Shaq Could Be Ohio’s Next Deputy Sheriff

#Shaq #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.29.09 9 years ago 21 Comments

I know what you’re thinking. Just another nickname after the Big Shaquistion arrived in Cleveland? Wrong. In addition to being LeBron’s muscle on the court, Shaq is trying to be a good, concerned citizen off of it. According to The Plain Dealer, the 7-1 center has applied to become a special deputy with the right to carry a gun and make arrests.

If approved, he would need to complete 36 hours of police training within six months and take the Ohio police examination to maintain the appointment. He would also have to pass a test on a shooting range.

Having previously served roles with law enforcement agencies in Arizona, Virginia and Florida, this shouldn’t come as too much a surprise. But at the same time, the streets of Ohio should be very scared.

What would you do if you saw Shaq about to arrest you?

Source: The Plain Dealer

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shaq#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagShaqShaquille O'Neal

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP