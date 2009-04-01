Shaq Calls Out Robin Lopez’ Manhood

Ever since I overheard Robin Lopez ask for a size medium t-shirt at the Dime/Levi’s Draft Suite, I’ve wanted to call out his manhood. Thankfully Shaq did that for me, albeit for a completely different reason. Before rehashing his speech to the media, O’Neal delivered something similar to this to Lopez in private. We don’t know what he and Lopez said behind closed doors, but here’s what he told the media.



“Put somebody on their (expletive) back,” O’Neal said he told Lopez. “Don’t let anybody oopsy-doopsy layup on you and be laughing at you. Have you ever seen me get dunked on? No, because I put (expletive) on their backs. Period. “If you’re going to be a big man, be a big man. Don’t be out there (expletive) around. Lay somebody on their (expletive) back. Period. Wilt told me that. Bill Russell told me that. Hakeem told me that. All the great big men told me that. . . . That’s what I’m trying to teach him, instead of just being out there like a loose tree blowing in the wind. Do something.”

The only thing that Shaq likes better than speaking his mind is giving nicknames to big guys who get dunked on. If Robin Lopez doesn’t push back, he could end up like “Ericka Dampier” or Andrew Bogut, who is “Ericka Dampier with a beard.” Maybe Lopez can be “Ericka Dampier with stupid looking hair.”

Shout to GEE for the heads up on this.

Source: Fan Nation