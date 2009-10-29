Shaq Could Be Ohio’s Next Deputy Sheriff

I know what you’re thinking. Just another nickname after the Big Shaquistion arrived in Cleveland? Wrong. In addition to being LeBron’s muscle on the court, Shaq is trying to be a good, concerned citizen off of it. According to The Plain Dealer, the 7-1 center has applied to become a special deputy with the right to carry a gun and make arrests.
If approved, he would need to complete 36 hours of police training within six months and take the Ohio police examination to maintain the appointment. He would also have to pass a test on a shooting range.
Having previously served roles with law enforcement agencies in Arizona, Virginia and Florida, this shouldn’t come as too much a surprise. But at the same time, the streets of Ohio should be very scared.
What would you do if you saw Shaq about to arrest you?
