A tried and true way to get people debating sports is to pit old teams against one another. For example: In a recent interview with Complex, Steph Curry laid out his case for why he thinks the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors would beat another legendary NBA team, the 1999-2001 Los Angeles Lakers.

“…if you could match up in some alternate universe, us versus the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win,” Curry said in the lead-up to his gig hosting the ESPYs. “I don’t know who would guard Shaq but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rockin’ with that. And three is better than two.”

On the newest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Shaquille O’Neal got the chance to respond to Curry. While he made sure to stress that Curry is his favorite player and the two are close, Shaq laid out the reasons why he thinks saying that is off-base.

“My team that went 15-1, that’s the best team ever created, cause we should’ve went 16-0,” Shaq said.

Shaq then noted that the arguments are basically laid out as follows: The belief of the Lakers is that the Warriors wouldn’t have anyone who could guard himself and Kobe Bryant, while Golden State would respond that Los Angeles wouldn’t have anyone who could guard Curry and Thompson, with the aforementioned line about three being worth more than two as the crux of their argument.

“Here’s my rebuttal: Once they get hot, ‘D-Fish, send ‘em to the hole, Imma lay their ass out, Steph, Klay, and KD’” Shaq said. “Imma touch they ass all the way up, and you know who I would’s gonna have a lot of points? The center, what’s his name?”

Shaq was then told that Draymond Green was listed as the center for that Warriors squad — while Zaza Pachulia normally started games at center, Green was at the heart of the team’s vaunted “Death Lineup.” As such, Shaq said that for Golden State to win, Green would need to reach 30 points.