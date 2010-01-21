Shaken Baller Syndrome

Nothing against LeBron, Kobe, ‘Melo and the rest of the usual suspects, but if the Hornets make the playoffs, let’s just scrap the voting process and hand the MVP to Chris Paul. With his team battling to stay above .500 and tied for 10th in the West, CP might be carrying a bigger load than any superstar — and that’s only a “might be” because of Dwyane Wade … Hosting the red-hot Grizzlies, Paul again had to dominate just for N.O. to squeak out a win. He took over after Memphis went up by nine with 4:30 to go, scoring or assisting 17 of the Hornets’ final 20 points. With 40 seconds left, N.O. was up one when Paul (21 pts, 13 asts) froze Jamaal Tinsley with a series of shakes and stuck a mid-range jumper. “You just don’t want Child Welfare to come and say anything about the way he’s shaking him!” laughed announcer Gil McGregor … Rudy Gay‘s triple tied it with six seconds left (“That’s so Rudy!” said McGregor), and while everybody expected CP to take the decisive shot, the Grizzlies denied him on the inbound and James Posey wound up with the ball. Spinning past DeMarre Carroll, Posey scored an and-one layup, but missed the free throw. Down two with enough time for a quick catch-and-shoot, Lionel Hollins opted for a Tinsley inbound lob to Rudy (26 pts), one of those plays which has like an 11 percent success rate. Didn’t work … With Dick Vitale calling Spurs/Jazz as part of the ESPN “announcer switch,” it was basically a Tim Duncan tribute (since Dickie V is all about the ACC). In return, Duncan granted Vitale the first day-of pregame interview he’s done in 13 years. Vitale said TD reminds him of Derek Jeter. We’re not seeing it, but OK … After Deron Williams sat down with foul trouble in the first quarter and Manu Ginobili checked in, the Spurs went on a 25-0 run where they had everything working, most notably George Hill and Richard Jefferson being automatic with the corner threes. The Jazz regained the lead in the second half, and while Carlos Boozer (31 pts, 13 rebs, 3 blks) was a beast, down the stretch the difference was guys like C.J. Miles and Ronnie Brewer making the extra pass to set up Booz and Andrei Kirilenko (26 pts) for easy buckets. With the win, Utah completed a season sweep of San Antonio … Jefferson’s new goatee is horrible. It’s like the “South Park” episode where everybody’s alternate-universe doppelganger had facial hair. Maybe RJ is tired of being mistaken for Mo Evans, but there’s gotta be a better way … Only in Atlanta will you hear a stadium-organ version of “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” for an entire fourth-quarter possession. It played while the Hawks were busy fending off a Sacramento rally; Jamal Crawford‘s four-point play with seven minutes left was essentially the dagger. It was the 22nd four-point play of Crawford’s career — Reggie Miller has the NBA record with 24 …
After Brandon Roy‘s sore hamstring cut his night short in Philly, Portland looked to Jerryd Bayless as their go-to guy. Bayless scored 14 of his 18 points in the fourth, sealing it with free throws in the end. “Bayless can get to the rim a little bit easier than Andre Miller,” was announcer’s colossal understatement … With Bayless in attack mode down the stretch, Eddie Jordan took Allen Iverson out and put Jrue Holiday on him. But soon after the Blazers announcers pointed out (or speculated) that A.I. was pissed and ready to take his shoes off in protest, Jordan put him back in. However, Iverson didn’t factor much into the last couple of Sixers possessions … Other stat lines from Wednesday: Chris Bosh scored a career-high 44 points (15-26 FG) in a loss to Milwaukee; Gerald Wallace posted 20 points, 10 boards and five blocks as Charlotte beat the brakes off Miami; Dwight Howard notched 32 points (16-24 FT), 11 boards and four steals to beat Indiana; Marcus Camby grabbed 25 boards to help the Clippers edge Chicago; Rodney Stuckey scored 27 as Detroit upset the Celtics in Rasheed‘s return to The Palace (he got mostly cheers); Amar’e had 27 points and three blocks to hand the Nets another loss; Chauncey Billups put up 37 points, eight boards and eight dimes to beat G-State in overtime; and Kevin Durant scored 31 in a win at Minnesota … You almost have to feel bad for the Wizards. Before the Gilbert Arenas suspension they’d made a habit of losing in heartbreaking fashion, and it hasn’t changed since. Every time Washington got close in the fourth quarter against Dallas last night, they couldn’t get the one defensive stop they needed. Down by one with less than 10 seconds remaining, they finally got it when Dirk (28 pts) was called for a charge. Caron Butler got a clear-out on Shawn Marion with a chance to win it, and although Caron had made Matrix look silly on a similar play earlier in the game, this time his jumper got put back in his face. All you can do is hang your head … We’re out like that goatee …
“That’s so Rudy!” said McGregor” – LMFAO!
CP getting an MVP for carrying a shit team to the play-offs reminds me of when Kobe won the MVP after he got LA to the play-offs playing with Smush! Oh yeah, he didn’t win the MVP…
vintage billups last night.athleticism isnt a factor in his playing style,this is why the nugz swapped iverson,i honestly feel sorry for motown since that trade.
I would say AI is slipping but, dude aint never been a great defender! The WIz are the most unfortunate team of the year. Yeah the nets suck but everyone thought the Wiz where playoff bound not lottery (or PRISON) bound!
Even at 44 shawn marion still has D
Come on Dime
Beat the Breaks not Beat the Brakes!
no mention of duncan getting FUCKED by the refs? i mean really, your gonna foul the guy out with about 3 questionable calls and ONE POINT shy of 20,000? really? wait was joey crawford one of our refs last night?
22 four-point plays…well that is impressive to me. i would never imagine that someone has that many…didn’t even hear about the all-time four point leaders before.
Spurs are done – they no longer have any kind of defense at all. Sad, but they are done.
CP3=MVPussy
fuck that little cheater
@ 2: That’s the 81 point season right? That’s a huge point in the league, because no ‘superstar doing everything for his mediocre team’ MVP will happen EVER. Because if it happens (CP3 this season, for example), we should all go back to 2006, and give Kobe his MVP.
And yeah, good to see AI seemingly pissed at his coach again. In AI’s world, Britney Spaers is a princess and Limp Bizkit is the shit. Because in AI’s world, it’s still 2001.
…and what happened to YOUNGFED
He ain’t showin’ up during the Piston’s rebuilding years??
Give us a holla!
Translation tags are a outta control —–>
man i really miss the old ai. This shit right now is NOT helping him to build his legacy. There was a time i considered him the best player in the league. Far gone memories atm
Spurs fans complaining? That’s so cliche. But a couple of those calls were pretty questionable.
Who the hell is voting for Bosh in the poll today? His team lost. Yeah he had a monster game be you can’t be MVP of the night if your team lost. Sorry.
Hey yo Austin, remember when we were talking about how Grangers return wouldn’t improve the Pacers and they would keep doing just as bad? Well they’re 3-5 with him back in the lineup so far. I’m not saying I’m just saying.
Oh and Sacramento hasn’t won with K Mart back in the lineup either. I don’t know what happened to the Kings. They were so promising there for a minute.
breaks vs. brakes.
Brakes are on your car BRUCE. DOH!
Thanks for playing though. If you’re going to correct Dime you should proofread and then check your dictionary.
[www.dictionary.com]
I like the Jazz sweeping the spurs — but not at the cost of being worked over by the twolves and bobcats. those green uniforms were a novelty — now they appear to be a safety blanket for the jazz. they can’t win a game on the road without them.
Best game last night was that Nuggets/Warriors game, too bad Dime had a curfew. The Warriors had 8 players but 3 were from the D league so they hit the minimum and they gave the Nuggets all they could handle.
Bad Porn actually was ballin, dishing the rock and boarding while Ellis also had a huge game but made a crucial mistake by fouling Ty Lawson at half court at the end of the 3rd. Terrible call by the refs as they waited to blow the whistle and then called Ty in the act of shooting, so Ty hits all 3 and of course that bites them in the end.
In the 4th Billups and Monta went at it and Melo got his J swatted twice in the final minutes, and the games goes into OT (that end of quarter foul loomed large). In the OT Monta and Curry hit 3s but Billups and JR came right back and ended up taking it in the extra session.
Great game, Monta played the entire game, and the Warriors did Come Out to Play last night.
@Claw,
How the hell is Monta playing the entire game in OT games, and playing nearly 45min a nite? Are they trying to kill the poor ki? You wouldn’t do that to your superstar in a season where you have no chance to make it to the playoffs if you actually cared about his well being. Monta must be taking plays off or something.
LMAO@that’s whats up
CP3 for MVP? Are you shittin’ me?
The leading candidate for MVP is Kevin Durant hands down.
@ ChiTown
Because if you sit Monta who is the next best option?? Maggette?? Shiiiittttt.. play the kid!! you know GS aint tryin to win much of anything anyways.. horrible roster..
And Timmay dont get no love from the refs.. been like that for a while now.. hes in Kobe mode where he thinks he gets fouled on fouls he USED to get calls for.. not no more fellas..
I’m getting sick of how much the shitty writers bias and lack of fundamental research/reporting. You are treated to such a great game last night with the Warriors and Nuggets yet you give the loyal readers ONE stat line in this smack! Fuck the blazer game, fuck the Atlanta game, fuck the Spurs game, we had an OVERTIME THRILLER and dime (just like all other media outlets) ignored and bent over for all the over talked about and hyped up players/teams of the L.
People come and read this website and magazines because they are assuming that they are going to get to read reporting with more substance and truth, but DIME has dropped off so damn much they are beggining to be just as much bull shit as ESPN and NBA.com. Seriously, is this website employing children that can’t stay up past 9 to write for them!? Show some interest in other teams and players and do some actual RESEARCH for once and try not to sound incompetent of doing your job!
Monta Ellis: 39 pts, 10 ast, 6 reb, ALL 53 min!!!! (10 complete games this year, second in a row, iron man bitches!)
Corey “Bad Porn” Maggette: 33 pts, 6 ast, 9 reb (the 17th straight game going for 25+ PTA bitches!!
Nene: 19 pts & 12 reb
Bullips: already got his
Best game of the night, not even close, Dime is a joke and is losing a lot of respect. Step up an quit bending over for the over saturated stars of this league and give it up to the ones that are ignored, I thought that was what this fucking mag was supposed to be all about!?
Man, my Sixers are horrible right now! AI ain’t never have any D, but he also had coaches who knew how to use him. Eddie Jordan needs to retire during lunch today. He’s never been a “winning” coach and this season, with a talented roster, he’s led the Sixers to the 2nd worst record in the east….the EAST!!!! That’s just retarded.
CP3 doesn’t deserve MVP, he does a lot for his team, but that’s because they’re garbage. If he had another superstar, his numbers would drop and everyone would get off their knees and let him pull his pants up.
Due to the nature of the MVP award, it’s only going to the superstar on the team exhibiting the best record of their respective conference, no matter how little of a contribution they provide.
Irrelevant.
@21 very good points. All the CP hate Why. Wouldn’t you want him on any of your teams. He’s still a top 3 guard in the league & Olympian. Along with All Stars & All NBA’s. What’s there not to like? When it’s all said in done. He’s going to be a H.O.F. player & top guards to ever play. Stat,Game, & Respect from all his peers. Which count the most. If Atlanta picked this kid. He may have had a ring or two. Would have definitely made it to the finals already? Why does TP have rings or may be considered better? Player to Player there’s no competition. Your team aides to who’s better at the time. Chris Paul on the Cavs,Hawks,Blazers Healthy. You’d have championship contenders.
@13 Don’t worry Ty & the Kings are going through what the Bucks had to deal with upon Redd’s return. Send KMart over we’ll take him.
Dime, can we get a special write up on the Charlotte Bobcats. They are 10-1 in their last 11 games and are beating the breaks and brakes off everyone! We are gunning for that number 1 spot!!
Well, at least the number 8 spot!
This may sound like sacrilege, but has anyone noticed just how much CP3 controls the rock? It’s like he absolutely will not give it up until you’re in a position to shoot. That’s nice and all, but what about letting guys get comfortable with creating their own offense since most of the guys on that team aren’t catch and shoot? Their push back to respectibility began when Chris was out with the ankle injury…
FREE CHRIS PAUL!!!
But yea, props to Dalembert for going back to Haiti and helping out his country. Hopefully more NBA folks will attempt to help out too.
My MVP Top 3:
1. Durant
2. CP3
3. Dirk (Hey, the Mavs just keep winning.)
…I’m deaf to the media’s bias…
Sho Noff
Check Urban Dictionary, son!
I’m a Cavs fan and yes on LBJ’s jock, since I’m also from Akron, but also follow the Suns living in Phoenix but I got the NBA package on Directv for the week and was flippin the stations and caught the 2nd half of that Warriors/Nuggets game and couldn’t change the channel. That game was sick, big shots, some solid D, and getting to know D league players.
That wasn’t just the best game last night but the best game I’ve seen in a while.
@ Chicagorilla – I’ve got Monta on my fantasy team and I just can’t pull the trigger to trade him. I know he’s logging huge minutes and the potential to get hurt is high but that kid is BALLIN!
@ShowKase – You deaf to the media and actually watching ball? Those guys are good but they are second tier, right now it’s two guys LeBron and Kobe then there is everybody else.
How Bout Some MAJOR Love FoR gerald wallace…..Isnt He A top 20 Player In The League….EASILY…And A Top 5 SMALL forward AFTER only Melo….LeBron…Durant….N GRANGER Right….its NO Way HE Shouldnt BE An All Star….And A SERIOUS Candidate For DEFENSIVE Player Of The YEAR….AFTER ALL He S Like The ONLY Player In the League Averagin 10 plus boards…points…2 steals…n 2 blocks…he a BEAST
@ Dime
I been readin Mo Williams is out for a month.
Truth or rumor?
@ Seven Deuce
Thats what i been saying.. he pulls the “let me penetrate, look around and if its not there ill take it back out and kill another 10 seconds of shot clock with what im going to do..”
Right now hes backin it up with the #’s so all you can say is the kid is a beast but in a good couple of years i expect the Iverson label.. well then again probably not because hes a pass first guy but he holds that rock FOREVER.. like someone said when he gets enough talent his #’s will dip.. well points will..
MVP??? anyone realize the Lakers still got the best record in the NBA with our leader being in pieces but still making it happen??
Yeah.. right..
No Mo = Laker win tonight
MVP should go to Wade…if they make the PO’s. Which they will. CP3 at least has a supporting cast. Wade has 2 second yr. rooks in Beasley & Chalmers AND now Chalmers isn’t getting the court time. And skip to my lou isn’t what he use to be. So pretty much Wade has Wade & that’s it.
CP3 has David West, Oakafor & the other baller who won rings with the Celtics & Heat whose name I can not even remember because, well, he hasn’t showed up yet this season. Ok, so he has West & Oakfor.
WADE for MVP
Then after he it’s RONDO. W/o Rondo the Celtics would be shit.
LMAO @ those saying “FREE CHRIS PAUL”. Chris Paul IS free. Free to do whatever the f*ck he wants to ……….. IN NEW ORLEANS!