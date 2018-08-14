YouTube/Area 21

For nearly a month, it has been public knowledge that NBA reporter Shams Charania was hitting “free agency” after parting ways with Yahoo. On Tuesday, murmurs that Charania would be joining The Athletic came to fruition, as he announced a dual role moving forward that also allows for on-air appearances and employment with multi-platform sports network Stadium.

It was not a surprise to see Charania joining The Athletic, particularly given the massive influx of hires from the company in recent months. In addition, the role with Stadium arrives in conjunction with two former ESPN reports in Brett McMurphy and Jeff Goodman, setting the table for what Stadium CEO Jason Coyle believes will “signify the next stage in the evolution of Stadium.”