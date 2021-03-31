Getty Image
DimeMag

Lu Dort Held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Hand As He Got The COVID Vaccine

by: Twitter

Needles are terrifying. It’s not uncommon for people to have a phobia related to them, which is a tough (pun absolutely intended) needle to thread as folks are getting the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.

So when a picture showed up of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having his hand held by Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, Lu Dort, as he received the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, it was extremely relatable. It’s just a picture, so we don’t know if SGA is afraid of needles, but this very much is similar to how many of us feel when we receive a shot of any kind.

Studies show that at least 20 percent of people have some fear of needles, while another 10 percent have it fall under phobia status. It’s clear that needles are a huge issue for a lot of people.

Knowing this, that picture of SGA and Lu Dort is even better, because people who are afraid of needles may be hesitant to receive the vaccine. Hopefully seeing a picture of someone as prominent as the Thunder’s young star receiving the vaccine will give another person the confidence to go get it even with a fear of needles. And as one of our editors who received his second shot on Tuesday says, as long as your arm is at your side and you don’t tense up your shoulder, you can barely feel the jab.

