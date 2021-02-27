The Fire At Shaq’s Krispy Kreme Store Has Been Deemed Arson

Shaquille O’Neal has his hand in any number of endorsement deals, many of which date back to his playing days when he began to capitalize on his enormous popularity and marketability. Some of them are purely for his own entertainment, while others carry greater historical significance.

Take, for instance, the Krispy Kreme store that Shaq owns on Ponce de Leon Ave. in Atlanta, which is often remembered for providing free doughnuts to local churches where mourners gathered following the death of Martin Luther King Jr. It’s also one of the first locations outside of the company’s North Carolina headquarters.

After a fire ravaged the store earlier this month, Shaq promised that it would “return stronger than ever,” and on Friday, authorities announced that arson was the cause of the blaze and have released two photos of a suspect they believe might be involved.

The fire that occurred at @krispykreme Doughnuts (295 Ponce de Leon) on February 10th, 2021 has been determined to be a result of ARSON. We are seeking the public’s help in identifying & locating the suspect in these pictures. Up to $10,000 reward. 1-800-282-5804 #AFRD pic.twitter.com/HotJquoNC1 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) February 26, 2021

Two employees were reportedly at the store when the fire broke out, but fortunately no one was injured. Cell phone video offered terrifying image of the blaze that caused significant damage. The Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information.