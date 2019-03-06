Getty Image

If not for the woes of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics would be receiving even more attention but, even with something else to distract the basketball world, Kyrie Irving and company are drawing plenty of headlines. That comes with the territory on the heels of five losses in six games, but things came to a head this week when Irving made comments about basketball and celebrity, and teammate Jaylen Brown said the situation in Boston is currently “toxic” in nature.

The sledding doesn’t get any easier for Brad Stevens’ team on Tuesday when they take on the Golden State Warriors. In advance of that highly-publicized contest, the good folks at TNT discussed Boston’s plight, and Shaquille O’Neal shared some insight from his perspective as a guy who was a face of a franchise during his career.