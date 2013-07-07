Shaq: Dwight Howard Couldn’t handle Lakers Spotlight; He’s Now Safe in a “Little Town Like Houston”

07.07.13 5 years ago

Shaquille O’Neal‘s dislike of Dwight Howard has been on full display for years, so it’s only natural that The Diesel had something in the chamber for Dwight after DH officially decided to bounce for Houston.

O’Neal didn’t disappoint, dropping a quote that comes across as pretty belittling and patronizing of Howard. From yesterday’s Orlando Sentinel:

Shaquille O’Neal certainly wasn’t shocked that Dwight Howard decided to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and sign a free agent contract with the Houston Rockets.

Shaq, one of the grand marshalls of the Coke Zero 400 Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, pretty much said Dwight couldn’t handle the pressure of being a Laker.

“It was expected,” Shaq said of Dwight’s decision. “We’ve all been in L.A. and not a lot of people can handle being under the bright lights. Everybody wants to do it, but when you get there, there are certain pressures. I think it was a safe move for him (Dwight) to go to a little town like Houston.”

Well ok then.

TOPICS#Dwight Howard
