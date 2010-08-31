Shaq backs down from Kobe

After the Lakers beat the Celtics in Game 7 of this year’s NBA Finals, Kobe Bryant once again gave supporters and critics a reason to compare him to Michael Jordan. Not with the fact that he’d won one ring for the thumb, but in the post-game press conference, when he showed some of that same never-ending competitiveness for which MJ was famous.

Asked how it felt to win his fifth ring, Kobe simply stated, “I just got one more than Shaq. You can take that to the bank. You know how I am. I don’t forget anything.”

It sounded like something from Jordan’s Hall of Fame induction speech. And anyone who knows Shaq knows he had a response, but it was surprisingly tame. Shaq wrote via Twitter: “Congratulations Kobe, u deserve it. U played great. Enjoy it man enjoy it. I know what ur sayin ‘Shaq how my ass taste’.”

Skimming through articles in the Dime office today, I came across a post on FanNation.com stating that Shaq is now bowing out of the Kobe feud. Really? The Big Diesel backing out of a feud against Kobe Bryant?

“O’Neal, though says that he competes with guys his size,” the post said. “That if, say, Tim Duncan were to get five, that would bother him more.”

So now that Kobe has five rings to Shaq’s four, Shaq is basically trying to get out of Dodge by saying he wasn’t in competition with Kobe, only with other big men.

Let’s get real here, Shaq has had beef with Kobe since he sprung a leak stating that Shaq wasn’t faithful to his wife. Shaq even blamed Phil Jackson for his feud with Kobe, but was that really the case? Throughout his career, Shaq has had beef with every player that had the chance to get the jump on him to be labeled the best player on the team.

Even if Shaq manages to win a title with the Celtics in 2011, Kobe still has a better shot at winning at least two more rings before he retires as the greatest Laker of all time. In the end, Kobe will always be on top of Shaq.

So tell me Shaq, how’s Kobe’s ass taste?