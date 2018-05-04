Getty Image

As of today, it’s safe to assume that there’s no one who knows exactly what LeBron James and Paul George are going to do this offseason. The former is still competing for a title, while the latter has made it sound like he wants to take some time to weigh all of his options before making a decision.

But still, there are a whole lot of people who think some shenanigans are afoot, and believe both players have already decided to team up and head to the Los Angeles Lakers or something. While Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t seem to think they’ve already made up their minds, he does think it’s a lock that both players end up playing for the purple and gold.

Shaq, who famously played for the Lakers from 1996-2004 and won three championships with the organization, gave the prediction on “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”