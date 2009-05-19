Settle it in the Ring – The WWE vs. The Denver Nuggets

I caught this amazing battle in the NY Post this morning. The WWE has booked Monday Night Raw in the Pepsi Center next Monday night – the same night that the Nuggets are supposed to host the Lakers for Game 4. Of course Vince McMahon isn’t giving up the date easily. Check out Vince’s quote:

“Even though the Denver Nuggets had a strong team this year and were projected to make the playoffs, obviously Nuggets and Pepsi Center owner Stan Kroenke did not have enough faith in his own team to hold the date for a potential playoff game.”

Let’s settle it in the ring. Who should represent the Nuggets and who should represent the WWE? Tell me you wouldn’t pay money for a Batista vs. Kenyon steel cage match?