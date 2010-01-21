Shaken Baller Syndrome

Nothing against LeBron, Kobe, ‘Melo and the rest of the usual suspects, but if the Hornets make the playoffs, let’s just scrap the voting process and hand the MVP to Chris Paul. With his team battling to stay above .500 and tied for 10th in the West, CP might be carrying a bigger load than any superstar — and that’s only a “might be” because of Dwyane Wade … Hosting the red-hot Grizzlies, Paul again had to dominate just for N.O. to squeak out a win. He took over after Memphis went up by nine with 4:30 to go, scoring or assisting 17 of the Hornets’ final 20 points. With 40 seconds left, N.O. was up one when Paul (21 pts, 13 asts) froze Jamaal Tinsley with a series of shakes and stuck a mid-range jumper. “You just don’t want Child Welfare to come and say anything about the way he’s shaking him!” laughed announcer Gil McGregor … Rudy Gay‘s triple tied it with six seconds left (“That’s so Rudy!” said McGregor), and while everybody expected CP to take the decisive shot, the Grizzlies denied him on the inbound and James Posey wound up with the ball. Spinning past DeMarre Carroll, Posey scored an and-one layup, but missed the free throw. Down two with enough time for a quick catch-and-shoot, Lionel Hollins opted for a Tinsley inbound lob to Rudy (26 pts), one of those plays which has like an 11 percent success rate. Didn’t work … With Dick Vitale calling Spurs/Jazz as part of the ESPN “announcer switch,” it was basically a Tim Duncan tribute (since Dickie V is all about the ACC). In return, Duncan granted Vitale the first day-of pregame interview he’s done in 13 years. Vitale said TD reminds him of Derek Jeter. We’re not seeing it, but OK … After Deron Williams sat down with foul trouble in the first quarter and Manu Ginobili checked in, the Spurs went on a 25-0 run where they had everything working, most notably George Hill and Richard Jefferson being automatic with the corner threes. The Jazz regained the lead in the second half, and while Carlos Boozer (31 pts, 13 rebs, 3 blks) was a beast, down the stretch the difference was guys like C.J. Miles and Ronnie Brewer making the extra pass to set up Booz and Andrei Kirilenko (26 pts) for easy buckets. With the win, Utah completed a season sweep of San Antonio … Jefferson’s new goatee is horrible. It’s like the “South Park” episode where everybody’s alternate-universe doppelganger had facial hair. Maybe RJ is tired of being mistaken for Mo Evans, but there’s gotta be a better way … Only in Atlanta will you hear a stadium-organ version of “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” for an entire fourth-quarter possession. It played while the Hawks were busy fending off a Sacramento rally; Jamal Crawford‘s four-point play with seven minutes left was essentially the dagger. It was the 22nd four-point play of Crawford’s career — Reggie Miller has the NBA record with 24 …

After Brandon Roy‘s sore hamstring cut his night short in Philly, Portland looked to Jerryd Bayless as their go-to guy. Bayless scored 14 of his 18 points in the fourth, sealing it with free throws in the end. “Bayless can get to the rim a little bit easier than Andre Miller,” was announcer’s colossal understatement … With Bayless in attack mode down the stretch, Eddie Jordan took Allen Iverson out and put Jrue Holiday on him. But soon after the Blazers announcers pointed out (or speculated) that A.I. was pissed and ready to take his shoes off in protest, Jordan put him back in. However, Iverson didn’t factor much into the last couple of Sixers possessions … Other stat lines from Wednesday: Chris Bosh scored a career-high 44 points (15-26 FG) in a loss to Milwaukee; Gerald Wallace posted 20 points, 10 boards and five blocks as Charlotte beat the brakes off Miami; Dwight Howard notched 32 points (16-24 FT), 11 boards and four steals to beat Indiana; Marcus Camby grabbed 25 boards to help the Clippers edge Chicago; Rodney Stuckey scored 27 as Detroit upset the Celtics in Rasheed‘s return to The Palace (he got mostly cheers); Amar’e had 27 points and three blocks to hand the Nets another loss; Chauncey Billups put up 37 points, eight boards and eight dimes to beat G-State in overtime; and Kevin Durant scored 31 in a win at Minnesota … You almost have to feel bad for the Wizards. Before the Gilbert Arenas suspension they’d made a habit of losing in heartbreaking fashion, and it hasn’t changed since. Every time Washington got close in the fourth quarter against Dallas last night, they couldn’t get the one defensive stop they needed. Down by one with less than 10 seconds remaining, they finally got it when Dirk (28 pts) was called for a charge. Caron Butler got a clear-out on Shawn Marion with a chance to win it, and although Caron had made Matrix look silly on a similar play earlier in the game, this time his jumper got put back in his face. All you can do is hang your head … We’re out like that goatee …