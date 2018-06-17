Getty Image

LeBron James has made it clear he’s still in championship mode as he weighs whether or not to leave Cleveland this offseason. While his family will be a major factor for what he does on a personal level, James wants his primary motivating factor on a professional level to be the pursuit of more rings.

You can make the case that going after rings, namely with the hope that he’d beat the Warriors to get them, is a bad idea. One such person who subscribes to this theory is Shaquille O’Neal, who understands first hand that trying to spend the end of your professional career accumulating championships isn’t necessarily the best idea.

In an interview with Ian Begley of ESPN, Shaq spoke about the end of his career, where he got “greedy” and “was trying to make quick stops to get [one last title].” For Shaq, this included stops in Phoenix, Cleveland, and Boston.