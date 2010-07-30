Shaq still unemployed while contenders fill rosters

Imagine you’re Shaq. (OK, you’d probably have to go back and eat about twice your normal breakfast to really get into character, then put on socks big enough to use as a backpack.) Now you’re waiting in free-agency purgatory for somebody to sign you, and you know the Hawks are in the mix. You get a call from your agent who says, “Sorry Big Fella, but it looks like Atlanta signed another center.” As you’re quickly flipping through your mental depth chart to think of any decent fives still on the market, the agent says, “They got Jason Collins.” … By re-signing their perma-benchwarmer Collins, the Hawks probably took themselves out of the race for Shaq, who is still looking for a team as time and roster spots are running out … As Shaq is one his way out, kids like DeMarcus Cousins are on the way up. The Kings raised some eyebrows by hiring DMC’s high school coach Otis Hughley as an assistant. On one hand, you want to commend Sacramento for doing its part to make sure their young project has a good support system. Then again, they know this isn’t D-1 college ball, right? If you want to put a man on the payroll to watch after Cousins, you don’t have to give him a basketball job. Like, was Hughley really on Paul Westphal‘s radar as a potential assistant before the team drafted Cousins? … In case Celtics fans were gonna miss Tony Allen, Boston signed another version in Von Wafer. The last time we really heard from Von, he was doing good with the Rockets until he mouthed off at Rick Adelman and bought himself a trip to the doghouse and was soon in the Euroleague. Hopefully Wafer learned his lesson. If he tries that on a team with KG, Pierce, Ray, J.O. and Doc Rivers, something bad might happen to him. Garnett might jam a Gatorade bottle somewhere unpleasant … Tough spot for Shannon Brown. While he waits for the Lakers to trade The Machine and free up cap space for him, the Knicks have made Shannon an offer. Do you take less playing time (and likely less money) on the two-time defending champs, or more PT (maybe even a starting SG spot) and likely more money and go with the playoff-hopeful Knicks? … Eddie House‘s choice wasn’t so hard. He’s going to Miami on a 2-year, $2.8 million deal, where he’ll basically be the next Damon Jones. All Eddie has to do is stand outside the arc, make wide-open threes, and play some semblance of defense for a few minutes at a time. And his little kid definitely gets renewed for another season of his reality TV show, right? Cartoon Network or Disney or whoever produces it won’t pass up the shot to get exposure with LeBron and D-Wade … Speaking of reality shows, can we get one for Stephon Marbury? He just re-upped for another three years in China, probably assuming (correctly) that no NBA offer was coming. The owner of Shanxi Zhongyu, Marbury’s team, will also finance Steph’s sneaker and apparel line. Doesn’t that circumvent the salary cap or something? … No doubt by now you’ve heard of the infamous Vegas story about LeBron that ESPN posted, then deleted, from its website in the blink of an eye. Why the cold feet? We can take a good guess, but it doesn’t exactly make sense. Yes, the story would kill anybody’s assumption that LeBron is a 6-8, 250-pound Black Bob Ross, but nobody thought that in the first place. There wasn’t anything scandalous in the piece, just LeBron being a 25-year-old millionaire at a party in Vegas. Of course he would act accordingly … We’re out like Steph …