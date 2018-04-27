Shaq Bewildered The ‘Inside The NBA’ Crew With His Extremely Wild Gas Station Approach

#Shaq
04.27.18 2 hours ago

TNT

So here’s the deal: Shaq knows you are having a bad day and is here to make you feel better by flubbing basic math on national TV. That’s the only explanation I have for this conversation about fuel efficiency and how much it costs to fill up a gas tank, which took place Thursday night on Inside The NBA.

It was a light night in the NBA playoffs, with only a dreary Celtics/Bucks game to tide over the basketball faithful. But Shaq was there to bring the entertainment when Kenny Smith started talking about a car he wanted to get but is hesitant because of how much it would cost to fill the tank.

Smith said it would be $80 bucks to fill it up, and the car uses gas quickly so he’d have to do that once a week. It’s a valid concern! But Shaq claimed that if he filled the tank when it was half-empty, rather than on E, it would only cost $20. What follows is, without exaggeration, the silliest and most fun bad math you’ve seen all week.

