Magazine Piece,” Locke blew off Andrew’s column as garbage and defended his own role in supporting Andrew’s conclusion that Deron won’t finish his career in Utah.
After reading through it a couple times, I felt I had to issue a response to Locke’s response. Let’s go old-school Internet message board style and address it point-by-point:
LOCKE — “Let’s get some things clear. The writer is an intern for Dime Magazine. He is looking to make a career and didn’t do his work on the piece. He is probably excited that I am reacting to it. My real message would be to Jazz fans to stop being so reactionary and think about the facts and look into who is writing these things.”
* Yes, Andrew is an intern, but that’s no reason for Locke to use that status as an immediate strike against him. The vast majority of professional sportswriters, announcers, and media members used to be interns at some point. I’ve been an intern, my co-Associate Editor at Dime has been an intern, and all of my bosses at every media outlet I’ve ever worked were once interns. I’m assuming Locke was even an intern once. So if his position is that interns are inherently screw-ups, I guess this whole business is full of screw-ups, from NYC to L.A. to Utah.
There were definitely some mistakes in the piece. For example, Andrew said the Jazz have only “first round exits” to show for themselves since signing Deron to a contract extension, which is wrong. No excuse for that one. But if that’s the worst thing you can find in the column, I don’t think that qualifies it as “absurd,” or as so many reader responses claimed, “not journalism” and the worst article they’ve ever read. I’ll chalk that up to the growing Internet culture of negativity and overblowing everything.
LOCKE — “It included no comments from Deron in any way shape or form. Second the premise was largely based on the Jazz losing Boozer, Matthews and Korver in the off-season. Nowhere is it discussed that the Jazz answered the bell better than could be imagined with the additions of Al Jefferson, Raja Bell and Gordon Hayward.”
* While getting quotes from players/coaches is obviously ideal in every scenario, opinion columns and hypothetical “pitch” pieces don’t necessarily need quotes. I recently wrote a piece suggesting the Nuggets trade Carmelo Anthony to Houston in a deal involving Kevin Martin. I didn’t talk to anybody in the Denver or Houston front office; I didn’t talk to ‘Melo or K-Mart to see how they felt. It was just an idea I had that on paper worked out for both sides, so I put it out there. Andrew’s piece about Deron eventually leaving Utah for Dallas was the same thing. An idea that made sense to him that he wanted to put out there. No quotes required.
LOCKE — “I am quoted via twitter, which is always dangerous when you are limited to 120 characters. … What was printed was not my response. My response was in fact the following “what have the Jazz done that would make his heart be out of it. If it is nothing they can do about it.”
* I’m not up in Andrew’s Twitter messages like that, but he printed Locke’s response as: “Jazz fans are concerned about losing Deron, but what have the Jazz done that would make his heart be out of it? If it is, there’s nothing they can do about it.”
That sounds exactly like Locke’s admitted response, simply cleaned up to be a bit more legible. Just because Twitter has a 140-character limit doesn’t mean Locke couldn’t have split his response into two posts if he wanted to be read more clearly. I thought Andrew did Locke a professional favor by not printing his by-the-letter response.
LOCKE — “The final premise of this ill advised article is that when Deron is a free agent he will want to go to Dallas because Dallas is better and has a better supporting cast. There is an old phrase you are better off staying quiet and being thought a fool than opening your mouth and removing all doubt. On this one the phrase would include keep writing and remove all doubt. The Jazz roster includes 25 year old Al Jefferson, 25 year old Paul Millsap 24 year CJ Miles and a 21 year old Gordon Hayward who in 2012 when Deron is a free agent will all be in their prime. Dallas, on the other hand, will have Shaun Marion, Brendan Haywood, Rodrique Beaubois and Dirk Nowitzki on the roster.
“I love Dirk but the idea that Deron would want to leave Utah in order to play with a then 34 year old Dirk is laughable.”
* Now we’re just getting into territory where it’s one writer’s opinon versus another. That’s fine if Locke thinks the Jazz have a better foundation than the Mavericks, but that’s his opinion. If Andrew thinks differently, it doesn’t make his column ill-advised or absurd. When you’re comparing rosters of NBA teams, few things are concrete. Of course the Lakers have a better roster than the Warriors right now, but if we’re talking about two Western Conference playoff contenders, the differences aren’t that large. I could argue that since Dirk is better than any player currently on the Jazz, that alone makes the Mavs more attractive to a point guard like Deron.
Also, I find it strange how Locke is being a stickler about fact-checking when he spells Shawn Marion’s name wrong. (Among other numerous punctuation and grammatical errors in his post.) Honestly, I’m pretty forgiving when it comes to typos and small mistakes like that — we’re all under tight deadlines and stressed out in this business — but when you’re throwing rocks, make sure you have your own glass windows reinforced.
LOCKE — “Finally, my favorite line of this whole collection of words “arguably the best owner in basketball, Mark Cuban” Are you serious? His basis is because Cuban is willing to go into the luxury tax to win a title. Next time in Dallas I will be sure to look for that trophy. Cuba maybe the loudest and most fined, but I can make a strong argument that he is at the core of a culture that is incapable of winning because of his antics. Moroever, the last time I checked the Millers have shown the same thing.”
* Again, this comes down to one man’s opinion versus another man’s opinion. So Locke doesn’t think Cuban is the League’s best owner. That’s cool. But his opinion isn’t any closer to fact than Andrew’s.
But I get it. I’m originally from Seattle, and I was around when Locke was working as a talk-show host on Seattle’s top sports radio station. He comes from the sports radio culture, where IF YOU TALK LOUDER THAN EVERYONE ELSE, YOUR POINT SEEMS MORE CORRECT. Locke used that STYLE … OF SPEAKING … LOUDLY … AND IN SHORT CLIPS … TO SOUND AUTHORITATIVE … AND IN A PLACE … WHERE … HE COULD CONTROL … HOW MUCH … CALLERS WERE ABLE … TO RESPOND. He’s apparently taken it over to his new job as well.
LOCKE — “Final things to the author or should I say intern of this piece. In the last 4 years, the Dallas Mavericks have won 1 playoff series. Your right Deron has no chance to win in Utah and that would all change in Dallas.”
* One more time with the blanket “intern” insult. I would hope any young kid on his way up in the sports media game in Utah doesn’t have to intern under Locke, because obviously he doesn’t think much of interns.
In a lot of ways, interns help provide the backbone of this business, doing the “little things” that salaried employees either don’t have time or desire to do, often for zero or little pay. If a business is run like an NBA team, interns are the undersized power forwards like Leon Powe, or the not-as-athletic guards who specialize in defense or shooting. They are the role players, and without them, superstars don’t win championships. I understand and respect that. Locke clearly doesn’t.
As far as Deron’s chances of winning in Utah versus winning in Dallas, it’s really just splitting hairs. Neither franchise has won a championship, and in fact, Dallas (2006 Finals) has come closer more recently than Utah. But that’s another matter of opinion regarding who is best set up to contend by 2012. That’s not my place to say the Mavs or Jazz are a better look for Deron. But even back in ’08, when I interviewed Deron for a feature in Dime #41, I asked him about the possibility of going to Dallas someday. (This was before he signed his current contract extension.) He grew up in the area and team’s owner is known to spend money on big-time players, so it’s not a far-off assumption that Dallas would be on D-Will’s radar.
Either way, when you’re representing a team (Utah) that hasn’t won a championship and trying to clown another franchise that hasn’t won a title, you end up looking silly on your pedestal. Locke is a pro in the game, and I would think he’d be better than that. But maybe I’m just being absurd.
I gotta say I’ve been less than impressed with Andrews writing or his replies to readers posts … that said if he was my intern I’d do the exact same thing. Well played Austin … I’ve never read anything by this Locke charater but he certainly seems like a huge douche
I guess you could argue that much of it is one man’s opinion versus another man’s opinion. That’s true, but there’s quite a bit of knowledge that comes with covering the league for 15 years with two different franchises. An intern isn’t going to have that perspective.
But many props for taking up for your employees, be they interns or not. That’s what a good organization should do.
I’m just happy someone is calling out Locke. I don’t live in Utah (never have) and when I listen to him online (streaming radio, like I used to a few years ago, I’ve since stopped listening to his show) I felt like his ‘strategy’ of yelling opposed to using rigor was horrible. Bravo for calling him out, and bravo for sticking up for your guys.
Locke masquerades as a numbers guy. He is a company man through and through. That’s part of the deal, I guess, when you are ‘reporting’ on a team that’s owned by the people who own the radio station, though. It’s like the Iraqi Information Minister. “There are no US troops in Iraq!” “Carlos Boozer is a great guy!” “Al Jefferson’s defense is under-rated!”
As far as opinions go, though, there’s a thing called an educated one and a wild guess. I know you guys at dime like to post topics that sometimes elicits a certain response (any post that calls Toronto a small market, for instance) . . . but if you are supporting and propping up the credibility of an intern to be that of an expert (because all experts probably started off as interns), then his knowledge has to be equal to the task.
You could ask a 4th year medical student (effectively what this guy is) a question that relies on his medical opinion — but that opinion will be less educated than that of a guy who has finished residency and fellowship after that.
I can’t expect a 17-24 year old dude to know what sets the Jazz ran when Karl Malone was under 28 years of age. I can point those sets out, though, when there’s a new guy on the roster (playing for the same coach) who can do some of the same things.
His attitude “I love all my haters” needs improvement. Part of having an intern is not just blindly following and supporting them, but also teaching and instructing them so they get better.
The internet is full of idiots, so you have to pick and choose your battles. But don’t brush aside constructive criticism in the same wave of your hand as brushing aside the idiots.
I think AM can be good if he sticks with it. Even opinion pieces need some level of research (even if you aren’t quoting players) — a little knowledge of the CBA, when player’s contract expire, the age of players — or even playoff records from the previous years can go a long way towards making an opinion piece have more inherent validity and ultimately, be stronger.
You know this. You have been engaging in your works with the community and the people who read what you write. You defend your statements and provide examples. So far, all this guy has seem to do is run home to daddy (you).
He can do better. Push him to do better. And David Locke is an idiot. (or at least, he plays one On-Air)
@Chuck Garabedian
Agreed. And that’s exactly why he reached out to Locke in the first place for his opinion. Oftentimes, hypothetical pieces don’t even do that.
I think Andrew’s writing is good. He’s an intern and everyone has rookie mistakes and growing pains. He will be fine. He listens to his readers and comments on what they say. There must be pressure at Dime to write articles and he’s been coming out with a few articles each day, so give the kid some credit.
Austin…class act man. I don’t even know you and I have a lot of respect for you. I’d love to work for someone like you.
First of all, interns aren’t shit. You know this, I know this, everybody in the industry knows this. Ppl care less about interns than they do about running out of coffee filters in the office.
Second of all, a factual error in any nationally read article should be considered more than a minor slip-up. Fact-checking in journalism is a VERY slippery-slope, and I don’t think you’re doing a young writer any favors by coming to his defense over something like this.
This is even more true since you say Andrew’s was an “opinion” piece. Opinions can only be supported by facts, and if the facts are incorrect, the article (and the publication) loses all kinds of credibility.
nice one AB
I actually think the only part that really bothers me was his second “intern” shot. Really unnecessary. I have zero problem with Locke picking a battle with the article and using his platform to dispute it and the facts. But I do have a problem with him attacking status. The fact that the kid got here and had the article published online, and got a little pub is a nice experience, including the backlash which comes with the territory in the field. Attack the story, not the around 20 year old writer who’s working his tail off to learn and make a career.
You’re missing the point, friend. All the public hate was not *really* directed at the young intern, but at the hapless editors who apparently didn’t read his piece or send it back for corrections. You fail to mention that (1) the article was originally posted in the “Latest News” category, a tag that has since been removed; and (2) Dime did not disclose the fact that the author was a brand-new, green intern. If you had mentioned that in the first place, you probably would have avoided much scorn because people would have chalked the errors up to rookie mistakes.
But I also think you understate the problems in the article. You had the “first-round exits” line and the suggestion that Brewer was among the FA losses, when in fact he was traded during the season. But there was also projection of salary-cap space for the 2012-13 (!) season without any mention of the CBA issue. There was the failure to mention any of the Jazz’s summer acquisitions, as though the article had been written two months ago. Your intern suggested also adding some of the oldest free agents in the NBA (Ray Allen, Garnett, Duncan) in 2012, and in the comments he called George Karl one of the greatest playoff coaches in history. Seriously. These do not add to his credibility.
But perhaps your own words best describe the most general flaw in the article: “when you’re representing a team … that hasn’t won a championship and trying to clown another franchise that hasn’t won a title, you end up looking silly on your pedestal.” That is exactly what the article did, glorifying championshipless Dallas at the expense of championshipless Utah with absolutely no facts.
1. It was an opinion piece. I see worse coming out of FoxSports, ESPN, and SI.
2. Props to the Intern for writing the material that caused some thinking (and some press lol)
3. People make crazy ass assumptions as to who is gonna go where all the time.
4. Way to back dude up.
Good lookin out and standing up for one of your own. I hate radio personalites like this guy, and although I’m not a big fan of Andrew Macaluso at this point based on what he’s written. Your doing the right thing by standing by him.
Regardless of Locke’s response, the article by Macaluso was factually inaccurate and poorly written. Perhaps you should address the issue of a sub-par article on your site, rather than slinging personal attacks at Locke. Who cares what Locke said? You’ve admitted that the articles facts weren’t correct, so isn’t that the bigger issue?
One last point.
“for example, Andrew said the Jazz have only “first round exits” to show for themselves since signing Deron to a contract extension, which is wrong. No excuse for that one. But if that’s the worst thing you can find in the column, I don’t think that qualifies it as “absurd…”
Anytime an organization portraying itself as a legitimate news source quotes incorrect information, it is absurd. I certainly wouldn’t purchase a subscription to any magazine if that opinion wasn’t shared by the publication.
@ All Dime Magazine Fans
First and foremost, I want to apologize for my rude and insidious comments towards a few of the posters that left comments. Yes, I am a brand new intern at Dime Magazine. It was my first day on the job and I typed up my piece about Deron leaving Utah for Dallas. At the time I thought it was a really well written article when in fact It did have errors and I thank all of you for pointing those out in which it’s going to help me out in the long run and like the old saying goes, “Learn from your mistakes.”
I understand that a few of you might not like my writing period, even after the Deron article I’ve written. But when I said “I love all my haters” that was me stating I don’t hate anyone for bashing me, hell, I don’t even hate David Locke for bashing me. I was just frustrated with all the comments and attacks I was receiving even on Twitter. I have great thanks to everyone who takes time out of their day to read my articles here on the website. I truly appreciate all the support.
When I seen that my article made it onto ESPN and caused a world wide stir with Salt Lake City, of course I was excited that it all of a sudden became a world wide piece, but I wasn’t expecting all the negativity. With that being said, I will do better and I will be better at what I do. I’m going to keep posting my articles on Dime and hopefully earn some sort of fan base.
Again, I apologize for my comments and truly appreciate everyone who reads my articles and supports Dime.
see, that’s an awesome post. keep it up man, and don’t be afraid to ask the wider community before developing a story idea / looking for back up. each team has a very well organized and friendly fan base of guys and gals who blog. they aren’t hard to find either.
I fell in love with hoopstv/dime because there are a great alternative to the traditional mainstream media. you will do that original ideal proud if you continue to work on your writing while looking past traditional sources of info.
sbnation is a good place to start for people who will be willing to bounce ideas with. (but you probably know that already)
Andrew got slammed in the comments on his article. It wasn’t only Locke who disagreed, nor did it appear to be only Jazz fans who felt the article was sub-par. That said, I love how the response is, “well, Jazz fans are just defensive” rather than acknowledging that most of the comments were well-reasoned and based in the kinds of facts that Jazz fans know because they follow their team passionately.
I wholeheartedly disagree with the summation of Locke as a “douche.” I do think he overreacted slightly; Andrew’s article probably didn’t warrant a full-length blog post rebuttal. There are plenty of opinions about where players like Williams are going to end up via free agency, and Andrew is certainly entitled to his. But Locke really does understand the NBA exceptionally well and is a credit to his profession in Salt Lake City. Amar sounds like one of the people who called in to Locke’s show, made a stupid point, got shot down, and hung up in a huff, deciding along the way that Locke must be evil because Locke knows the Jazz and the way the league operates better than Amar himself does. Yes, there are those people whom Locke has offended because he has low tolerance for stupidity. But this is a rare exception where Locke’s actions did not fit the situation. He’s not Sid Rosenberg, so let’s stop branding him as such.
As for the charge about Locke being a company man, that couldn’t be further from the truth. I have heard him call out players a number of times. Has he defended Jazz management when fans have gotten antsy about the future of the team? Yes. But he has been right every time. Fans freaked out when Boozer and Matthews left. Nobody could see how this could possibly translate into a positive result in 2010-11. Locke defended Kevin O’Connor and Greg Miller. And then they landed Al Jefferson and Raja Bell, and now everyone is optimistic. He’s not working for Jazz Pravda. He has freedom and uses it more wisely than most. Should a radio host blast the Jazz just for the sake of blasting them, to prove his independence?
Just FYI, I have no ties to Locke or his station. I’ve never met the guy. But I have lived in other parts of the country as well as in Salt Lake City, so I’d like to think I have a large sample set of radio hosts against which to compare Locke. He’s one of the really good ones, especially when it comes to the NBA. Hopefully readers — as well as Dime — will be able to forgive and forget this one transgression.
Haha. Locke is right, but i like dime. The mavs are perpetually overrated.
@ Andrew
In journalism one of the best traits to have is thick skin..
Your doing good bruh.. Everyone one here clamors for DIFFERENT articles and then when we start getting them people piss on the ideas lol..
Basically you cant win lol so just remember to believin in urself is the best way to go.. like i said i can be nit picky myself and i havent a problem with ANYTHING you’ve written.. I like how u think outside of the box with your hypotheticals and opinions..
Keep up the good work..
@ Andrew
And remember you can write the BEST article u’ve ever written and SOMEONE is going to bash it..
@ Coney Islander
@DIME
After all this stuff you better sign this rook. He has balls and I respect his writing game(even tho some may be wack) he has potential. And look at that apology, straight up takin it like a man. But please find me some news or somethin to read about around the league. What did Shaq eat today? Just how many tatoos does J.R. Smith have? Whats the radius of a basketball? Its off season and I am in despreate need of basketball realted news.
Andrew,
Congratulations on getting some press with your first article. You clearly love the game and have a desire to write about it. May I be sold as to suggest that you read a classic book that will help your career out immensely. ‘The Elements of Style’ will help you with spelling, grammar, structure, and most importantly rhetoric. Keep writing and ignore the haters.
Lastly, Jazz fans, if you can’t win with Stockton and Malone good luck with Deron and Big-Al.
Williams is not going to be Dallas
Yes, they will have money in 2012 for a max player, and Kidd comes off the books in 2012.
Dallas 2012 team has 6 player:
Dirk Nowitzki – $20,907,128
Brandon Haywood – $8,646,364
Shawn Marion – $7,975,932
Add in a couple of small contract (Beaubois, Jones, Ajinca)
Chandler, Butler, Barea, all come off the books this year and Terry comes off the books in 2013.
The only way you can sign a max player (Deron Williams is a max player), is by gutting your team (New York, Miami), or have a lot of cheap young talent (Chicago). Dallas does not have the talent. Quite Frankly the problem isn’t this season, it 2011/2012.
If Dallas really feels they can sign Williams – they will have to really stink on the 2011/2012 season. You cannot resign Butler, Barea, or Chandler or any other free agents and have enough money to sign Williams to a Max Contract, and I don’t see Dallas’s Owner being willing to stink one year.
Second, do you really see Williams wanting to go to play with Dirk, Haywood, Marion and a few scrubs.
@Coney Islander
With respect, damn right we’re nervous. We’re in a small market with one major pro sports team. This team, for many of us, is our #1 rooting interest. We have one of the two best PGs in the world. His contract expires in 2 years. So people get upset when the rumor mill gets started, amplified by unscrupulous ESPN web managers, and overblown. I’m sure Hornets fans got pissed when LeBron started tweeting about CP3 doing what’s best for himself, and Denver fans are probably furious everytime an unsupported rumor surfaces about a Melo trade.
Again, I can’t fault Macaluso too much for writing the bit, but I can fault Dime for the way they presented it and their editorial oversight. Bottom line, we are nervous about something like this being true. So when we read the article and it is clearly just speculation, we vent.
+1 on respect for Andy Mac for the apology. It wasn’t needed. People are always going to be getting upset about articles. You should never apologize for that. Errors in information blatantly leaving out important facts to make the story seem more credible is another thing…and something that isn’t acceptable.
-1 on respect for Austin Burton. He seems upset at Locke’s tactics but then resorted to the same ones himself. Locke’s superiority leaves a LOT to be desired…even to Jazz fans. His post wasn’t respectful…plain and simple.
That being said, Burton backs up the “opinion” article knowing that it really was terrible. If Burton is somehow under the idea that it wasn’t terrible then I should be SUPREMELY qualified to work as a Senior Writer/Editor for DimeMag.
You should go to bat for your employees. No question. But, plain and simple, that article should have never seen the light of day…or had someone edit it heavily.
@ Austin
I have always respected your work and I respect you for sticking up for one of your staff. With that said, I think you’re missing the point with this response or at least you have focused it on the wrong target. Locke’s criticism of a member of your staff shouldn’t be your primary concern. I think we can agree that having a back and forth with a radio personality is pointless. In my OPINION, it seems more important to address the extensive commentary made by those of us who have been loyal readers of Dime for years.
It is very rare that I feel the need to comment on an article. There is a reason why I, and many others, reacted so strongly to this particular article. It wasn’t just the factual mistakes, exclusion of pertinent facts, the composition, or the immature attitude of the author. It was the combination of all those things, but for me personally the commentary primarily came out of disappointment. It was disappointing to me that Dime would even publish an article that was so poorly written and so poorly executed. And as I mentioned in my first post relating to the article, I worry that it is part of a larger drop-off in quality. I have friends, huge fans of dime, who stopped reading Smack last season because they found it less insightful and less thorough than it was in the past. I have long respected Dime as a leading source for basketball incite and information. This article was placed in the “Latest News” section of your site. This was not news. This was not journalism. This was pure speculative opinion that ignored components central to journalism and had few redeeming qualities.
I simply expect better from your site. I don’t think you need to fall into the speculation-as-news movement that ESPN and others have chosen to follow. And if you feel like you need to play that game, please don’t try to pass it off as “News,” brush the criticism under the rug, and ignore the overall short-comings of an article that shouldn’t have been published, in that form, in the first place.
I appreciate Andrew’s most recent post and I wish him all the best. Learning from mistakes is the important thing. I hope that the tenured members of staff take that to heart. Keep the quality and content up to the level to which we’ve grown accustomed.
Dime really needs to hire some interns that are responsible journalists. This is not a good look for a first day on the job. Between the writers and lack of reporting news while it is still news, Dime is slowly become a third rate website.
I love dime, and I will continue to read the site ALL THE TIME. Its not like a differing opinion is that big of a deal. The posters who commented and “called you out” on the article are doing exactly as the author did, stating an opinion. However, I have to admit, that creating a story (and essentially a rumor considering the age/society we live in) out of speculation is pretty bush league, and frankly, something I’d expect to find in the local Jr High. Not a well respected mag/website.
in other words, like others have said, leave the BS speculative writing to ESPN and those type of outlets. Aside from my viewership, Dime also has my RESPECT. I hope it remains that way.
@ Andrew
Any press is good press. And like many ppl have stated, it’s not your fault the editors didn’t send the piece back for corrections. If anything this is a notch on your belt for creating a stir on your first day and getting your 15 seconds, and a smudge on Dime’s face for careless journalism.
You’re lucky you fucked up when everyone was looking, though. Journalism/writing is an extremely competitive field, and when you’re delivering news (whether opinion or not) there should be no allowance for error. If you were writing for a real newspaper and took an article that contained three or four fairly major and obvious factual errors to your editor at this stage in your career, you would have been shown the door and no one would have cared or known about it at all.
This entire thing is ridiculous. If anyone cared about the actual news, this thing woulda ended with a simple retraction or edit. Instead, in this Twitter-obsessed age, people care way more about the REACTION to news than the news itself.
Pissing contests get so old… And it looks a bit weak to have someone else step in to defend the intern. If there’s going to be back and forth pissing, shouldn’t he be doing his own pissing? I know the author of this has some decent points, but this all seems so unnecessary. I feel like I’m snooping on a private squabble.
I recall reading the original article and I do remember thinking that he was really reaching with his opinion. I’m surprised that more people didn’t just ignore it.
@ Lucas
actually, in the world of journalism, the bigger mistake was made by Austin/Dime.
I totally hated Maculuso’s Column, I am a total Jazz fan in Salt Lake. I think his opinions are short-sighted, but he’s allowed to voice them, Locke may be right but he’s not right for the reasons he thinks he is.
BTW David Locke’s radio show is horrible, he spouts of stat after meaningless stat and the station he is on is owned by the jazz he defends everything they do, he’s the ultimate company man. The only thing worse is that he took over the radio broadcast from the Legend Hot Rod and even with the aging alcholic HotRod missing half of what was going on in the game, Locke has made the broadcast not even listenable.
Locke is the only bad move the Jazz have made in the past few years.
You make a mistake, you leave yourself open to criticism of your journalistic standards. This is why we have editors… that proof read. I understand that there are tons of topics to post on everyday… but if this incident tells us anything it’s that people take these articles on DimeMag seriously. FACT CHECK, SUCKA!
I’m eagerly awaiting this Locke guy’s response. I’ll hold my boy Austin up to any writer/personality/whatever the hell this Locke guy is, any day. Biggups, bro.
And to Locke, “He is looking to make a career and didn’t do his work on the piece. He is probably excited that I am reacting to it.”
Don’t let your over inflated head hit the doorway on your way out, my man. You’re a douche… and just for the record, I aint never heard of you and you sound like your just a shill anyhow.
Deeznutz, bitch. Go back to Mormon Land.
First, I applaud Austin for sticking it out for his team. That was the right thing to do.
Even if it feels and sounds like a statement drafted by a public relations firm, the apology letter of Andrew Macaluso was also the right thing to do.
Thanks also for agreeing with me that what the person has written was opinion. Dime should really create an opinion section. Also, next time someone posts a similar article, put under that it is only the “opinion of the writer and does not necessarily reflect that of Dime”.
Anyway, this is not about David Locke versus Macaluso. This is about what your intern has written. I am not even going into the “copied” territory with the other article he has written.
Interns are not the backbone of a business. Yes, they do the little things and it is the organization’s responsibility, much like the school, to prepare them for the real world.
Then, there is this thing about typos. You just have to get everything correct. No such thing as tight deadlines and being stressed out when you are working for a media outfit.
This is also not about “internet culture of negativity and overblowing everything”. You are underestimating Dime readers. What you have are some of the most intelligent, knowledgeable, basketball loving, and loyal readers.
Lastly, here is Dime’s vision statement:
Dime Magazine is Allen Iverson knifing through the heart of a defense. Unique. Quick. Beautiful. Dangerous. Equal parts talent and passion. The truth with style. Dime is a basketball magazine written and produced by ball players for ball players. Dime is a complete celebration of the game of basketball and its culture. From the playground asphalt to the NBA hardwood to life off the court, Dime is an obsessive pursuit of the truth. The features selected to appear in Dime are balanced precariously between timely and timeless. Dime is swift justice. Dime defends the hierarchy of the gameâ€šÃ„Ã´s traditions. Dime shows much respect for few. Dime smacks many. Dime attacks those who weaken the sport. Dime will feel most comfortable in the hands of those who play the game, love the game and respect the game.
The vision and mission statements of an organization is its backbone.
Which part of it is Macaluso?
