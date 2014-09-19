Shabazz Napier Makes Seated, Rolling Halfcourt Trick Shot

The Miami Heat’s Shabazz Napier went from LeBron James favorite on a perennial title contender to third-string point guard on a solid but transitioning team. If he shoots in games like he does in practice, though, perhaps the rookie first-rounder will render his currently underwhelming reality fleeting.
Check out @shabazznap13r “horsing” around in the @americanairlinesarena practice facility today! Think you can make that shot?
Not bad, but we actually find the effortless approach of Andre Drummond a bit more impressive.
It bears mentioning that Napier shot a dreadful 15-of-55 (27.3 percent) from the field and appeared generally lost during Orlando Summer League play in July. He’s likely due for a big adjustment once the season kicks off.
Conversely, maybe this is just the latest indication that he’s finally used to the NBA ball? Heat fans can hope.
He’ll get it in time…We all know he can shoot and shooting isn’t something you lose going from College to Pros…the game will slow down and he will get accustomed to his competition and he will be effective. Chalmers and Cole are the ones Heat fans need to be on this year…they have no excuses of not stepping up and doing more…
Chalmers speaking to the difficulties of playing with LeBron is something I heard….I have to find that, because that is laughable…not that they are totally the same thing, but Chalmers was headed nowhere fast in his short career after getting off on the wrong foot with Beasley…he isn’t super talented at any one thing to be guaranteed a roster spot, but playing next to Wade and James boost his resume to the point where teams just assume he belongs. Napier is a better talent and have a year to adjust before taking that pg spot…if Cole doesn’t do it first.