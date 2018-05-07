Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have had some awful injury luck this season, but despite being without their top two superstars and other players battling various injuries at the end of the season and beginning of the playoffs they still hold a 3-0 lead on the Sixers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Celtics looked to close out the series and earn some rest before the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 4 in Philadelphia on Monday night. They held a slim 23-22 advantage after the first quarter, but also saw their already slim point guard rotation take yet another hit as backup Shane Larkin went to the locker room.

Larkin was tasked with chasing J.J. Redick around the perimeter late in the first quarter when he ran into a hard Joel Embiid screen on a dribble-handoff that clearly caused some kind of injury to Larkin’s left shoulder as he immediately grabbed at it and walked to the locker room.