Shannon Sharpe, you may be aware, is a big fan of LeBron James. This is partially because LeBron is the best basketball player alive, and also because he knows rooting for LeBron makes his Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless agitated. Bayless has been consistently critical of James in his years bloviating on sports talk television, but in Sharpe he’s met a unique foe.

Namely, one who is willing to use props to get a point across. Sharpe’s Instagram page offers a glimpse into his world unlike any other broadcaster in the game today. A brief scroll through his feed shows you what he’s wearing on the day’s show, what shoes he wore to the studio, and usually what kind of hot cereal he had for breakfast. But sometimes it also shows that he’s going to break out his goat mask, which he uses to call LeBron the greatest basketball player of all time.

Here’s what we got on Thursday morning after James scored 40 points and added five rebounds and six assists in a 121-113 win against the San Antonio Spurs.