Shams Charania Will Officially Leave Yahoo To Join Both The Athletic And Stadium

#NBA
08.14.18 50 mins ago

YouTube/Area 21

For nearly a month, it has been public knowledge that NBA reporter Shams Charania was hitting “free agency” after parting ways with Yahoo. On Tuesday, murmurs that Charania would be joining The Athletic came to fruition, as he announced a dual role moving forward that also allows for on-air appearances and employment with multi-platform sports network Stadium.

It was not a surprise to see Charania joining The Athletic, particularly given the massive influx of hires from the company in recent months. In addition, the role with Stadium arrives in conjunction with two former ESPN reports in Brett McMurphy and Jeff Goodman, setting the table for what Stadium CEO Jason Coyle believes will “signify the next stage in the evolution of Stadium.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSNBAshams charaniaThe Athletic

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP