Shaq looks in the mirror, dunks on his reflection

Nothing against LeBron and Josh Childress, but the unique selling point of last night’s Cavs/Olympiakos (Greece) game was Shaq vs. “Baby Shaq.” If you don’t remember, Baby Shaq is Sofoklis Schortsanitis, the big (6-9, 300-something) Tractor Traylor-looking dude who once upon a time gave Team USA problems but has since turned into the Blazers-era Shawn Kemp of the Euroleague, as his weight is a constant issue and sometimes gets in the way of his considerable skills … Big Shaq got the best of this one, putting up 12 points and five boards next to Baby Shaq’s four and five. Both played 21 minutes. Big Shaq caught a nice one-hand ‘oop from LeBron, squeezed in a reverse layup over his smaller counterpart, and one time stuffed Baby Shaq on a hook shot attempt. Baby Shaq’s shining moment was when he fouled Big Shaq on a fast break and sent Big Shaq flying into the crowd. No fan injuries were reported, but the hot dog man coincidentally came up short on his inventory afterwards … LeBron had 12 points and seven assists in the win, and one time pinned Childress (16 pts) against the glass. Cavs rookie Danny Green was inactive due to a strained glute muscle. There’s a joke in there somewhere about the lack of PT Danny will get this year … Kevin Durant has been kind of quiet this preseason, until he dropped 30 points (five threes) and 11 boards in last night’s OT win over Phoenix. Russell Westbrook just missed a triple-double with 10 points, 10 boards and nine dimes. Amar’e scored 20 in the loss, while Alvin Gentry let Taylor Griffin (4 pts, 17 mins) get the start in front of the Oklahoma crowd … Meanwhile, Blake Griffin posted 15 points and nine boards off the bench as the Clippers knocked off the Golden State Raiders. Rasual Butler led L.A. with 27 points on five threes, Eric Gordon scored 22, and Baron Davis added 13 and 11 dimes. Anthony Morrow dropped 32 points and six threes for G.S., and Monta Ellis had 24 points and seven assists … Two of the surprisingly solid rookies of this preseason have been two of the guys we would’ve been willing to bet would go on to perfectly forgettable NBA careers: James Johnson and Jeff Teague. Johnson has been a highlight machine for the Bulls, while Teague has been regularly outperforming Mike Bibby as ATL’s backup PG. In last night’s win over the Bobcats, Teague had 17 points and seven assists, while Joe Johnson scored 14 and Juan Dixon rose from the dead to put up 14 points. Gerald Wallace led the ‘Cats with 20 points (12-12 FT) … Larry Brown got himself ejected, which everyone will turn into a story about the replacement refs, but really could have been just because he was sick of watching the product on the floor … Dwight Howard posted 15 points and 11 boards to lead Orlando past the Grizzlies. Vince Carter, Jameer Nelson and Brandon Bass were given the night off. Sam Young led Memphis with 22 points and three steals; Hasheem Thabeet got the start at center, but picked up five fouls in 18 minutes and went scoreless with two rebounds. He did block three shots, though … Michael Redd scored 18 (7-10 FG) in Milwaukee’s win over the Rockets, while Carlos Delfino had 16, eight boards and four steals, and David Andersen led Houston with 17 points … In the second installment of his Dime/High School Hoop recruiting diary, the nation’s #1 prep ballplayer, Harrison Barnes, recaps his official visit to Oklahoma. Check it out HERE … The Heat finally got their veteran backup PG, inking Carlos Arroyo to a deal. He automatically vaults Chris Quinn on the depth chart, and lands safely beneath Mario Chalmers. Good move for both sides … The curtains may have finally been lowered on the Stro Show. Trying to get on the with Sixers, Stro was waived yesterday after a hamstring injury kept him mostly grounded throughout training camp. Is this the end? Honestly, probably not. Although Stro turns 30 next month, he still looks young enough and (sometimes) jumps high enough that somebody will inevitably think he still has potential and give him a shot. Then again, since we have Tyrus Thomas now, Stro’s services aren’t really needed anymore … We’re out like LB …