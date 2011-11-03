Shaq Calls Out Dwight Howard; LaMarcus Aldridge Wants To Play With Jamal Crawford

We wouldn’t exactly call it airing dirty laundry, but Shaquille O’Neal is definitely getting a few things off his chest now that he’s retired. We aren’t hearing anything new. It’s just that O’Neal is making no mistake about anything: he had some serious problems with Kobe, he left Pat Riley on really bad terms, and that he’s not into Dwight Howard‘s whole Superman routine and thinks Orlando’s big man needs to be his own man. In Shaq’s new book (Shaq Uncut: My Story), Superman takes a couple shots at Superman 2.0, telling Howard to “be his own man.” Shaq and Howard have never really gotten along, so this news comes without any surprise. Shaq has always been someone who spoke his mind, and in his new book, he holds nothing back. He basically calls out Howard, saying if the game’s new biggest man doesn’t end up with at least four rings, he’ll be disappointed in him. O’Neal says: “There’s no one for him to go up against. When I was playing I had [Patrick] Ewing in his prime. I had Rik Smits, Arvydas Sabonis, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutumbo. I had Vlade Divac, Kevin Duckworth. I caught some of David Robinson. [Greg] Ostertag. Guys with size. Now, I couldn’t name five centers.” Disregarding a few of those names (seriously…Ostertag?), we get what Shaq is saying. The game is different, so someone as big as Howard should have an advantage. Then Shaq sort of lit into Howard about the whole Superman thing, basically telling him: be your own man. You have to admit, as much as you want to like Howard, and as funny and charismatic as he is, it’s hard to argue with The Big Aristotle. He is the original Superman … But Shaq wasn’t done there. He goes on to tell about his year in Cleveland – more specifically, his year with LeBron and the apparent doormat that was head coach Mike Brown. Shaq says that nobody was supposed to be confrontational with LeBron. Nobody wanted James to leave, so he was allowed to do whatever he wanted, like the time they had a film session where LeBron missed a bad shot, then failed to get back on defense. Mike Brown skipped the clip without saying anything, then went forward to a play in which Mo Williams failed to get back as well. Brown called out Mo, telling him they just can’t have that. Delonte West, sitting in the back of the room, stood up and defended Mo, telling Brown that everyone needed to be held accountable. According to Shaq, Brown knew Delonte was right and yet didn’t say anything (and really didn’t say anything all year). Shaq admits LeBron never listened to Brown, and that he wasn’t sure if Kobe would either … Keep reading to hear about LaMarcus Aldridge’s obsession with getting Jamal Crawford …
I like how he left out Olajuwon. I woulda too if i was done like hakeem did shaq.
How is shaq so well liked if he burns so many bridges?
Centers aren’t weak today by virtue of their lack of skill or physicality. They’re weak by virtue of the new rules. If Hakeem and Jabbar were playing today, they’d be considered top 3 centers, but only top 20 players. They wouldn’t be allowed to play the way they should, there would be no incentive or players to pass them the ball, their stats and effect on the game would suffer…
If Dwight Howard was allowed to play in the early 90s, there would be a longer 3 point line, hand checking (de-emphasizing perimeter play and promoting defense), no zone defense = fewer double teams, fewer superstar calls, no “Hack-a-Center”, a pre-Jordan Championship mindset wherein teams played from the inside out…in other words, he’d be remembered as an elite Center.
If Shaq started playing today, there wouldn’t be as many pass-into-the-post players, he would get called for fouls more often, he would be doubled constantly, he would be forced to the line more often, and he’d be part of a team wherein he’d be called upon to pass to the 3 point line.
Ultimately he would be considered the best Center in the League, but because the Center position has been marginalized, he wouldn’t be in a Championship-altering position.
Just like Dwight Howard. Seriously.
Really, if Abdul-Jabbar played today he would be a top 20 player ????
Thats probaly the worst comment in Dime’s history.
You need to see some old videos ….
@ john – you need to read my comment, homey.
I’m not saying that Hakeem and Jabbar weren’t amazing players for their time. It’s just a testament to the fact that you (nor I, nor Shaq) should compare players in different eras.
If Jabbar had played in the 90s, who’s to say he wouldn’t have suffered for the dirty defense?
If Olajuwon had played in the last 10 years, who’s to say that he would’ve suffered against all the double teams that Howard sees?
If Howard had played in the 80s, who’s to say that anyone could’ve matched his sheer athleticism?
The rule changes have marginalized the Center position.
The Big APE is talking again, give him a banana. Shaq won with Kobe and Flash, future HOFers. Imagine a Kobe/D-Ho or Flash/D-Ho tandem.
OK, lets not compare Olajuwon to Howard, Dwight is a physical specimen with no real offensive game, while Olajuwon was great on offense and defense and at his prime he would make Howard look as silly as he did David Robinson or Shaq. New rules would not have SO much effect on this.
That said, I’d take Shaq (at his prime) easily over Howard.
@ Pip – I’m really not trying to start a debate on the top 10 centers of all time and where I’d rank them.
And I’m not even really trying to say that player X would beat player Y in era Z.
What I’m really trying to address is the notion that today’s centers are weak because they’re not good. They’re viewed as weak because the rules weaken them.
The past greats were so great that they forced rule changes. I’m testifying to their greatness, if anything.
Or you could look at it like this: Shaq, second best player? Kobe.
Howard, second best player? Jameer.
Shaq, coach? Phil Jackson, best of all time.
Howard, coach? Stan Van Gundy, top 15 coach in the league.
Not trying to compare the 2 directly. Just saying that it’s tough to do so.
Abdul-Jabbar & Hakeem would dominate against current bigman
No B-diddy in that We Believe team? He was that team aswell as Captain Jack.
Why is it that when howard wants the superman moniker, he is being called out to be his own man? Who’s to say he’s imitating 100% or even 1%? I thought the way he used it was born through his free throw line dunk in his 1st dunk contest. Shaq used the name to refer to his dominance. Dwight used it for completely different reasons.
Howard is a playful dude and he is a big kid. He most def used the term to describe his kid self, acknowledging that he is a super hero, saving his team. The name fit more because of his stature. If dwight doesnkt like shaq, he wouldn’t try to duplicate something of shaq to the point where he is referred to as the same.
That last line probably didn’t make sense so here’s an example: would any of u rock a hitler-stache (beside mj’s borderline imitation)? Would any of you name your son satan (as sorta cool as it sounds, (I love u GOD))? If dwight was using the name to pay homage, it would be slim. Dwight used the superman name for completely different reasons. And frankly, dwight stands a better chance to LOOK like superman his whole career. He won’t eat 20 donuts a day during his offseason meaning he probably won’t have his teammate call him fat/lazy either as a result.
@dag
i think you lost it bud. Yes, today’s rules favor guards. But there are no skilled centers anymore.
And rule changes, or not, how can you say D-Rob and KAREEM, fuckin Lew Alcindor, would just be top 20. They’d be running shit still. Those guys weren’t ‘bangers’. You can’t flop in front of someone running away from the rim for a skyhook. And D-Rob was more like a big agile power forward, who went to work from midrange and in. If he faces up from midrange, today’s rules work in his favor – you can’t touch him.
Brook fuckin Lopez is a 20 point scorer today. Are you telling us that if any one of those centers plyaed today (pick just one – D-Rob, Kareem, Olajuwon, Smits, Sabonis, Ewing etc) you’re saying they wouldn’t be putting up waaaaaay more than Brook Lopez?? Brook is only scoring that much because there’s noone to guard him. He’s dropping 20 a night on pylons. Ewing would be putting up almost 30, maybe more than 30.
I see the point you are trying to make, but you’re reeeeeeally stretching it by saying the NBA’s all-time leading scorer isnt a top 10 player. And they’d just top 3 centers?? Behind who? Howard? Kareem would be EASILY the best center in the league today. And D-Rob would EASILY be the 2nd best center. Howard wouldn’t be able to guard them, and they would read Howard’s moves like a book.
Have some coffee, bro. Gotta get that mind right.
And to say if Howard played in the 90s he’d be an elite center just because the rules favored bigs is, IMO, ridiculous. I say the opposite. If Howard played in the 90s he wouldn’t even make an all-star team. What about our boy Brook Lopez? He’s putting up 20 a night in a guards game. Does that mean we can assume he’d be dropping around 25-28 in the 90s? The centers from the 90s would murder them.
Just because it’s a guards game today doesn’t mean they can’t go inside and play big. Timmy’s been playing his game for years and hasn’t really changed much… with old rules and new. Skilled, strong bigs will dominate any era.
I guess we all need an analogy right about now…
When you were younger you probably stared at your fair share of top-heavy women. As you got older you realized the consequences and future trajectory of said assests. So over time you began to value women with thicker hips.
The NBA has devalued the top heavy/Centers because the future trajectory of the league wasn’t all that bright playing from the inside-out. Now the league values bottom heavy/perimeter players. However, when you do come across a top heavy women in your advanced years, you appreciate what they bring to the table as a throwback lust affair.
Besides, Shaq was more Hulk than Superman.
NBA 2K13 should make a Dwight vs. Shaq Challenge. The user plays as Dwight and you can pick to play against ANY roster Shaq was on outside of Boston/Cleveland. Or for simplicity Orlando 95′ vs. Orlando 09′
Dag, I am with you. Centers have been marginalized by the new rules. I think the new hand check rules and the way they call charge/block have completely changed the game. Now Tony Parker and Aaron Brooks can impact a game more Dwight Howard.
All of those great centers would still have been great players, but they still would have been called for offensive fouls constantly. Part of the dream shake includes dropping your should and powering explosively to the rim. In today’s game that would be met with a flop from a 6’8 tweener.
“Part of the dream shake includes dropping your should and powering explosively to the rim. In today’s game that would be met with a flop from a 6’8 tweener.”
WOW… a 6’8″ tweener? Patrick thinks Elton Brand and Dejuan Blair can stay in front of Olajuwon. I think I’ve heard it all now.
You need to watch vids of Olajuwon… the dreamshake wasn’t about dropping shoulders and “powering through” anyone. It was about his footwork. He went AROUND guys… not through them.
Amazing how people forget. Absolutely amazing. A 6’8″ tweener. That’s hilarious. LMAO!
BTW, if there was a 6’8″ tweener guarding a prime Olajuwon, he’d just rise up for the jumpshot. Mr. Tweener can plant for the charge all day. Olajuwon’s feel for the game was unmatched. He’d read that and counter immediately.
The big ego likes to give his opinions and criticism of everyone but when they have legitimate criticism of him – he was lazy – he gets all butt hurt.
Shaq could have easily been the most dominant player of all time, no questions asked. However, by not being hungry enough to be in the best shape ever, by not having the killer instinct to always push his hardest, come into camp in top shape, establish himself as the alpha male because of his ATTITUDE AND NOT HIS SIZE, he left the door open. He is not the greatest of all time and that’s no one’s fault but his own. He just Lebron to some degree. Has all the pysical gifts you could imagine but missing the right attitude to be the clear standout.
Oh how Shaq loves to talk. Sounds like his book is a good read, but its all about Shaq’s perspective. Is there any part of the book that tells why he didn’t come in to most of the NBA pre-seasons in shape. He’s talking about Lebron getting superstar preference in cleveland…WHAT about YOU Shaq… so you didn’t get superstar preference… C’mon. Shaq’s career was hindered by his ego, guy wouldn’t come into the season in shape because he knew no one would push him about it because he was the man, superstar preference anyone. He was hindered by his ego because instead of working hard, being in the best shape possible and becoming much more versatile as a player, he sat down confortably and warmed up that title of “most dominant center in NBA history”… BECAUSE OF HIS SIZE, not because of how versatile and multi-dimensional his game was. To me thats why at the end of his career he was brought in to teams to be … an overgrown traffic cone taking up space in the middle. And now that he’s a commentator, he is now the BIGGEST talking head, or Body, on tv. He will talk and speak his mind and throw out dirty laundry about anyone and anything. That’s what he’s getting paid for, thats the truth. Thats what Shaq has become, a loud mouth say-what-ever-comes-to-mind, talk-about-who-ever talking NBA head.
Way to get on Dwight Howard Shaq, atleast Dwight is working to improve his game to add more skills to his game. Honestly Dwight Howard is the real Superman, I think Shaq has enough nicknames to work with…, truthfully I don’t know what to call him anymore. “The Diesel”, “Shaq Fu”, “The Big Daddy”, “Superman”, “The Big Agave”, “The Big Cactus”, “The Big Shaqtus”, “The Big Galactus”, “Wilt Chamberneezy”, “The Big Baryshnikov”, “The Real Deal”, “Dr. Shaq”, “The Big Shamrock”, “The Big Leprechaun”, “Shaqovic”, and “The Big Conductor”… And alsooo… THE BIG EGO.
… in the above list of Shaq nicknames, subtract “Superman”
@ JDish, cosign it! Basically saying the same thing as I did but in a more articulate manner. The big ego is slowly becoming one of my least favorite players because all he does is run his mouth to try and stay in the limelight.
We’re really arguing about Centers? geez. effect of the lockout i guess.
Anyway, I agree with the post above, no Boom Dizzle and S-Jack on the We Believe team? that’s not right
The lack of respect and knowledge being displayed for big men of the past is going to make my head explode.
@Dag
I get what you are saying, the game has changed. But the game didn’t change because the perimeter players were cooler. It changed because there were no more big men. All that talk about zones and double teams, go watch film.
The double team doesn’t help, it actually hurts your defense. And Dwight is a terrible passer out of the post. If he was better (like Shaq) then he wouldn’t get doubled nearly as much.
Forget Kareem, DRob, Hakeem, and Shaq. Rick Smits would be the top center in the NBA today.
Dwight finally worked on the skill part of his game (being able to hit the short jumper and make better post moves) and his shitty coach (@Dag, you have a point in the style of play and his teammates) and PG decided to give him the damn ball. The result?
23ppg 14reb 60% FG
His 3 turnovers per game vs 1.4 asst is strictly on Howard not having the passing skills or IQ.
Shaq,DRob, Hakeem, Kareem, Ewing, Zo, and all those guys spent THREE or MORE YEARS IN COLLEGE. honing their game and learning from some good college coaches.
Dwight? ZERO.
Perhaps that has something to do with his lack of production.
@Chi
Thank you for the common sense! I was losing faith in basketball fans. The 6’8″ tweener thing is never going to leave me though. Lol. That’s the worst, or maybe the best thing I’ve ever heard/read. Dude needs to slap himself with a wet hand.
Great name drop with Rik Smits. It would be a Dwight/Smits rivalry for best center in the league.
Even though I agree with Shaq, I am going to start siding with JDish on Shaq. I love(d) Shaq, but he just sounds like an ass with this stuff. Jordan was past his prime when Kobe hit his, and you know it bugs him. Shaq is the same way with Dwight, but by saying it he just sounds old and bitter. Add to it that Shaq wasn’t nearly as good as he could have been had he stayed in shape and well…
And I like dag, but you are on your own with this one. Centers now are sauce compared to a few years ago. Partly because the NBA has changed the rules, but more because you don’t need one in college to win so nobody develops one anymore. If I coached college and I could have a center that is good, or a 6’6″ guy who can bang 3’s and run, I am taking the smaller guy and letting him chuck it. Ewing would post up at 18′ and shoot a fadeaway. Kareem had the skyhook out to damn near 20′. Hakeem was, he was just filthy. Robinson was Dwight Howard with a shot. Dwight has no offensive game whatsoever. None. He is athletic as all hell, strong dude, but he has no offensive game. He gets points, but any team with a halfway legit guy can play him straight up. Or double because he can’t pass out of a double team yet. Shaq was banging on triple teams. Dwight Howard is a bigger Ben Wallace. Shaq is a mush bigger Dwight Howard. All of the older guys were more skilled than Shaq, but Shaq is just too huge. And he could move. Dwight’s best year by far was last year and it is about the same as Shaq’s rookie year. But like I said earlier, Shaq sounds like an ass so I don’t know why I am even bothering.
@ JAY – ” Timmy’s been playing his game for years and hasn’t really changed much… with old rules and new. Skilled, strong bigs will dominate any era.”
I couldn’t agree more. I can’t believe I read Dream would be stopped by basically Dejuan Blair or Chuck Hayes, who would somehow resort to flopping. Just chalk that up to the depression of everybody missin what should have been Bulls vs Mavs on ring ceremony day couple days ago…
And I can’t wait to read Shaq’s book strictly for entertainment tho. Dude is talkin so much mess that it’s got to be funny. He bypasses the fact that he played with Penny, Kobe, Flash, Nash, Amare, Lebron, KG, Ray, Rondo and Pierce in a 20 year career n only got 4 rings to show for it, but Dwight only plays scrubs? C’mon man!!!
Props to Delonte though for gettin on Mike Brown about kissin LBJ’s ass and tryin to get on Mo tho. That, folks, is what we call shit coaching…
Isn’t Superman invincible? Dwight Howard is as durable as bigmen come. He has missed only a handful of games in his career, whereas Shaq would miss at least 15 games per season.
Shaqs highest rebounds per game was 13.9, during his ROOKIE year.
Dwight is a better rebounder, better shock blocker, better teammate and is trying to work on his game… post moves, left handed hooks, 10 foot jumpers.
Shaq was just bigger than everyone else and dunked, never worked out and once he got a little older andhis metabolism wasnt as fast, he would come in fat.
his famous line “i got injured on company time, i will have surgery and rehab on company time”..
i hate him.
@ Chi and JAY – glad that you guys are keeping it classy.
I really want to emphasize a point first. *This is in no way a slight to past players.*
Let’s take my point a bit further. Let’s say that we put Kobe and LeBron into 1950s era basketball. They would be called for palming, travelling, illegal defense, and so on.
If we put Reggie Miller into the 1960s, he becomes “just another player”, because A.) he’d have no patented shot, since there was no 3 point line, and B.) refs wouldn’t bail him out every time he flailed around after every shot he missed.
These 3 players are top 75 players of all time (probably more like top 50, but I’m trying to avoid that convo). They’re GREAT. But when you put them into a different era, they’d suffer.
It’s not a coincidence that perimeter players would suffer the most when going back in time. By the same token, big men would suffer the most when going forward in time.
Take some of my comparisons with a grain of salt. I’m merely suggesting that Shaq slow his roll when insulting current-day centers. After all, if this were the 1950s, we’d be calling it the Bogut Drill and Greg Oden would still have knees.
@dagwaller – I read all the posts. I need a lot of salt.
@eric – if you would play the game you would understand. shaq knows the game, from positioning to pushing other C’s around and other little things like that. Howard can practice all he wants, he doesn’t have what shaq has. but again, you have to be a player to understand this and my english is not so good to explain either.
I am going to pick up reading again because of this book.
PS Thank you guys for this debate, it’s good to see other people wasting their time to discuss stuff like this.
@dag –
great points man, no question… but I’d have to go with what JAY said on this one:
“Timmy’s been playing his game for years and hasn’t really changed much… with old rules and new. Skilled, strong bigs will dominate any era.”
that basically sums it all…
“I’m merely suggesting that Shaq slow his roll when insulting current-day centers.”
^ This I agree with.. Everything else though, not so much.
“Let’s say that we put Kobe and LeBron into 1950s era basketball. They would be called for palming, travelling, illegal defense, and so on.”
They’d adjust in one game. Then after that first game where they have 10 turnovers on travelling alone, and maybe 5-6 palming violations, they’d go on to set scoring records. Oscar Robertson wouldn’t be the first and only guy to average a triple double if LBJ played in the 50s. There were 6’3-6’4″ small forwards back then. Lol. LBJ would step out of the Dolorean salivating.
“If we put Reggie Miller into the 1960s, he becomes “just another player”, because A.) he’d have no patented shot, since there was no 3 point line”
That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t shoot from beyond 22 feet. He’d still jack those up. He’d still space the floor. Instead of hitting three 3s per game, he’d average three 23-footers a game. They still gotta respect the range. All he would have to do is look at the rim from that far and guy would be running at him. It could even work in his favor because there’s no painted line. Defenders could lose sense of how far he is from the rim and run at his upfake from 27 feet.
“It’s not a coincidence that perimeter players would suffer the most when going back in time. By the same token, big men would suffer the most when going forward in time.”
I respectfully disagree again. I don’t think in either scenario they’d “suffer”. Great players are great because of their mental game. They would adjust. Bill Russell was a 6’9″ center, but he got the best of supersized Wilt almost everytime. To me, if he could handle Wilt, who would be one of the biggest guys today, he’d do pretty well against Bogut. Wes Unseld, at 6’7″, would be an undersized big today… but the man was a horse. He’d still handle his biz… especially with the lack of talent in the interior positions today. Barkley grabbed 4 rebs in VERY limited minutes in his final game in Philly. He came back after missing almost the whole season JUST to finish his career in Philly. He could barely run or jump due to his still badly injured knee yet he grabbed 4 boards in like 5 minutes. Basketball is 90% mental.
And the same can be said about the guards. The only dude that may have trouble going back in time might be Iverson because he wouldn’t practice to adjust to the era. :)
“glad that you guys are keeping it classy.”
Trust me.. i was on the borderline to going off with that 6’8″ line. It wasn’t you who wrote it but gawddamn I was going crazy in my cubicle. Lol.
@ERIC
Shaq was born with skills that Howard can only dream of.
Think the Lord that college b-ball starts on ESPN this Monday.
Dwight needs that, “Shaq to LA type trade”, then I will start to judge.
Please remember guys Shaq is trying to sell a book. Shocking remarks in the book = sells.
if someone took my nickname id be pissed too. imagine if someone else started posting comments using your name, that would be very upsetting
Something else that Shaq said that didn’t make it’s way into Smack. On a scale of how hard he was on his superstars, he said with Kobe it was a 10, Wade a 4 and LeBron a 1.
And Chicagorilla, you’re gonna have to explain that statement that Rik Smits would be the best center in the league if he played today. No way. You’re basically saying Smits would be one of the five best players in the whole league. I don’t even think I would take him over Bogut.
Would LeBron and Kobe have been good players back then? Yes. They’re great athletes and great basketball players.
Would Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar be good basketball players now? Yes. They’re all time great players.
There’s no question, though, that the current rules favor perimeter players and the old rules favored big men.
If Kareem averaged 30 in 1980 (I’m making this up), he’d average 25 today.
If LeBron averages 30 now, he’s averaging 25 in 1960.
Their stature in the game wouldn’t change. Kareem would still be considered the best Center playing. But he wouldn’t be AS dominant.
In just about every instance I will give the nod to the historical players just because they played in some God-awful shoes. Absolutely horrible to even walk in yet they played basketball.
Rik Smits or Yao Ming?
@dagwaller
youre not thinking about what your saying on the flip side. its funny to read that big men today are below average players not because they dont have skill, cordination, or physicality but because of the rule book.
basically your saying that players like Scalabrine, Mbenga, Kwame, Dampier, Elson, Haddadi, Perkins,and Przybilla all would be scoring alot more points per game if they played in the past.
like all of a sudden a shitty player who cant catch the ball, cant shoot, cant dribble, cant finish over bigger players can score on at least 5 more points if the rules changed…
i dont think so…
@Panchitooooo – It it more so economics than just placing a person back in time. If in order to get a great job you need to go to college and then go on to get a masters degree. Then years later your company relaxs the qualifications, meaning you no longer need to get the extra degree. Your company is okay with RELATIVELY less qualified people. Had you come along later under the different circumstances, you more than likely would not have went for the Masters degree.
That has to be factored into the “rule changes”. Someone mentioned it earlier but the NCAA doesn’t help the situation by having just about every team play small ball. 7 foot bigs blocking 5+ shots a night and are considered the best since _______, being drafted in the top 5 because the role of the big man has changed. Why in the world did Thabeet go number 2 overall? WHY?!?!?!
The has changed which had a ripple effect on how bigs are brought up through the ranks. People want the kid that can run & jump instead of pivot & pass. Al Jefferson in the 90s would stand a good chance vs the guys Shaq listed. He just doesn’t fair well vs the competition today.
@ panchitooo – haha well no, Mbenga would be bad no matter what era we’re talking about.
@Jay you know basketball my friend.
@Dag give it up dude argument just doesn’t fly
Just to chime in maybe for the last time before I head home for the day….
@F&F: “Al Jefferson in the 90s would stand a good chance vs the guys Shaq listed. He just doesn’t fair well vs the competition today.”
He’d probably be able to score, but he ain’t guarding noone.
RE: the bigs today “suffering” from the new pro-guard rules.
In last year’s playoffs the Grizzlies, who did not have their most talented player available to play in the playoffs, still did very well. They eliminated the #1 seed Spurs in the first round, and then pushed the uptempo perimeter-oriented Thunder to 7 games in the Western Semis.
Q: Why did the Grizzlies do so well??
A: Their low post size.
Q: But i thought the rules favor the perimeter players. The Spurs and Thunder have better perimeter guys. The Grizz should have been overmatched vs SA and really had no business competing with OKC,, right??
A: Incorrect, they had two skilled bigs and their opponents had difficulty matching up with their size.
The rules may favor the guards today but skilled size is still a bitch to cover. That’s why Brook Lopez can score 20 a night. That dude is a skilled bum.
@ BigShotBoB
I don’t know if you’re being serious or sarcastic…. but thanks? Lol
Like others have said, did he really leave out Olajuwon? The only player who could cover Shaq 1 on 1? I can never decide if Sha
Why are ppl saying Shaq was just big? Sure when he came in, it was all brute strength and size, but by 2000 Shaq was dropping dimes and making nasty post moves while still being the biggest man in the NBA.
@Sweeny
Rick Smits in todays NBA game would be Yao Ming. The only reason Smits didn’t go off back in the days is because of the other Bigs he had to play against. He held his own vs guys like Ewing, Zo, Hakeem and the guys, but they would always get the better of him. Yao Ming used to rape D12. Smits was very close to Ming. Smits was more agile but had less weight than Yao with a smooth ass jumper and slick hook shots in the post. He would give todays centers fits.
@Sweeny
I said all that just based off memory of Smits. But I am looking at his stats now and it even backs up my claims.
Take his 95′ and 96′ seasons
in 95: 18ppg 8reb 1blk 52% FG in 30min a night
in 96: 18.5ppg 7reb 1blk 52% FG in 30min a night
the Per 36min avg for those season are something like
22ppg and 9reb
That’s Yao shit right there homey. and im not just going off of height. They had very similar games.
Sweeney – I would feel pretty comfortable saying Smits would be the #2 center in the league right now. I would take Dwight ahead of him.
I agree with Dag saying Shaq needs to slow his roll, but how he backs it up is where I disagree.
damn dag. please. stop. you’ve proven u didnt own a tv in the 90’s or u are a young buck. thanks for setting him straight tho. almost spitting coffee on my screen on some of those. interesting shaq never mentions divac either. the start of the flop. him in the west, reggie in the east. from vancity so I gotta throw big country into the center convo. mfkr