Reebok Officially Unveils The Return Of The Shaq Attaq & The Shaqnosis

Two years ago, Reebok started down this path. They wanted to relive their history, and tell that story to a new generation of fans. First, they brought onas a Creative Director. Then it continued with re-releases of some of the greatest sneakers ever fromand Dominique Wilkins . In the future, the next big launch will be what they’re dubbing “The White Launch.” But presently, that journey, that future, just got larger. Literally.is back with Reebok again, and will have his first two signature sneakers (and) released later this year.

I was invited to check out the re-release launch of the Shaq Attaq (as well as the Shaqnosis) Tuesday afternoon out at Project in Las Vegas. Swizz was there, and Tyga dropped in as well (actually, if you really want to get technical, Michael Irvin shot in and made an appearance just to say hello). But the main attraction, the BIG attraction, was Shaq, coming through and spending over an hour dishing on why he’s so excited to be part of this release. O’Neal talked about his experience recording in the studio with Biggie. He joked about pumping his old shoes up 20 to 30 times and breaking backboards (“I ain’t doing this shit no more.”). He even had everyone cracking up after saying two of his albums went platinum, two went gold and another two went wood. But most of all, he spoke on why this shoe, considered ahead of its time back when it originally released in 1992, can make it in 2013.

I spent some one-on-one time talking with both Swizz Beatz and Shaquille so be on the lookout for those interviews on DimeMag.com. But for now, with so many fans clamoring for the return of these sneakers, I wanted to give you the lowdown first.

With an estimated limited edition drop of 80,000 to 85,000 shoes, the Shaq Attaq will be brought back in its original form with the original colorways. Swizz said there will be “no remixes,” always the same silhouette with some different future colorways.

The Shaq Attaq is currently scheduled for a $160 April 19 drop (key retailers including Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh, Villa, City Gear, DTLR, Shoe Palace, and on Reebok.com) with the Shaqnosis following on July 19 ($125 at key retailers including Finish line, Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh, City Gear, Shoe Palace and on Reebok.com). Stay tuned with Dime for any new details as we move toward the upcoming re-releases.

