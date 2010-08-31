Shaq backs down from Kobe

After the Lakers beat the Celtics in Game 7 of this year’s NBA Finals, Kobe Bryant once again gave supporters and critics a reason to compare him to Michael Jordan. Not with the fact that he’d won one ring for the thumb, but in the post-game press conference, when he showed some of that same never-ending competitiveness for which MJ was famous.
Asked how it felt to win his fifth ring, Kobe simply stated, “I just got one more than Shaq. You can take that to the bank. You know how I am. I don’t forget anything.”
It sounded like something from Jordan’s Hall of Fame induction speech. And anyone who knows Shaq knows he had a response, but it was surprisingly tame. Shaq wrote via Twitter: “Congratulations Kobe, u deserve it. U played great. Enjoy it man enjoy it. I know what ur sayin ‘Shaq how my ass taste’.”
Skimming through articles in the Dime office today, I came across a post on FanNation.com stating that Shaq is now bowing out of the Kobe feud. Really? The Big Diesel backing out of a feud against Kobe Bryant?
“O’Neal, though says that he competes with guys his size,” the post said. “That if, say, Tim Duncan were to get five, that would bother him more.”
So now that Kobe has five rings to Shaq’s four, Shaq is basically trying to get out of Dodge by saying he wasn’t in competition with Kobe, only with other big men.
Let’s get real here, Shaq has had beef with Kobe since he sprung a leak stating that Shaq wasn’t faithful to his wife. Shaq even blamed Phil Jackson for his feud with Kobe, but was that really the case? Throughout his career, Shaq has had beef with every player that had the chance to get the jump on him to be labeled the best player on the team.
Even if Shaq manages to win a title with the Celtics in 2011, Kobe still has a better shot at winning at least two more rings before he retires as the greatest Laker of all time. In the end, Kobe will always be on top of Shaq.
So tell me Shaq, how’s Kobe’s ass taste?
The way I see it is that they are even with the rings “earned” being theman (albeit the 5-4 ring count to Kobe).
Those first couple rings were all Shaq in LA. The only series were Kobe was really needed was against the Pacers against Miller.
Pau Gasol should have been MVP of last years finals.
dont know
kobe kinda lucked out he played with an in his prime shaq and now kobe is winning in his prime and shaq is done. that isnt kinda fair.
imagine if kobe doesnt win another and somehow bynum becomes a monster and wins 4 more alone after kobe can he say hes better than kobe?? no. same shit with the shaq thing.
then again why am i posting on this article if i dont give a fucketh about either shaq or kobe. bored i guess.
In rings as “The Man” I think Shaq wins hands down. Shaq was “The Man” for the 3 in LA and Kobe was “The Man” for his last two.
oh and btw shaq td has won 4 times as the man and without a kobe or a wade on his team you sir have fallen to third on the the best players since jordan list.
people forget that Kobe was a top 10 player in the early 2000s. Yes, those were def Shaq rings as the man, but Kobe was still Kobe; not devean george.
think back to the 2001 allstar game, Kobe was the best player on the court. they ran the offense thru him at the end of the game. and that was in 2001!!!!!!
shit jordan is second on that poll of best in game dunker?? hes a solid 4th for me on that list.
In Shaq’s defense….
While Shaq has had beef with teammates (Penny/Kobe), when talking about his own legacy Shaq has only ever compared himself to other bigs (Wilt/Russell/Timmy). I have never heard him mention himself next to Bird, Magic, or Mike.
Shaq is a great player, even with his current state in the league. And I am one of those people who is glad to see that they parted ways. We got to see Kobe grow in a way that we may not have ever gotten the chance to if shaq was there. The Deisel is a hall of famer and one of the greatest to play. Who cares about this so called beef they have…its overrated. Both great and brought alot to the game. Hopefully Deisel retires after this year…Shaq vs isn’t a bad show.
I agree Paul was my Finals MVP and i think its safe to say that Kobe will always have 1 more ring than Shaq. If we learned anything during this crazy summer free agency. Is that that 1 more ring that Kobe has to Shaqs 4 will be Kobes last so he better cherrish it because its the closet he will ever be to Jordan in anything and he needs to thank Jordan for retiring for 2yrs in his prime so he could reach that goal…
Oh and for the first comment…why should Pau Gasol be the MVP? Look at the stats and how they got there. MVP of game seven was RON RON…other than that KB24 PERIOD. STOP IT.
OP got a beef with Shaq or something? Definitely sounds like it, especially at the end. Shaq will be remembered as one of the most dominant big men to play the game. Even if he pulls an MJ by retiring, trying baseball or MMA, and returning. He’d still be remembered that way.
Kobe will be remembered as one of the best to play the game, dominant on both ends of the court, clutch when it counts.
HOWEVER, Kobe will never be the best Laker. Never, not even if he won two more. Magic and some guy named Lew Alcindor will always be ahead of him.
I’ll never understand why Kobe gets props for game 7 when he shot 6-24 in that game yeah he pulled 15 rebounds I respect that, but really 6-24? He shot them out of the game as much as he kept them in it. Now as for the rest of the series Kobe should have been finals mvp. But game 7, Pau did some serious work on the boards cleaning up all those missed shots and Artest hit a clutch 3 and that’s how they won that last championship.
lew is the best laker ever hell hes arguably the greatest ever
LMAO @ People saying Gasol was MVP of the Finals..
LMBFAO @ People saying Shaq has won 3 as “the Man”..
To everyone saying Pau Gasol was MVP look at it like this.. Had Pau showed up EVERY SINGLE GAME for the Finals it wouldve been over in 5-6 games.. Not went 7.. he lightweight disappeared in the midst of that series and that kinda explains why Boston took a 3-2 series lead.. dudes our 2nd BEST PLAYER.. of course we gonna look sickwidit when he shows droppin #’s..
And i want someone to SERIOUSLY tell me what being “The Man” means.. you can look at damn near EVERY championship team and point out superstars/All-Stars in partnership.. “The Man” shit is that egotistical shit Shaq started and some of you haters cant even wipe it from your minds.. Kinda funny really..
So seriously someone tell me..
Only real “MEN” i guess to play the game were Tim Duncan and Hakeem.. MJ had Pippen (Top 50 right? DAMN), Bird had Co, Magic had Kareem, Kareem had Robertson and so on and so on..
If Kobe Bryant wasnt on the Lakers then Shaq wouldnt have been the man period because he wouldnt have made it past the Spurs, Kings and Blazers..
Get real people..
lakeshow
magic had kareem??? pleaseeeeee kareem had magic.
you dont like the term “the man” fine then lets use best player on the team.
shaq was the best player on the threepeat lakers there you go feel better?
but i do like your tim duncan and hakeem line hehehehe.
if you are a superstar or star titles are titles im kinda with you on that one but when we start comparing those superstars to each other i makes a difference. can you say pippen is better than duncan because he won 2 more rings??? hell no because duncan was the man oh sorry my mad duncan was the best player on his championship teams.
and no, no two players are equal to their teams.
lakeshow
neither would have kobe on his own and duncan would have 9 rings :(
@ Karizmatic
YOu wanna know why i give Kobe props for game 7?? Because dude being nothin but a scorer and ball hog, as some people put it, found a way to be effective on the court when his bread and butter was nowhere to be found..
If Kobe dont grab those 15 boards do we really win?? Each team that won the rebound battle won that game in that series game ONE-SEVEN.. so a 6’6 SG with a beat up ass body went out played it patient and grabbed 15 boards to go along with a game high in points..
Horrible shooting game dont get me wrong but basketball it aint all scoring.. Kobes defense and battlin of the boards helped us just as much as Pau putting together a great game..
Aint no one ever said you gotta go out on the final game of the series and shoot over 50% to be the Finals MVP.. please think about that..
“YOu wanna know why i give Kobe props for game 7?? Because dude being nothin but a scorer and ball hog, as some people put it, found a way to be effective on the court when his bread and butter was nowhere to be found..”
it took him 24 shots to realize that he was sucking that night.
but hey you are a fan maybe if manu had that type of game in a finals clincher i would be defending him too.
While you at it, ask Shaq how every other star dick taste, since he hitting up everybody’s sloppy seconds.
If Kobe would have fed the ball into Pau more in that game 7, there wouldn’t have been a need for that many rebounds. He was probably grabbing a lot of his own bricks and putting up more bricks to get those rebounds, anyway. I don’t care to analyze the game and find out, feel free to do it if you want. Pau was DEFINITELY the top Laker in that game 7. It’s a tough call for the series, but nobody should have expect Pau to get the Finals MVP nod. It just wasn’t going to happen even if he completely outshined Kobe.
@ SJ
“He was probably grabbing a lot of his own bricks and putting up more bricks to get those rebounds, anyway”
Sounds like u didnt even watch the game bruh.. if u a hoop fan and didnt watch game 7 of LAvsBOS then i dont even need to comment.. and for the record Artest was the TRUE hero of game 7.. follow ur own leads..
@ Ian
Ill take best on the team lol
That man shit is such a cop out to me.. all in all basketball is a team sport in which an individual can SHINE much brighter than his teammates BUT its still a team game.. and if u in the Finals there 99.9999 chance you got a decent TEAM around you.. unless you the 2006 Cavs lol
Kobe dont win shit without Pau Gasol.. Tim dont win without Robinson, Scott, Parker & Ginobli.. Wade dont win without Haslem and Zo.. Shaq dont win without whoever his HOF wing was and like i said, so on and so on lol
Reality show starring Shaq
Stan Van Gundy, Penny, Kobe, Steve Nash, and Vlade Divac
@23
Who’s Scott?
Everyone should remember all the media coverage how its “unfair to have the NBA’s two best players on the same team”.. Kobe wasnt some side-kick. He was an ALL-NBA 1st Teamer, ALL-Defensive 1st Teamer, and he was the one who killed off the much better WCF opponents (Sactown, San Antonio, Portland) vs Shaq eating alive the overmatched frotnline of Eastern Foes they faced in the Finals.
THE main differences between these 2 is ethics & attitude. Shaq is unable to hold a candle next to Kobe. Shaq – you have transformed your career after bailing on the Lake Show to the BIG IRRELEVANT and will end your career forever known as Dwight’s “LiL Superman” a.k.a. Minnie Me!!
Enjoy your money “copper.”
@ Mike
LMAO meant Johnson.. i always get Avery and Byron mixed up last name wise lol
Shaq, “child please”. You only compete against “big men”? O.K., well what would explain why you are NO LONGER a LAKER?
Keep gripping and chasing. Do what you do NOW the best– like dismantle the GREEN MACHINE. Like you extinguished the heat, set the suns, and jestered with the clown (king) of cleveland. Those in the LakerNation are counting on you Big F-R-O-N-T-R-U-N-N-E-R.
On To The Next WON.
[www.youtube.com]
Im glad Shaq said what he said. Shows he’s mature and that hes a class act.
Lmao, i wanna see Shaq vs Kobe or Shaq vs Drake on his show Shaq Vs… that’d be jokes
@ Lakeshow84
lol, ok. I thought he was just some guy on one of those Spurs teams that I had never heard of.
So Andrew Macaluso, how does Kobe’s D!ck taste?
Hop off his nuts, please.
lakeshow
you had me questioning my own spurs fanhood with that scott thing jesus. i was thinking who the fuck is scott??
now wait there are exceptions to that complete team thing u did mention td and dream in that “man” thing but the 94 and 03 championships are two most impressive runs ive seen in basketball.
yes td had good teams to win but when u mention all those names together u make it sound like he was playin with 95 robinson 05 manu and 07 parker in the same team.
he had a good admiral in 99 johnson sucked he never was that good to begin with. in 03 he had lets c a rookie parker that sucked mored than a 45 year old johnson and was benched by speedy claxton in all 4 quarters , 50 year old dave with his 8 and 8 avg as his second best player, manu who didnt play a lot and crazy jackson beating the threepeat lakers who had two players of the best three in the nba?? thats impressive. 05 beating the same team that beat the lakers the year before and 07 the easiest finals but then again even u gave bron props without noticing carrying 4 scrubs to the finals. it was a team on one finals weird stern didnt call it after the first 2 games. now im making it sound like td won with scrubs lol which isnt the case but u get my point.
eric
the lakers never had the two best players in the nba goh.
you feel the same way about the man shit as i do about the “killer instinct” stat that some people made up to differentiate superstars but isnt it weird that the superstar that has killer instinct also has the best team around him?? miller had it richmond didnt who had a better team?? kobe had it tmac didnt who had a better team? duncan had it robinson didnt who had a better team? bird had it dominique didnt who had a better team?
why am i writing this?? who knows
The reason some people think Pau should be MVP of the finals this year is because he was the best player on the court for all of the Laker wins.
@ ERIC post 25
Post of the day!
Thank you.
I love when it comes to Kobe, it’s “he didn’t win as the man”. Yet, in the 4th quarter, the offense ran thru him. Even Shaq looked for Kobe. You dudes ever wonder when we talk about the most CLUTCH PLAYERS in the world, Kobe always comes up but I’ve NEVER seen Shaq on the list.
Short Memory Syndrome again.
Try to remember Kobe was takin and MISSIN those airballs against Utah when he was damn near 18. Where was Shaq then? Then when Kobe starts killin the Spurs, Blazers, Kings and Robert Horry and Fish are hittin ridiculous clutch shots, Shaq gets the credit as “the man”?
Shaq was the ultimate mismatch and I appreciate everything he did for LA, but he hardly ever closed out games. If he was so good, how come a lineup of Penny, Nick, 3D, Horace and him couldn’t win in Orlando.
It’s like sayin Tim’s the man in all 4 championships, but Tony Parker got a Finals MVP?
You think Tim wins 3 chips without Manu?
Smh. I couldn’t agree more with lakeshow, for those of us who actually watched the lakers in the early 2000s, we know those rings wouldn’t have been won without Kobe. It’s been said before and I’ll repeat it again Kobe was the one closing playoff games against Sacramento, Portland, and San Antonio when the whole league was on that hack-a-shaq bullshit in clutch time and those teams had deep frontlines designed specifically to stop Shaq. Squash that “the man” shit because the logic is stupid. So….what is Clyde Drexler’s ring really Hakeeem’s because he was the first option? And is Oscar Robinson’s ring really Kareem’s ring? C’mon y’all!!!
The guy who wrote this is either a Shaq hater or swinging from Kobe’s scrotal zone. I’ll wait for his next article on how Kobe is about to pass Jordan on the list of all-time greats.
@ Unchecked
Question is : Do the Lakers/Celtics go to 7 games if Pau had shown up in the losses?
Kobe showed up in losses, but Lamar and Pau were invisible…
i dont get it. i took Kobe’s comment (one more than shaq) as a joke.
you’re trying to write it as if he was instigating another feud with shaq. if i were kobe i wouldn’t. knowing that shaq’s best years were already well behind him.
if Celtics can beat the Miami Heat this year, they should just crown them champs. no finals needed.
hey lakeshow you think lebron “gave up” in g6 vs boston?
tell me how many rebounds he got, oh and maybe assist too?
sucks for him to not have a stronger team to bail him out like kobe, cmon man as if his fucking 15 defensive rebounds changed the game in any way, he just “hustled” to get them becouse he knew his performance was that bad in g7 that it would be hard for him to take the finals mvp throphy with a straight face.
i tell you 100% of these rebounds would go to the lakers anyway, he basicly stole them from the big man to get some stats.
Did the lakers win a championship during Kobe rookie season? No! The Lakers collected trophies is because KOBE got better. Shaq is Shaq! What not to like about Shaq? Delivered a 3peats to LA. Got to love him for that. Kobe is Kobe. 5 RINGS! But Lakers Ever?
CHICK HEARNS
Slammmm dunk!!
Did the lakers win a championship during Kobe rookie season? No! The Lakers collected trophies is because KOBE got better. Shaq is Shaq! What not to like about Shaq? Delivered a 3peats to LA. Got to love him for that. Kobe is Kobe. 5 RINGS! But the best Lakers Ever?
CHICK HEARNS
Slammmm dunk!!
Huh?
Lakers beat the Celtics.
Celtics lose Allen n Sheed. Pick up Shaq n JO.
Lakers replace Farmar, Powell n Morrison with Blake, Barnes,Ratliff, Ebanks, Caracter n “no finals needed”?
Kobe was instrumental with Shaq’s title run. Remember, Shaq missed tons of games due to injuries and holding off on surgeries until training camp opened. Shaq needed Dwyane Wade for his fourth title more than Wade needed Shaq.
“i tell you 100% of these rebounds would go to the lakers anyway, he basicly stole them from the big man to get some stats.”
Worst statement ever, showing that you did not watch the game or don’t play basketball.
@ Ian
Well Robinson wasnt chop suey even when he retired.. dude could still play good post D and Timmay was allowed to go BALLISTIC from the PF spot.. and you know u guys had other good role players on your squad.. Johnson, Kerr, Elie, Jackson etc, etc.. Shit even Danny Ferry was DECENT lol
Duncan was BY FAR the Alpha male but dont get it mixed up my man lol he had a solid team.. the 06′ Cavs?? Ehhh lol
LMFAO @ “i tell you 100% of these rebounds would go to the lakers anyway, he basicly stole them from the big man to get some stats”
At least foo’s out themselves as not knowin jack and just riding the hater wave lol
Ill humour you (and myself) and say that your right ECCO.. i mean rebounding has NO possible effect on the outcome of a game.. it shouldnt even be a stat.. what a joke.. all these 20&10 big men are pusses.. they need to focus on assists and blocks because securing the ball and possession aint jack shit..
Yeeeeeaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh
why does everyone neglect the fact that EVERYONE shot terribly in game seven. pau was 6 for 16 or something like that and missed some huge free throws in the 4th. EVERYONE was terrible shooting wise.
anyone on here saying Shaq was the man on that miami squad must’ve not watched the playoffs that year or the year before. That was and still is Wade’s team
Shaq was the best player on the 3peat period. Gasol should of got MVP period. And Kobe will never be better than Jordan period. I think that’s to many periods Lol!!! Kobe is competitive but not like Jordan was, hell no. Go Heat!!!!!
@ Jay10do
I agree. I will never believe that Kobe Bryant will be better than Michael Jordan. Just imagine if Jordan didn’t retire from the league to play baseball. He probably would’ve had 8 rings.