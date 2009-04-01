Shaq Calls Out Robin Lopez’ Manhood

Ever since I overheard Robin Lopez ask for a size medium t-shirt at the Dime/Levi’s Draft Suite, I’ve wanted to call out his manhood. Thankfully Shaq did that for me, albeit for a completely different reason. Before rehashing his speech to the media, O’Neal delivered something similar to this to Lopez in private. We don’t know what he and Lopez said behind closed doors, but here’s what he told the media.
“Put somebody on their (expletive) back,” O’Neal said he told Lopez. “Don’t let anybody oopsy-doopsy layup on you and be laughing at you. Have you ever seen me get dunked on? No, because I put (expletive) on their backs. Period. “If you’re going to be a big man, be a big man. Don’t be out there (expletive) around. Lay somebody on their (expletive) back. Period. Wilt told me that. Bill Russell told me that. Hakeem told me that. All the great big men told me that. . . . That’s what I’m trying to teach him, instead of just being out there like a loose tree blowing in the wind. Do something.”
The only thing that Shaq likes better than speaking his mind is giving nicknames to big guys who get dunked on. If Robin Lopez doesn’t push back, he could end up like “Ericka Dampier” or Andrew Bogut, who is “Ericka Dampier with a beard.” Maybe Lopez can be “Ericka Dampier with stupid looking hair.”
Source: Fan Nation
Shaq makes good points, but he drops names far too often.
snitch for callin people out? i respect that more than a weakass subliminal diss
He didnt call out his manhood he just told him what was up.. shit he should have the same talk with 80% of the other leagues center, starting with Yao and his charge attempts..
But its soft nowadays.. When Bynum put peeps on their backs he was crucified.. and everyone (Larry Brown even discussed it in the media) knows Bynum didnt MEAN to hurt Wallace that one time but EVERYONE had something negative to say..
I know when someone comes at me on the court the first thing i think is “get that weak shit out of here” and i GO FOR MINES.. its partly refs fault because big men are scared as shit nowadays to do their JOBS.. But Lopez is weak anyways..
Shit im 6 foot nothin and ill go up with anybody out there..
Normally I cant stand Shaq’s constant rambling but this time he actually has a point. Lets face it, they dont make big men like they used too. Now every guy wants to shoot the 3, play with range, and be versitale. Thats all good and fine but a big man should own the paint and mark his territory. Sadly I think the days of a beastly, imposing big man are gone. Shaq is a dinosaur at this point but he does make a great point.
Its about earning respect and one way you do that is by being physical, not dirty, and claiming your space. Thats all Bynum was doing.
Thank God he didnt throw Nicole Narain off his shoulders as hard as he did Gerald Wallace!
What’s the problem of using a t-shirt that fits you?
if he asks for a t-shirt 2 times bigger than him…is he calling out his manhood??
This time I actually see no problem with what Shaq said – that’s just leadership, Shaq style. But the title is idiotic and I think a shrink should study Andrew Katz’s man-crush for Shaq…
yeah, I don’t know if he’s calling out his manhood with this. Dude is giving the rookie some advice. Calling Chris Bosh Ru-Paul or Eric Dampier Erica would be calling out someone’s manhood, but saying what he said to Lopez is a vet telling a young big man what’s up. Chill with the volatile headlines Dime. you’re better than that.
Shaq – when are you going to call out your lame agent?
maybe shaq should make him do impossible sit-ups
I don’t comment usually but shaq has gotten on my last nerve with his comments he needs to get off that man jock…I don’t think there is a bigger attention whore in the league…love the mag. & the blog Dime..and katz you hop off the man jock too…if he likes a medium shirt thats what he likes…
2 sizes bigger than him?….dude is 7 ft tall asking for a medium! I’m 6’4″ and a medium would struggle to cover my belly button. Lol, I bet u one of them Cats that wears low rider jeans.
Shaq’s been dunked on by MJ, Derrick Coleman, Tyrus Thomas (sort of), Andrew Bynum, & Stanley Roberts (in college scrimmages). Robin should YouTube search on Shaq’s ass and really fuck with him.
Shaq is exactly right in this sense. at Robins size, motor and energy, he should be swatting shots or f***ing people up whenever they come to the whole. not saying he gonna be an all time great but thats just being a player
Shaq makes a point, but he got yammed on by DC pretty nicely back in the day…
Nice look DIME and AK you did it justice.
@ Big Island lol he did get yammed on and seems to never address that either. I guess in his own mind either it didn’t count or he hadn’t been told by the greats to put someone on their back yet.
Also he probably meant nothing by it, but I love the order of the “Great Big Men” Wilt, Bill and Dream! I’m just sayin.
Again I don’t have no problem with Shaq doing this leadership style or calling other active dudes out. Cause they have the opportunity to respond, and if you got a problem then say something or do something.
I only have a big prob. with Shaq when he is calling out dudes who don’t even play no more. This here was needed.
Go Suns tonight! Then after that back to Houston up!
I will always hate the lopez Twats for their rancid behavior vs. Marquette in the ’08 NCAA tourney. Disrespectful Bitches! I also hate how Shaq always got away with using brute strength, rather than skill. It changed the league for the worse. It should’ve been robin lopez eating violent Shaq elbows for years, instead of Scot Pollard.
His name is Robin… that’s an ‘on-the-fence’ kinda name…
Shaq is right. If Robin actually played hard and tried to control the paint he might actually get some playing time instead of the white guy with the pony tail (equally as bad hair as RObin)
@Promoman, neither tyrus or bynum dunked on shaq. If your talkin about the time bynum spun off him and dunked it, thats not dunking on someone, thats spinning off them and dunking it…if thats the case then dwight dunked on him too. Dunking on someone is when they challenge your dunk, or take a charge, not just being in like a 5 foot radius of the dunker (yes i’m looking at you john starks fans)
@Gee, actually shaq said a few times that he got dunked on by MJ (thats allowable), DC early on in his career and some guy on the nuggets who “caught him sleeping”. But all those were early early early in his career. Remember when vince tried to dunk on him and got laid out.
@Lakeshow, don’t even try to compare shaq and bitch ass bynum. Watch any time shaq lays someone out, he goes for the ball and just bodies them in the process…Bynum literally grabs guys and pulls them down. Big difference. Out muscling a guy in the air doesnt mean u have to body slam him. Shit like that ended derek andersens career.
I like how TJ ford got put on his back & still hit the game winning shot
U hella funny Bron42..
Shaq goes for ball all the time?? What about last year when took out TP FROM THE SIDE?? throwing ur arm across someones WHOLE CHEST who got you beat going to the rack (one of the fastest PG’s in the league mind you) is not going for the ball.. Shit he foul’d Ginobli the same way in the SAME SERIES.. u way out of pocket on this one.. how you going to say he goes for the ball and in the article he admitted and said he puts people on they back??
And in any case i brought Bynum more as a observation of the mentality.. If Bynum were to hop up and say what Shaq said people LIKE YOU would be bitching.. but its old school at its finest..
and lets see u drive in that purple paint calling AB a bitch.. get your mark ass knocked down a peg.. and anyone else who something to say bout it..
And yes AB DID dunk on Shaq.. Shaq was close enough to contest (too bad he got lost on the spin but he did contest it) but it wasnt some weak ass PG/SG he could knock off they feet.. not saying he cant knock AB off his feet but quit with that hating shit..
Double standard cuz if Shaq blocks that then its “Shaq blocked his dunk attempt”..
who cares, if you aint been dunked you aint a shot blocker.. Shit Nate Robinson posterized Dwight right??
Shaq still desperately trying to stay relevant
I want Lopez to go to the media and call shaq out for his lack of skill, determination, competitive spirit, and commitment. I mean, look at the size of this dude…graced with a HUGE muscular body and could have been so much more dominant had he spent as much time in the wait room and on the free throw line as Michael or Kobe or any other player who increases their b-ball IQ and skill level.
Shaq is an arrogant old man who is acting as a mentor before he even covers his own ass…I can’t stand the ‘Big DUMB@$$’
shaq is the most dominating presence of the last 1.5 decade he made players play the 4 instead of the 5 just because of him. he gave jobs to a whole lot of stiff bigs… give the man a break:D
I actually meant that as two separate comments. As in ‘he calls people out’ and ‘he probably snitches too’.
Good advice.like I state to the softies on here when they want people banned for hard fouls.U gotta fuck somebody up sometimes.Believe it or not intimidation is part of the game.Of course if u just play on playgrounds u dont foul that hard somebody will shoot ya ass for crossing them over on the right playground.But in organized shit u got to be prepared for dudes with to much pride to let u put ya nuts all on they face uninterupted because its exciting for a dam fan.
Robin Lopez looks exactly like Sideshow Bob from the Simpsons.
Wait room is typo for weight room…I’m bilingual and a shaq-hater, playa
@lakeshow, sometimes ur ok but your homer antics for the lakers need to stop. First off, I have and would have no problem calling AB a bitch. You talk like hes nice or some tough guy lol Dude was from my town and went to prep school 10 minutes away and wasn’t shit then and aint shit now. If you ever get the chance to meet him while your homering him up, ask him how me and darryl watkins used to give him buckets. Secondly ya shaq said he puts people on their ass but never really more than he has to. He will body you with his arms out but hes never really gonna marvin williams you and yoke you down or put you over his shoulder like bynum did. Third, No AB did not dunk on shaq. You use as spin move to GET PAST someone. So unless he spun and stayed in the same spot and dunked it, then he didnt dunk on shaq. your supposedly a baller, you should know that. he spun AROUND shaq, and shaq didn’t even move. SO he had a wide open dunk…if shaq attempted to block it and got dunked on then he would of gotten dunked on, but he didn’t so get over it. Same way dwight spun off shaq when shaq tried to take the charge. Fourth, People need to stop with all this “oh in the 70s and 80s that wasn’t a foul” so what, last time i checked this aint the 80s and stern aint changin the rules. so if you wanna risk gettin thrown out 2 games for a cheap shot that would of been allowed back in the day, then go for it. Enjoy it and go chill in the locker room. Cuz back in the day, while people got away with hard fouls, they usually also led to brawls. And fifth, see, you got me here talkin about AB like hes done something even worth mentioning in his career. You say if people like ME would get and if bynum said it? uh no, i would laugh simply cuz bynum is a bitch who hasn’t done anything in his career yet so who is he to be givin advice or tellin people how it should be. hell, half his team wouldnt even wanna hear his shit. Shaq is one of the 50 greatest players of all time. Same with deke saying it to yao, AB sayin it would be like….channing frye telling oden to step up.
To add if you or any other NBA player has never been dunked on than you aren’t much of a baller or you jsut play defense ala kyle korver.
And i cant speak for AB’s career he needs to finish a season.. but the past TWO years @ age 20-21 he has shown he can be a top center in the league.. and we aint talkin one game bursts like Tyrus we talkin GAMES and MONTHS where he has looked good.. and yes he CAN be better than Howard just because he has post moves and can still grab boards and block shots.. nowadays its one or the other with centers..
But really who gives a fuck if you knew AB when he was down the street from you.. That kid is playing with the elite now.. When did we draft him?? what in the top 20 of the first round right?? and im sure on the scouting report it said something bout you and good ol Darryl Watkins giving him buckets.. Shit Jordan got cut from his high school team.. How fucking dumb would Ralph and Tito looked in a bar if they was talkin shit about MJ because “they gave him buckets in high school”.. and NO im not comparing him to MJ im saying hard work makes you that much harder.. so u still think you can give him buckets??
And my bad Bron i just really got mad at you saying Shaq aint never tried to take no one out.. he has and still does.. The way the league is if it was that serious and “cheap” when AB hit Wallace he wouldve been suspended off top..
It aint me being a homer with AB cuz i would like where ever he played.. Hes long, has good timing, grabs boards, hits his FT’s and has GREAT hands with a soft touch.. shit and hes only 21 right now.. hes from ur hometown right?? so why are YOU hating??
and i peeped it out.. AB didnt really dunk on Shaq.. you got me there Bron.. i couldve sworn Shaq got his arm in there though.. i was watching that game..
i think i orgasmed when he got him back and subconsciously made it better in my head than it actually was lol
Shaq has been dunked on before, Jordan, Derrick Coleman, and S.Kemp. So I don’t want to hear it
wouldn’t you rather see the Suns vs. Lakers, instead of DAL vs. LAL?
This Lopez has no shot at “greatness”, so imparting wisdom handed down by icons is pointless…
Just tell him he can be a clown or a man in the game…it is his choice…
Lopez does seem to be accustomed to getting pushed around, but some people just don’t have that “Dog” in them…Who thought he did? He is Varejao without the nerve to get under guys skin…
It is one thing to be dunked on, but to smile about it or let it effect your tenacity is straight Pussy period…Shaq hasn’t been that…
I’ve been dunked on and that guy becomes my personal target…Let me catch you under the rim!! You have to compete not just play around…
Dc did catch Shaq but Shag caught him back and then some he broke the whole Fuc@@@@ basket not backboard the WHOLE BASKET now thats how u get a Mother Fuc@@@ back.
Snoop just called to reiterate that he never hesitates to put a fool on his back.On or off court.Just sayin….