Seven Teams. One Season. Who Do You Watch?

NBA League Pass is essential for transplanted basketball fans like me. But when I look at the price, it makes me hesitate. However, the NBA has come up with a compromise in its special online League Pass Choice Package. For just $109.99 — as opposed to $179.99 for the whole package — you can pick seven teams to follow for the whole season on League Pass Broadband.

This is great! Most fans only want to watch their hometown team, and the rest of the “good” games are on TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV. For transplants, we get to watch all of our home team’s games without having to pay for the other 29 teams, plus six extras! Now it’s time to pick which other teams you’d pay to watch all season.

I did a little too much research to come up with the best possible formula for picking teams to follow. I factored in the amount of national TV games for all the teams — Boston, L.A. Lakers, Miami, Orlando, Denver and Phoenix have the most, with 20 or more scheduled. (That doesn’t count NBA TV games.) Maybe you shouldn’t pick some of those teams, since you’ll see them all the time anyway. The only teams without any national TV games this year are Toronto, Minnesota, and New Jersey. Then there is Indiana, Detroit, New Orleans and Philly, who only have one national TV game apiece. Chris Paul only one time all year is pretty rough, but you also have to think about if his team can even contend. You don’t want to be stuck with meaningless Hornets games in April.

Another factor is just players you want to see that don’t get enough national TV time: Tyreke Evans, John Wall, Brandon Jennings and Stephen Curry, to name a few. But what if you pick the Wizards, and then Wall gets hurt in the first month of the season? You’re stuck with the Wizards all year, sans Wall. Also rough.

Depending on where you live, maybe you want to spread out teams by time zones. East Coasters who get home at midnight can watch the second half of Kings/Blazers. Or if you’re on the West Coast, you might have to leave work early to catch the beginning of Heat/Bucks. If you do it right, you can have five or six hours of basketball to watch every night — which is patently ridiculous as well as completely necessary.

Here are some teams I’d definitely pick…

MIAMI HEAT — I’m from Miami and live in New York, so my list starts with the Heat.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are one of the coolest duos in the League, so the Thunder is a lock.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — I’d also pick up the Kings because Tyreke Evans is going to be a monster this year, and I want to see DeMarcus Cousins play.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — I just like everything about them. Manu Ginobili is my favorite player to watch, Tim Duncan is an all-time great, and Gregg Popovich is just hilarious. Between ripping Craig Sager on-air and having his team foul Shaq in the first five minutes of a game in 2008, Pop is must-see TV.

The teams I wouldn’t pick…

BOSTON CELTICS — They’re on national TV at least once a week.

DENVER NUGGETS — Also on national TV a lot, and they might unload Carmelo halfway through the season and become much less watchable.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — They’re usually extremely entertaining, but without Don Nelson coaching anymore, I’m afraid they’ll tone it down a bit, just enough to where they’d be just another bad team.

Which seven teams would you pick to follow?