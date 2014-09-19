Shabazz Napier Makes Seated, Rolling Halfcourt Trick Shot

The Miami Heat’s Shabazz Napier went from LeBron James favorite on a perennial title contender to third-string point guard on a solid but transitioning team. If he shoots in games like he does in practice, though, perhaps the rookie first-rounder will render his currently underwhelming reality fleeting.

Check out @shabazznap13r “horsing” around in the @americanairlinesarena practice facility today! Think you can make that shot?

Not bad, but we actually find the effortless approach of Andre Drummond a bit more impressive.

It bears mentioning that Napier shot a dreadful 15-of-55 (27.3 percent) from the field and appeared generally lost during Orlando Summer League play in July. He’s likely due for a big adjustment once the season kicks off.

Conversely, maybe this is just the latest indication that he’s finally used to the NBA ball? Heat fans can hope.

(H/T FanSided)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.