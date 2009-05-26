Settle An Argument: Rajon Rondo or Devin Harris?

I know it has zero to do with the playoffs, but in our endless basketball dialogue over here pointless water cooler arguments come up that need to be settled externally. That’s where you come in.
So who would you rather have as your NBA point guard: Rajon Rondo or Devin Harris?
Harris… he wasnt handed an all star team .. he made one
Rondo…. handed on or not it takes talent to steer the ship!.. He keeps stepping up and making those bug shots!
KHII
I’ll take Rondo long term. His toughness and tanacity is never questioned. I like Devin too, but he gets too shot happy for me at point.
They are both nice, but Rondo for me has a better all around game…plus the tenacious factor.
Devin had that one playoff run where everyone thought he was going to run through the league, but came back and struggled. That had much to do with coaching, but Rondo has done it on bigger stages more often.
RONDO… at least he actually likes to pass the ball. Harris has a lot of ball hog in him…
I think its close if you look at the regular season and the playoffs. harris the better scorer, rondo better at the other things. but if rondo plays at least nearly as good next season as he did during the playoffs, he is the man. i mean 17,10 and 10? wow
Rondo is the better all-around player, although I dislike how he punks people and the way he acted during the celtics-bulls series, he still has the better upside over Devin. Once Rondo clicks with his jumpers he will be a force in the NBA and will reach the level of Chris Paul and Deron Williams in 2 years time . .
depends who’s on my team. Rondo can’t shoot from 5 ft out
Tough call but I take Harris. Like Rondo’s game a lot. But Harris has that star swag. At the end of games hes looking to make plays, Rondo is looking to not make mistakes.
Harris is good, offensively he has a lot of good moves. suspect defense.
Rondo does everything Harris doesn’t on offense-pass, run an offense for the best shot, offensive rebound, BUT Rondo can’t hit a shot that’s not a ball fake and a layup. good defender when he doesn’t gamble.
With that said,
and its not a question of IF, but WHEN Rondo gets a midrange jumper/3 point shot (Ron Harper in his later years, Kenny Smith, Derek Fisher type shots),
he will certainly be better than Harris.
I pick Rondo-he is closer to the Tony Parker path of success than Harris, Harris is more of a Baron Davis (minus the size and strength)-shoot first, a LITTLE BIT of defense.
If you have a decent squad with a shooter and a big, then you’d have to take Rondo. If you need your PG to score, you have to take Devin Harris. I hate the Celtics, so it pains me to give Rondo any props, but his game is nice. If you made them swap teams they would both suffer.
Give me Rondo.Devin nice.But Rondo showed me he got some triple double game up in him.And give me 15 10 5 and 5 over 23-6-1-1 any day.
Actually on second thought I would take Rondo on the one condition that he wasnt allowed to do that tired ass fake behind the back move no more
D wins championships so I pick rondo
Absolutely no question. Rondo, Rondo, Rondo…that cat does everything. Who needs another shooting guard pretending to be a point?
Rondo. Every day of the week.
rondo!!! harris is quick and can score but thats about it. there is more to running the show then scoring.
i see rondo as more of a jason kidd type player while harris is a wannabe tony parker. kidd is an all around player, parker is a scorer with a little pass in him.
The eventual incumbent of the triple double point guard is Rajon. I hate the C’s, but Rondo brings alot to the table that Harris isn’t even asked to do (shoulder the responsibility of getting two hall of famers their shots, play defense, run an offense, rebound….) While Harris is a good offensive weapon, his game is currently limited to that and showing no signs of any other upside. Rondo has proven to be a top 10 NBA point. I don’t really like the guy, but if I had to choose between the two on a fantasy team, I’d go Rondo in a second….
This is tough, especially with the numbers that Rondo was dropping in the postseason still fresh on the brain…
…but, I’m going with Devin Harris.
I like Harris better personally but I have to go with Rondo. More of a pure point and much better defensively.
They are both great, young PGs. The interesting thing is that if these two players swapped teams, the Nets and Celtics would both be arguably worse. The Nets need scoring from their backcourt, while the Celtics need a distributor, defender, playmaker, and occasional scorer.
To answer the question: If my team needed a scoring guard, DH. If my team needed an all-around true PG, RR.
Rondo…. less turnovers, better defensively overall, better overall catalyst for the whole team and contributes across the stat sheet, Harris is a better pure scorer and pure speed is about even…
I grew up wit Jonny…Goin back to the days when them Pippens where the hottest out…you already kno who im gunna pick!!!
Tony Parker has rings. Kidd does not… You can’t say you dont want bol cuz he’s a scorer. Who you want him to pass to? Jarvis Hayes?? He does whats necessary, and back when he was on the Mavs he ALWAYS played D. Especially on TP if yall didnt remember. NBA players of today for some reason do not exert the same effort on both sides of the ball. Even my man Kobe be lazy as hell on D a lot until the final quarter.
And Rondo SHOULD average more assists per game. He’s passing to HOF’s and shot makers. Devin Harris is passing to career 7th & 8th men. And Vince would make any PG’s assist #’s low as he dribbles 4-5 times before hoisting his shots. You dont get an assist after the 3rd dribble.
harris is nice.
rondo is a beast.
there is a huge difference.
rondo gives you everything (pts, assts, boards, steals, leadership, and tenacious D)
rondo was the 3rd leading rebounder in the playoffs before the celtics got eliminated. that is just sick for a pg. when he develops a shot, best pg in the league.
Yooooo i agree
It depends on what my team needs both are good but if i dont know who my teammates are im picking harris not by much i dont want pgs that cant score. My pick is right now in 2 seasons tops is all rondo once he adds a jumpshot like parker did.
Huck
You made some good pts.
Rondo…hands down. Harris is nice but he is not the winner Rondo is. Also, something Dime Mag had on this site a week or two ago, Rondo is a PURE MOTHERFUCKER! The kid makes winning plays, Harris hasn’t won shit and hasn’t shown that he is able to carry his team anywhere. Rondo carried the Celtics alot this season even with Ray and Paul being there. Although Harris is lightyears ahead of Rondo offensively, he is not the pure pg that Rondo is. With the game going how it is going, it won’t matter if Rondo can shoot, as long as he can make everyone around him better.
i dont understand the harris hate… when he was with dallas he was the same guy who was killin cp3 and tp…so much so that when he was traded they said they were happy as hell…do u think cp3 woulda jus ran thru the mavs if harris was there instead of kidd?? having said that i like rondo as a better player but i just think that rondo is close to the tp stage and i think tp is top 3…but harris is top 5
cp3
dwill
tp
rondo
rose
harris
tis is my order but these are clearly the best in the leauge
Rondo all the way!! the way he stepped it up in the playoffs when everyone else didnt show…thats the PG you want leading the squad!
I like Rondo so would pick him if I began a franchise tomorrow but I agree with those saying his attitude is a problem. I like agression and arrogance is good in NBA to an extent but that thing with Hinrich wasn’t cool and his skirmish with Kobe in Boston was ridiculous. Here is a guy beginning to think he is some kind of world beater and thus can fuck aorund with anyone. That I dont like. You wont see Devin Harris doing that but based on pure talent I would take Rondo because I like my pg to be a pass first player.
Wow someone had a Top 5 PG list without Chauncey. Guess that makes ur point irrelevant…
And how the hell did Rondo carry Hall of Famers??? You sound plum dumb my man. Get it together. He is a contributor, a Key contributor but it’d be a LOT easier to shut down Rondo if defenses keyed in on him. His lanes be so wide open because he has 2 3 point specialist on the court at ALL Times. And I, as well as every coach in the L respects their outside shot more than Rondo’s drive, as effective as it is. If you think I’m gonna give up a wide open 3 to Ray Allen and Paul Pierce instead of forcing Rondo into the D u got another thing coming
If anything this year, when Rondo was “carrying the team” as you so eloquently put it, they lost bruh. So techinically he hasn’t won ANYTHING. Last year doesn’t count because instead of 2 HOF’s he had 3. Dev went to the NBA finals (with Dirk as the horse) and lost to DWade and Shaq. Rondo lost to DHoward and Hedo Turkoglu in the conference semis…
i shoulda put billups whee rose is…but that wasnt the point
Even more so you need to get ignored. Chauncey isn’t a better PG/Player than Rondo? I mean at this point and time my man, Chauncey is the best PG in the L, no arguing
I’m a Dallas fan, I saw a lot of Harris, but Rondo is a lot better right now. He can really run a team with good court vision, finding open people and all that, he is as quick as Harris, plays a lot better on defense and grabs a lot of boards, Harris is a better shooter at this point but I think Rondo is more complete.
Ive made arguments to ppl that Rondo is better than CP3. haha
but Rondo has amazing vision and awareness that he knows where people are. he’s basically good for 7-10 rebounds a game and is a pickpocket master defender too.. i mean Devin can score whenever he wants but Rondo can drive. dish n rebound better than most guards
but if i wanted rondo…i’d need a good 2nd/1st option on my team like say i get Rondo in a fantasy draft…ima need slashers/big men/shooters for him to succeed. as for Harris. he can drop 40 whenever he wants…but i still want the traditional Rondo
i gotta go with rondo but not by much. rondo does more things than devin harris right now. devin actually had several games where he handed out plenty of assists and became a facilitator but he is deadly at the end of the game and he is bigger and just as athletic. rondo is deadly at the end of the game but he can get ya there and make sure that the right person(pierce or allen) is taking the shot
Rondo. Liked that kid since he led my Wildcats in reboundin. Better all around basketball player. If I need a scorin point, I rather take rose before dev
That wasnt the question KDickhead. Get off Rose dick. Let the nigga make a jumper first, damn
I agree that Rondo carried the Celtics this time around, including HOFers PP and Ray Allen. Gotta take him. Harris got a lot of buckets on a bad team.
For all you Rondo supporters, let’s see Rondo play for the Nets unda Frank and those misfits and see how effective he is.. Harris in a Boston uni would be intriguing.. If Harris had Allen, Pierce and Garnett to pass to maybe he’d think pass first too.. Instead he has to battle with Carter for touches.. Carter is a chucker who prefers to hoist off-balance nonsense with the ocassional dunk for Sportscenter.. Rondo’s real good but couldn’t carry a team like Harris can.. But Harris is fragile and that’s a fact..
harris not having scorers to pass to is irrelevant when you turn around and say he was on the mavs. even with dirk, howard, and terry, and stackhouse and so on and his assists where never very good. he is parker with less passing, and less jump shot. IMO you put rondo on the mavs that harris had and he keeps his assists, keeps his rebounds, and his ppg.
Shit give me Rose before both of them.
Devein Harris is better. He is just better…he will be the next PG to reach D Will CP3 status mark my words.
Sorry Ranger, but Avery Johnson kept Harris in his dog house.. He wanted Harris to be a walk-the-ball-up-the -floor PG.. That is not his strength.. Harris needs to flow.. Rondo can’t take ova a game like Harris can. But if you perfer Rondo, that’s kool.. He is seasoned and proved himself a winner.. The day Rondo develops a “J” he’d be lethal.. Lets hope for that day..
Doc, lets stay focused, the talk is concerning Devin and Rondo
Devin Harris is a stupid ball hog. Rajon all day.
ranger can you please stop the parker comparisons here damn man.
Harris is overrated…Rondo all day.
why do some of ya’ll consider it a given that Rondo will develop a jumpshot? Some dudes just can’t shoot.
Rondo no question. Athletic, great vision, better shot than credited (saw all his games this year) and his shot and overall game has improved each season. I think a prime rondo in 2 or 3 years averages 17 points 10 assists and 6-7 boards. Plus good D, competitive, and loved by his teammates.
Rondo, because he can hit people without being suspended. I doubt Harris can do that.