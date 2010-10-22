Seven Teams. One Season. Who Do You Watch?

NBA League Pass is essential for transplanted basketball fans like me. But when I look at the price, it makes me hesitate. However, the NBA has come up with a compromise in its special online League Pass Choice Package. For just $109.99 — as opposed to $179.99 for the whole package — you can pick seven teams to follow for the whole season on League Pass Broadband.
This is great! Most fans only want to watch their hometown team, and the rest of the “good” games are on TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV. For transplants, we get to watch all of our home team’s games without having to pay for the other 29 teams, plus six extras! Now it’s time to pick which other teams you’d pay to watch all season.
I did a little too much research to come up with the best possible formula for picking teams to follow. I factored in the amount of national TV games for all the teams — Boston, L.A. Lakers, Miami, Orlando, Denver and Phoenix have the most, with 20 or more scheduled. (That doesn’t count NBA TV games.) Maybe you shouldn’t pick some of those teams, since you’ll see them all the time anyway. The only teams without any national TV games this year are Toronto, Minnesota, and New Jersey. Then there is Indiana, Detroit, New Orleans and Philly, who only have one national TV game apiece. Chris Paul only one time all year is pretty rough, but you also have to think about if his team can even contend. You don’t want to be stuck with meaningless Hornets games in April.
Another factor is just players you want to see that don’t get enough national TV time: Tyreke Evans, John Wall, Brandon Jennings and Stephen Curry, to name a few. But what if you pick the Wizards, and then Wall gets hurt in the first month of the season? You’re stuck with the Wizards all year, sans Wall. Also rough.
Depending on where you live, maybe you want to spread out teams by time zones. East Coasters who get home at midnight can watch the second half of Kings/Blazers. Or if you’re on the West Coast, you might have to leave work early to catch the beginning of Heat/Bucks. If you do it right, you can have five or six hours of basketball to watch every night — which is patently ridiculous as well as completely necessary.
Here are some teams I’d definitely pick…
MIAMI HEAT — I’m from Miami and live in New York, so my list starts with the Heat.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are one of the coolest duos in the League, so the Thunder is a lock.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — I’d also pick up the Kings because Tyreke Evans is going to be a monster this year, and I want to see DeMarcus Cousins play.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — I just like everything about them. Manu Ginobili is my favorite player to watch, Tim Duncan is an all-time great, and Gregg Popovich is just hilarious. Between ripping Craig Sager on-air and having his team foul Shaq in the first five minutes of a game in 2008, Pop is must-see TV.
The teams I wouldn’t pick…
BOSTON CELTICS — They’re on national TV at least once a week.
DENVER NUGGETS — Also on national TV a lot, and they might unload Carmelo halfway through the season and become much less watchable.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — They’re usually extremely entertaining, but without Don Nelson coaching anymore, I’m afraid they’ll tone it down a bit, just enough to where they’d be just another bad team.
Which seven teams would you pick to follow?
What about Chicago?!?
The blackout of the TNT/ESPN games suck. We don’t get TNT or ESPN in Canada, and depend on other stations to rebroadcast those key games, which they don’t always do especially when hockey season is on. I would have loved to be able to select the 7 top teams, but barring that, by pick would be Chicago, San Antonio, Dallas, New York, Lakers, Orlando, Atlanta
you guys picked teams in which you like to watch. whats that about. youre picking heat cuz of the big 3 guarentee they werent on your list last year. okc yea, u wana see kd go to work and u picked spurs.. thats cuz YOU like their play style many people dont. and as for nuggets, melo is gonna tear it apart i dont know what you guys are talking about
n e body know how much nba league pass mobile is gonna be?
oh and kings.. evans gona have a monster season. i agree, but so is jj hickson so why not watch the cavs?
Orlando
Miami
Oklahoma
Chicago
Sacramento
Portland
Denver
I have the same problem I don’t what 7 teams to pick!!!!
So far I have
Spurs (My team forever)
LakeShow (Love watching Kobe play!)
Miami (Gotta have my D-Wade fix)
OKC (Not sure why)
Chicago (D Rose need I say more)
For the last two I have no idea :(
Pacers
Spurs
Blazers
Pistons
Heat
Grizzlies
Kings
@3
The nigga just said he’s from Miami, so he probably was picking the Heat before this year.
Anyway… it’s too much of a shot in the dark to pick 7 teams at the beginning of the season (injuries, trades, teams just over/under achieving). I paid the full $179… just consider that extra $79 as insurance.
Kings
Thunder (Westbrook and Durant)
Clippers (blake Griffin)
Rockets (Resurgence of Yao)
Memphis (I think they’re underrated)
Utah (deron is my favorite PG but I only get to see him when they’re losing to the Lakers in the Playoffs)
Why are you guys picking Miami? I haven’t checked but wouldn’t they be on tv 15 times a week( the Way ESPN is slobbing on them)
Lakers should be on TV enough that I won’t miss anything,
Denver I would watch but I’m worried about Melo leaving
$179 ain’t bad… you get all the games and it’s only $70 more than you pay for 7 teams. besides with broadband you can’t rewind highlight plays and can’t switch between games as easily. however for $179 FIOS should have more than one HD channel (Toronto hoem games come through horribly)
Pistons
Spurs
Rockets
Celtics
Magic
Hornets
Cavs (I’m still a fan)
Knicks – my team and this year is the first time in over a decade id actually choose to watch them.
Bucks, Kings, Griz – 3 young, intriguing teams who wont be on tv much.
Lakers, Magic, Celtics – they’ll be on tv alot but i cant turn down those extra chances to watch GOOD basketball.
on a side note, anyone who watches 5 or 6 hours of hoops each night seriously needs to find himself a woman.
agree totally with LMNOP.
I love league pass.
Hmm…
I’d go with these 7:
1. OKC Thunder
2. Miami Heat
3. Washington Wizards
4. Philadelphia 76ers
5. Milwaukee Bucks
6. LA Clippers
7. Utah Jazz.
Im gonna get this version this year, went with
Celtics
Wizards
Heat
Magic
Kings
Jazz
Thunder
Anyone know how much league pass costs in Toronto? Would love to get it if it’s not too expensive.
First of all, Celtics or Lakers once a week is not nearly eonugh. My pick would be:
Heat
Celtics
Lakers
Chicago
Thunder
Magic
and the 7th pick depends on who you’re rooting for. Might be Clippers, Spurs or Jazz. I’d chose Clippers to watch my new favorite player Blake the Beast Griffin
Bulls
Celtics
Heat
Lakers
Thunder
Blazers
Jazz
Im sitting on
Atlanta – My transplant team
Miami – You know
Chicago – D-Rose is sick
OKC – KD and Westbrook, plus Jeff Green is kinda nice
LAL – KOBE!
The last two are rough though…I’m down to picking because of individual players now and there are too many to choose from
Pistons
Spurs
Rockets
Celtics
Magic
Hornets
Cavs (I’m still a fan)