Shane Battier Dresses Up & Sings “Eye Of The Tiger,” Then Pulls A Trick On Paul Pierce

Want to see LeBron James and Shane Battier in a wig? How about Pat Riley singing “My Girl”? Or Juwan Howard in a powerful duet with his wife? Battier was able to get a number of his teammates to support his Take Charge Foundation by taking part in a recent karaoke-based fundraiser called “South Beach Battioke”. The event raised money for college scholarships for Miami area students and as Battier puts it on the Take Charge’s website: “We are changing lives one (ahem, colorful?) rendition of Sinatra at a time.”

With a record of 10-6 in March, the Miami Heat should be using April to gear up for the playoffs, but instead got blown out by the Boston Celtics yesterday. Whether it was Dwyane Wade getting his shot blocked back into his face or Rajon Rondo dropping a triple-double, nothing really went right for the Heat… outside of Battier’s lil’ trick he pulled on The Truth (check it out on page 2)…