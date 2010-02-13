Shannon Brown Will Dunk On You And Star In The Movie

We got up with Shannon Brown to answer some questions before the Slam Dunk Contest. Not phased by the competition, it’s time to Let Shannon Dunk!
That was a brutal dunk contest. I could have done a good 4-5 of those first round dunks…
Wow Shannon that was all you got?
Shannon didn’t bring it like I thought he would…must of been the nerves…he was sick in the mickey d’s should have beat lebron in that one…
like kenny said do not let shannon dunk
BOOOOO BOOOOOOO BOOOOOO! Like when Diddy Boo’ed Day 26! No more posting on Shannon Brown Rest of the Year. DIME you all should boycott anything dealing with Gerald Wallace or Shannon Brown the rest of the year.
WORST SLAM DUNK CONTEST OF ALL TIME!!!! Those guys should be ashamed of themselves
Shannon who?! That was weak.
Derozen brought it on a few of his dunks, but his last one…wtf was he thinking?
Wallace was like “I bet people can’t do a basic reverse two handed dunk, let me try this shit” He shouldn’t even got like the 38 or whatever he did for that.
Nate shouldn’t have won by doing a basic off the ground two hand oop, I know fucking high school kids who can hit that shit without even warming up. I’ve hit that shit wearing jeans and dress shoes…
absolute waste of time – idea – incorporate dunks into horse
Nate, 3-time fake champion, none of them were deserved.
If I am Sprite, I would be pretty pissed off that I paid millions of dollars to have my name associated with absolute shit. Sprite should be calling the NBA up and telling them to change the name to “Sprite Basic Dunks and Don’t Give a Fuck” contest.
MARCI has it right, Nate shouldn’t have even won one of those contests, just cause he’s a fucking midget people can relate to that shit or something and admire him.
The best part of this dunk contest was charles barkley dissing it. I mean come on that was, horrendous. I blame the nba cause out of 4 guys, 3 of them are lowkey and shy(brown, wallace and demar). Robinson only won cause he is a crowd favorite not because of his dunks.
If I were in charge I would replace the dunk contest with a type of one on one contest. NBA could bring in its marquee players such as kobe vs wade, lebron vs carmelo, howard vs shaq. NBA can come up with the rules. You would see both great offense and defense and it would be both fun and competitive. You rarely see star players defend each other, at least in this venue one can know if his or her fav player is better than his rival.
The Dunk contest is dead after this pathetic contest, no need to bring it back. Just my two cents.
I had an NBA All Star Weekend party for that! I want my money back!
Nobody deserved to win…but i guess there just had to be a winner
And when you thought DeRozan was going to bring it with his last dunk, he stunk up the joint.
About Shannon Brown, a few peeps tried to warn everyone else. This guy is just a leaper, not a creative dunker. Somehow, no one noticed this. All they kept on saying on TNT before the contest was his vertical leap, whatever it is. I wasn’t in the very least surprised the way he stunk it up.
Gerald Wallace…Lawd ha’ mercy. Another example of a jumper, nothing more…
That contest was wack. They need to shake up this contest. Wonder what would have happened if Lebron showed up…
Here’s a proposal for next year:
D-League VERSUS NBA in a Dunk Contest
It would ensure some excitement considering the D-League has some serious leapers and that way hopefully more NBA guys might step up to maintain some pride. Both D-League and amateur contests were twice as good as the NBA one this year.
However, to be fair, everybody (including me) thought Shannon Brown would really make some noise.
Maybe hey should just do an “open house” for the dunk contest. Not just exclusive to NBA players.
…and Kobe should be embarrassed for participating in a shitty event like that one.
no excuses for shannon i told everyone he is more of a game dunker and would have zero creativity i knew it what a joke all star weekend is a joke now the nba needs a mean steroid injection to come back after this lame weekend the college games this week was more exciting than this whole weekend and the all star game tonight figures to be trash
Worst Dunk Contest ever in the NBA? u could make a stong case..
Blame it on LBJ’s mindless toungue wagging ass or not, but didn’t Kenny say that D-League cat did a 720? He was like “ahh, here u go dude, keep up the good work” when he gave Nate the trophy. looking sarcastic like a mf. i don’t blame him, there’s been weak contests before, but not like this! it felt to me like all 4 of Larry Hughes showed up until Nates last one. the whole gym was like wtf during the whole thing