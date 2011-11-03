Shaq Calls Out Dwight Howard; LaMarcus Aldridge Wants To Play With Jamal Crawford

#Portland Trail Blazers #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #LeBron James #Dwight Howard
11.03.11 7 years ago 54 Comments
We wouldn’t exactly call it airing dirty laundry, but Shaquille O’Neal is definitely getting a few things off his chest now that he’s retired. We aren’t hearing anything new. It’s just that O’Neal is making no mistake about anything: he had some serious problems with Kobe, he left Pat Riley on really bad terms, and that he’s not into Dwight Howard‘s whole Superman routine and thinks Orlando’s big man needs to be his own man. In Shaq’s new book (Shaq Uncut: My Story), Superman takes a couple shots at Superman 2.0, telling Howard to “be his own man.” Shaq and Howard have never really gotten along, so this news comes without any surprise. Shaq has always been someone who spoke his mind, and in his new book, he holds nothing back. He basically calls out Howard, saying if the game’s new biggest man doesn’t end up with at least four rings, he’ll be disappointed in him. O’Neal says: “There’s no one for him to go up against. When I was playing I had [Patrick] Ewing in his prime. I had Rik Smits, Arvydas Sabonis, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutumbo. I had Vlade Divac, Kevin Duckworth. I caught some of David Robinson. [Greg] Ostertag. Guys with size. Now, I couldn’t name five centers.” Disregarding a few of those names (seriously…Ostertag?), we get what Shaq is saying. The game is different, so someone as big as Howard should have an advantage. Then Shaq sort of lit into Howard about the whole Superman thing, basically telling him: be your own man. You have to admit, as much as you want to like Howard, and as funny and charismatic as he is, it’s hard to argue with The Big Aristotle. He is the original Superman … But Shaq wasn’t done there. He goes on to tell about his year in Cleveland – more specifically, his year with LeBron and the apparent doormat that was head coach Mike Brown. Shaq says that nobody was supposed to be confrontational with LeBron. Nobody wanted James to leave, so he was allowed to do whatever he wanted, like the time they had a film session where LeBron missed a bad shot, then failed to get back on defense. Mike Brown skipped the clip without saying anything, then went forward to a play in which Mo Williams failed to get back as well. Brown called out Mo, telling him they just can’t have that. Delonte West, sitting in the back of the room, stood up and defended Mo, telling Brown that everyone needed to be held accountable. According to Shaq, Brown knew Delonte was right and yet didn’t say anything (and really didn’t say anything all year). Shaq admits LeBron never listened to Brown, and that he wasn’t sure if Kobe would either … Keep reading to hear about LaMarcus Aldridge’s obsession with getting Jamal Crawford …

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#LeBron James#Dwight Howard
TAGSAnfernee "Penny" HardawayBill BaynoBRANDON ROYDELONTE WESTDWIGHT HOWARDGerald WallaceGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJamal CrawfordLAMARCUS ALDRIDGELeBron JamesMIKE BROWNMO WILLIAMSNICOLAS BATUMNolan SmithPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSRAYMOND FELTONRUDY FERNANDEZRudy GayShaquille O'NealSmackSTEPHEN CURRYWesley Matthews

