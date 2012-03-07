Shaq, Steve Nash & Tom Izzo Tell Personal Stories In “Journey To Comfort” Campaign

03.07.12 6 years ago
Earlier this season, I had the chance to fly out to Phoenix and spend a day with Steve Nash. He was on set filming a commercial for the new campaign from Dove Men+Care, set to air around March Madness. We kicked it from nearly sunrise to sundown, with Nash dishing on everything about his life. From his childhood up until the present, it was one of those experiences you never forget.

Rarely do professional athletes get as personal as Steve did that day. A lot of that had to do with the commercial; The filming helped turn the environment into one long, five-hour interview.

But Nash wasn’t the only one to get involved with the “Journey To Comfort” campaign. Shaquille O’Neal and Tom Izzo filmed spots as well.

“This campaign takes even the most successful sports figures and transforms them from herculean to human,” said Rob Candelino, Vice President, Brand Building, for Unilever Skincare. “Most men admire these three legends for leading their teams to victory, but when Shaq, Nash and Izzo talk about the most important ‘team’ to them, it’s their children that take center court. This perspective resonates with fans who are also fathers, and not only enhances their NCAA tournament experience, but also their relationship with our brand.”

While Nash spoke on Selection Sunday during his senior year at Santa Clara, O’Neal talked about the influence of his mother and how he made it through those awkward stages as a youngster. Izzo discussed his propensity to stir it up at Midnight Madness with costumes and extravagant entrances.

Hit page two and three for more videos and behind-the-scenes photos…

