For nearly a month, it has been public knowledge that NBA reporter Shams Charania was hitting “free agency” after parting ways with Yahoo. On Tuesday, murmurs that Charania would be joining The Athletic came to fruition, as he announced a dual role moving forward that also allows for on-air appearances and employment with multi-platform sports network Stadium.
I am excited to announce I am joining The Athletic and Stadium as the lead Senior NBA Insider/Writer and Analyst later this month. I am so grateful and honored to have spent the past three years at Yahoo. I’m appreciative to have been part of The Vertical and the tremendous staff, top to bottom. Thank you to all of the Yahoo Sports executives, editors Johnny Ludden and Joe Garza and the rest of the group. Now, I am so pumped and thrilled for this next journey and challenge. I’m excited to join the talented people at both The Athletic and Stadium, two places with tremendous enthusiasm, opportunity for growth and determination to cover the league. Both are hungry and ready. So am I.
It was not a surprise to see Charania joining The Athletic, particularly given the massive influx of hires from the company in recent months. In addition, the role with Stadium arrives in conjunction with two former ESPN reports in Brett McMurphy and Jeff Goodman, setting the table for what Stadium CEO Jason Coyle believes will “signify the next stage in the evolution of Stadium.”
