Shaq And Charles Barkley Got Into A Screaming Match About Dwane Casey Benching DeMar DeRozan

05.09.18

The Toronto Raptors’ season came to an end on Monday night, and there is already plenty of big-picture discussion happening about the future of the franchise. Should Dwane Casey return next year despite their loss to Cleveland due to the fact that the team won a franchise-best 59 games? Should DeMar DeRozan and/or Kyle Lowry be on the trade block? Is there any point in doing anything as long as LeBron James is in the Eastern Conference?

But before they can address any of those broader questions, the Inside the NBA guys had a discussion about a specific thing that happened during the postseason. DeRozan was benched in Game 3, which saw a torrid Raptors comeback that came up just short. It was strange, because it’s rare that a team benches its star for the entirety of the fourth quarter, and even more rare that such a risk pays off.

In the eyes of Charles Barkley, doing this hurt the relationship between Casey and DeRozan, and trust needs to be built back up between the pair. Shaquille O’Neal disagrees, which led to the two Hall of Fame inductees screaming at each other for a good 90 seconds.

