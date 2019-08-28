Getty Image

The year 2019 is so odd that it makes sense it gave us an apparent minor flare up in the long-dormant rivalry between for Los Angeles Lakers teammates Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. It all stems from a sit down that Bryant did with Valuetainment in which the Laker legend told the story of a fist fight between the two.

The clip starts with Bryant claiming that if O’Neal had his work ethic, he’d have gone down as the greatest basketball player of all time.

Kobe claims that Shaq “would be the first to tell you that,” but it appeared that the big man had some reservations with this assessment of his game. He popped up in the comments section of the above video and seemed, understandably, quite upset at what Bryant had to say.