Settle it in the Ring – The WWE vs. The Denver Nuggets

I caught this amazing battle in the NY Post this morning. The WWE has booked Monday Night Raw in the Pepsi Center next Monday night – the same night that the Nuggets are supposed to host the Lakers for Game 4. Of course Vince McMahon isn’t giving up the date easily. Check out Vince’s quote:
“Even though the Denver Nuggets had a strong team this year and were projected to make the playoffs, obviously Nuggets and Pepsi Center owner Stan Kroenke did not have enough faith in his own team to hold the date for a potential playoff game.”
Let’s settle it in the ring. Who should represent the Nuggets and who should represent the WWE? Tell me you wouldn’t pay money for a Batista vs. Kenyon steel cage match?
And so it begins… Steroids in basketball.
k-mart way to skinny. only nuggets with a chance would be nene against a heavyweight or dahanty jones against reyrey
They gotta bring back Ultimate Warrior and Michaels and Jennety.Thats when I was jumping off bunkbeds cracking skulls and busting noses.
Birdman???
Melo vs. MVP.
Birdman vs. Randy Orton.
Birdman and Melo gonna get that ass whipped.
haha…birdman seems like the type of dude who can’t feel pain! he’ll be like hulk hogan when they hit him across the head and he just gets stronger.
The Nuggets Trainer Steve Hess may be a good choice…
Vince pulled Stan Kroenke’s card on that one…Too funny. Guess he wasn’t a believer…
well k mart is like 4 inches taller than batista but 50 pounds less so…And jones has like a foot on mysterio lol But then again were talkin wrestling…so i say melo vs cena wit the main event…Melo about to win when mardy collins comes out of the stands and clocks melo wit a chair then backpeddals out the ramp holdin up his knick jersey lol hey, malone and rodzilla did it lol
Melo vs John Cena.
Melo could use his finisher move, the ‘Slap ‘n’ Dash’
@sweet english
great one:D
Regarding KMArt and Melo
Like Charles Barkley would Say
“Those just two dudes pretending to fight”
This is Stupid
Dave Batista doesn’t look human anymore, looks like he works out with weights that are bigger than Shaq.
On the other side, Kevin Nash played ball in college at Tennessee and then in Europe for a while. If he were younger, teams would definitely be talking about a 7ft guy who can rebound and obviously can take a few hits in the paint.
PPV Rumble at the Rockies!
Dark Match: Kleiza and Sonny Weems vs. Cryme Tyme
Cryme Tyme still everything including the coaches playing time sheets and schedules them on the bench and win in a laugher.
1st Match: Trina vs. Layla in a bikini competition. Both girls shake it and Trina wins, but Kenyon comes out and threatens to stop it, but then says he wants to stop it to make it better and brings out the Godfather with the Ho train and a party ensues.
2nd Match: Kenyon vs. Batista
While out there Kenyon says he wants to wrestle tonight and calls out anyone willing to fight. Batista comes and squashes Kenyon but right before it’s over Vince comes out and changes it to a loser gets another tatto match. Batista squashes Kenyon again and Kenyon gets a tatoo saying I love Mark Cuban!
3rd Match: Undertaker vs. Birdman
Undertaker is killing Birdman until Jake the Snake hits the ring one last time to DDT the Undertaker and allow Birdman to get the pin. They go on to form the substance abuse overcomers tag team!
4th Match; Bron’s idea of Cena vs. Melo.
5th Match: Vince vs. George Karl
Vince is and Karl are pretty even till Vince has some of his goons come out to help him and Karl has some of his players who get no pt come out to help him. Out of nowhere Kimbo Slice comes in and plants Vince giving Karl the win.
6th Match: NeNe vs. Shane
Nene is squashing Shane till Stephanie hits the ring and goes to kick Nene in the nuts. She does and he just laughs, throws her out the ring and pins Shane.
7th Match: J.R. Smith and Billups vs. DX
Good match that goes back and forth till the end when Billups gets hit with Sweet Chin Music and is told to suck it, and J.R. Smith says “fu## it” and leaves Chauncy alone to get the Pedigree and Win. Aftewards Triple H and Shawn put on Lakers jerseys and hold up the West Coast symbol!
Yes I am bored!
Nene would turn any of those WWE losers into pretzels.
Nene is the size of Andre the Giant but has Hulk Hogan’s muscles.
NBA: “Where real athletes facing off against people pretending to be athletes happens”
GEE,
what up homeboy!! ain’t hit ya in a while…why are you wildin’??? LOL!! that mess was crackin me up. what made it funnier was that the average hoop fan has ZERO idea what the hell you’d be talkin about.
nobody tosses the rock in this? i mean, ok yeah…he might be a lil “old school” now, but come on! that s my dude! straight layin the smackdown!
oh and doc, marty jannety tho?!?!?!?! lol!!! damn, we’re kinda old tho…its weird bein young and old simultaneously. wtf is goin on…. haha
If Tito Santana were still fighting, I would side with WWE…ARIBA
DB what up pimpin! Yea fa real the average hoop fan is often clueless on a lot of wrasslin stuff lol.
Man I straight up wasn’t thinking on the Rock. Gotta have him in as special ref or something where he can be funny. Dang Marty Jannety….whewww old skool fa real!
Yo DB you up on the game and all so I seen who you got to take this whole thing? What set you claimin? Course I was riding with Houston but since they out, I gotta say it’s the year of the Mamba. Kobe gonna feast this year!
What you sayin?
If they got into a fight I think the WWE guys would take out the NBA guys….easily. I actually thought Karl Malone looked kind of small compared to Hulk Hogan when they did their thing. Plus, a lot of the pro wrestlers have legit amateur wrestling credentials or martial arts training.
Papa Shango would cast a crazy voodoo spell on the entire Nuggets organization, similar to what he did to the Ultimate Warrior.
honestly the Nuggets would get crushed… WWE may be fake, but the muscles those guys got aint fake. Batista would break Martin in half, and then would Bench Press him FOR A WARM-UP!
The one thing WWE and the NBA has in common is… the refs are in on the fix.
At least the WWE doesn’t pretend to be a real sports league, or maybe the WWE fans are just smarter than the rest of us who buy into the NBA being legit.
@ GEE,
what up boy!!
what set i’m claimin? man, you bout to get us straight jumped yo. lol sigh….well, honestly man….even tho i’m a kings fan and still a little upset about the lakers bein in the playoffs every damn year, i’m thinkin the lakeshow is gonna get that chip. when they’re playin w/ the right chemistry and confidence, its ridiculous. bananas. b-a-n-a-n-a-s. (i spelled that right, right? lol) and besides, we need to get the larry o’brien back to the west side baby!! we got the asg, they took the mvp, so we get the other big one. i like lebron, but kobe’s my dude. on that note, gee, i’m sorry h-town is out. half of the houston rockets squad has ties to sac-town so i was pullin for em! lol
next time i shoot out the houston, i’ma have to come hoop it up w/ you man! you better not be playin like oliver miller either, gee!
@ simon,
papa shango tho?!?!! HAHAHAHAHAHHAA!!! that dude’s really dennis rodman.
melo fears nate robinson
LOL @ GEE’s 6th match.
Me, I’m looking forward to when Shaq retires and then Vince McMahon sets him up in a match against the Big Show!
undertake was on phi slamma jamma back in teh day lol
Batista would Batista-bomb Kenyon so hard that he’d go back to stuttering regularly.
honestly man, batista vs anthony, batista would kill that motherfucker, reyrey vs billups, billups would be no more.. so kroenke w.e it is, just shut the fuck up and have the denver game at some schools basketball court or something
chucky atkins vs rick flair. wooooooo