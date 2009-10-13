Shaq looks in the mirror, dunks on his reflection

Nothing against LeBron and Josh Childress, but the unique selling point of last night’s Cavs/Olympiakos (Greece) game was Shaq vs. “Baby Shaq.” If you don’t remember, Baby Shaq is Sofoklis Schortsanitis, the big (6-9, 300-something) Tractor Traylor-looking dude who once upon a time gave Team USA problems but has since turned into the Blazers-era Shawn Kemp of the Euroleague, as his weight is a constant issue and sometimes gets in the way of his considerable skills … Big Shaq got the best of this one, putting up 12 points and five boards next to Baby Shaq’s four and five. Both played 21 minutes. Big Shaq caught a nice one-hand ‘oop from LeBron, squeezed in a reverse layup over his smaller counterpart, and one time stuffed Baby Shaq on a hook shot attempt. Baby Shaq’s shining moment was when he fouled Big Shaq on a fast break and sent Big Shaq flying into the crowd. No fan injuries were reported, but the hot dog man coincidentally came up short on his inventory afterwards … LeBron had 12 points and seven assists in the win, and one time pinned Childress (16 pts) against the glass. Cavs rookie Danny Green was inactive due to a strained glute muscle. There’s a joke in there somewhere about the lack of PT Danny will get this year … Kevin Durant has been kind of quiet this preseason, until he dropped 30 points (five threes) and 11 boards in last night’s OT win over Phoenix. Russell Westbrook just missed a triple-double with 10 points, 10 boards and nine dimes. Amar’e scored 20 in the loss, while Alvin Gentry let Taylor Griffin (4 pts, 17 mins) get the start in front of the Oklahoma crowd … Meanwhile, Blake Griffin posted 15 points and nine boards off the bench as the Clippers knocked off the Golden State Raiders. Rasual Butler led L.A. with 27 points on five threes, Eric Gordon scored 22, and Baron Davis added 13 and 11 dimes. Anthony Morrow dropped 32 points and six threes for G.S., and Monta Ellis had 24 points and seven assists … Two of the surprisingly solid rookies of this preseason have been two of the guys we would’ve been willing to bet would go on to perfectly forgettable NBA careers: James Johnson and Jeff Teague. Johnson has been a highlight machine for the Bulls, while Teague has been regularly outperforming Mike Bibby as ATL’s backup PG. In last night’s win over the Bobcats, Teague had 17 points and seven assists, while Joe Johnson scored 14 and Juan Dixon rose from the dead to put up 14 points. Gerald Wallace led the ‘Cats with 20 points (12-12 FT) … Larry Brown got himself ejected, which everyone will turn into a story about the replacement refs, but really could have been just because he was sick of watching the product on the floor … Dwight Howard posted 15 points and 11 boards to lead Orlando past the Grizzlies. Vince Carter, Jameer Nelson and Brandon Bass were given the night off. Sam Young led Memphis with 22 points and three steals; Hasheem Thabeet got the start at center, but picked up five fouls in 18 minutes and went scoreless with two rebounds. He did block three shots, though … Michael Redd scored 18 (7-10 FG) in Milwaukee’s win over the Rockets, while Carlos Delfino had 16, eight boards and four steals, and David Andersen led Houston with 17 points … In the second installment of his Dime/High School Hoop recruiting diary, the nation’s #1 prep ballplayer, Harrison Barnes, recaps his official visit to Oklahoma. Check it out HERE … The Heat finally got their veteran backup PG, inking Carlos Arroyo to a deal. He automatically vaults Chris Quinn on the depth chart, and lands safely beneath Mario Chalmers. Good move for both sides … The curtains may have finally been lowered on the Stro Show. Trying to get on the with Sixers, Stro was waived yesterday after a hamstring injury kept him mostly grounded throughout training camp. Is this the end? Honestly, probably not. Although Stro turns 30 next month, he still looks young enough and (sometimes) jumps high enough that somebody will inevitably think he still has potential and give him a shot. Then again, since we have Tyrus Thomas now, Stro’s services aren’t really needed anymore … We’re out like LB …
2nd! yay! whoohoo!
With all these Euro games, would it be nice to have an NBA all-star selection going against a Euro all-star team.
To make things more interesting, let whoever can organize this give $10 million to the winning team on a best of three format.
My meal allowance feels sad for Stromile Swift. Hope people remember that Memphis team when they had a starting unit of Swift, Pau Gasol, Shane Battier, Mike Miller, and Jason Williams. That was a very fun team to watch.
i saw baby shaq played against the US team back in 2006 in Japan…the monster got some moves and got some attitude…looks smelly….LOL
Fans snoozing on Anthony Morrow and Hamed Haddadi… both illmatic
Yo stro is arguably a better dunker than tyrus but it’s close I’ll give u that. Plus stro dunked on tyrus last year that gives him an edge. Stop talking shit dime
Did Golden State change their Mascot to the Raiders? Or is it a typo I see up there?
Braylon Edwards asks Cleveland (including Lebron) “how my ass taste”
Tayor Griffin starting is not even excusable in front of his home crowd. OKC fans should be excited by Serge Ibaka – he put Grant Hill in another poster with a massive come from behind block. That kid will be the Thunder’s starting PF by christmas.
If you didn’t catch Anthony Randolph’s behind the back move and dunk, check out the NBA top 10. He’s going to explode as long as Curry, Morrow and Ellis aren’t taking all the shots…which will be never.
i also like ibaka’s block
ibaka coudl be something if he learns some basic things. like hitting a jumper and running a layup
Lol at the hot dog vendor line. Atleast for the next few years I see Thabeet being a foul prone role player, he has the potential to develop into a defensive force but no way he shouldve been the no. 2 pick. At very worst Durant will be as good as T-Mac in his prime.
It’s not a given or a worst case scenario that Durant will just become peak level McGrady. That is ridiculous. McGrady’s peak seasons were out of this world good. He did it in every single category. Right now Durant is fairly one-dimensional, though he’s very good in that one category, but he has to drastically improve his passing skills, his pick and roll play and his defense (which McGrady was solid at). Could he get there? Possibly but to think that if Durant fails to meet expectations he’ll just become another 32/7/5 guy is not framing things right. If that’s his floor, what’s his ceiling, being twice the player MJ was?
Actually I retract my defensive force comment. He has the potential to be a better Tyson Chandler
@ #5 KB24
Its not a typo. Its cos the warriors are fucking their team up a la the raiders.
The Hawks deserve a steal at pick 19 with Jeff Teague after missing out on CP3 and Deron, Roy and Gay in the past drafts.
Mr. Andersen looking like he might just be THE ONE for the Rockets (at least for this season).
3 thangs —
1. Shaq looks VERY good down low. He truly is that low post presence Lebron NEVER had.
2. I’m glad you touched on Teague. He’s been rippin’ it! Umm, you mentioned he had 17 points. Maybe you should ALSO mention, Atlanta won by how many points? 17. Umm, who had Atl’s high score?? Umm, Jeff Teague, with 17 points.
I hope he doesn’t have asthma AND halitosis ’cause then I’d feel extra bad for Bibby. Teague is breathing down his neck.
3. The Miami Heat made a spectacular move by bringing in Arroyo. It’s one of those personnel moves that’s synonymous with “hidden winning plays.” C’mon, they got Quinn and Lucas backing up Mario. Who’s backing up Mario?? Quinn and Lucas. I’m going ask again, who’s backing up Mario??? Quinn and Lucas. WHO??? OK, Carlos is. That’s what I thought.
Arroyo will be a good pickup until he starts poppin off about how he should be starting and gets on everyones nerves like in orlando.
Hmmm..now that the cavs have shaq, who will the media possible blame when they lose a game? cuz we all kno their not gonna say anything about lebron. And can they really blame the supporting cast now that shaq is part of it?
@zimbala, tmac was more athletic than durant and had better handle and for a while even played defense which durant hasn’t even heard of since 8th grade aau. Watch early tmac raptors and magic tapes, he used to beast people, then his back fell out of place from carrying bums.
I’ve always felt bad for stromile. I remember when he was on the nets, we were at the airport and I swear hes the only 6’10 NBA #2 pick who could stand in the airport and no one know or even ask who he is. Mugsy bogues coulda walked in there and created more excitment
LOL I watched the cavs vs olympiakos game, and it was a horrid thing to watch. I literally saw the ball get bounced off a cav player and the refs said “cavs ball.” Shaq is seriously moving as slow as a train down the court, and ANY kind of fastbreak the cavs run is with shaq staying back on defense. Cavs are about to tank.
more like the Golden State Redskins
knock knock is mentally deficient to the point where I simply feel sorry for him/her. Just really sad how some people are unable to look at anything objectively.
‘Stro had all the physical talent in the world. Shame that he had absolutely no idea what to do on the court. Even last year, after all his years in the league, i was watching him play, he was contstantly being yelled at by his teammates to “go there, stand there, get out of the way” to the point that he would sometimes be physically moved by some of them.
He never figured it out.
Larry Brown deserved to be ejected from that Hawks game–he was all over the refs prior to getting hit with his 2nd T. I though he was going to go WWE (or Billy Knight) on them and use the steel chair.
Teague looks alright, but seems like just the 2nd coming of Acie Law. We’ll see if in the regular season Woodson ruins his career by sitting him for 2 years like Acie and Salim Stoudamire. (Will he be Acie, V?)
Dixon looked pretty good, and I think he has good shot at making the squad of 15. (12 are under contract, so the rest are fighting for 3 slots–likely Mario West (Woodson and fan favorite), Dixon, and Othello Hunter, imo.)
(Make that Bobby Knight.)
Shaq look good to me.Bron aint got no excuses even with a old Shaq.
“Juan Dixon rose from the dead to put up 14 points”
LMFAO… When did he die anyway?hahaha