For the past year, ever since Adrian Wojnarowski left Yahoo for ESPN, one of the most fascinating things to watch around the NBA Draft, free agency, and trade deadline has been the race to get breaking news first between Woj and his protege-turned-rival, Shams Charania.

By all accounts, there isn’t any actual animosity between the two, but more of a manufactured rivalry by fans who have found it fun to keep score, of sorts, of who is getting the most meaningful scoops first. Charania’s contract with Yahoo is up this summer, and while he’s a valuable piece of their NBA team, there was a discrepancy between the two sides regarding his compensation in the latest contract negotiations.

That led to Yahoo walking away from negotiations, as GM Geoff Reiss told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, which makes Charania the most coveted NBA media free agent of the summer.