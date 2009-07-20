Shaq Takes On The Best Athletes In The World

ABC must have read my post on the Top 5 NBA Players Who Need A Reality Show because on August 18, Shaq‘s newest reality show, “Shaq Vs.” will premier at 9:00 PM EST. The show will feature Shaq going heads up against other professional athletes in their respective sports â€“ many of whom he recruited on Twitter.
Filming begins Wednesday in Pittsburgh, where Shaq takes on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in football. Future hour-long episodes will pit him against Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, retired boxer Oscar De La Hoya, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols, tennis pro Serena Williams and beach volleyball Olympians Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh.
This show is going to be hilarious yet disturbing at the same time. One minute we will see De La Hoya giving Shaq the business in the ring, and the next minute we will see Shaq in a bathing suit â€“ definitely not a good look.
What are your thoughts?
Source: USA Today
this is dumb, but people will watch
Can’t wait to see this gonna b funny. I could understand shaq doin this when he was much younger and much more athletic. I think he will fare a lil better but should still b funny. Ima watch
I wanna see the Shaq Vs. Superhead episode. ROFLMAO
I agree with karizmatic its dumb… but ill watch cuz it’ll be funny
….and Nash is staying in Phoenix for 2yr/22M
good luck with that squad Stevie
If Shaq goes all out this will be great. If not this will be sad like watching Joe Frazier trying to swim on Wide World of Sports.
This is gonna be gold.
YouFed pause
I think it will be some bullshit.
My prediction: he injures himself trying to return a Serena serve and Lebron cusses him out like he was he was his mom.
he says something like “people want to see atheletes try to play other sports”, i think the “people” meant GOOD atheletes, not washed up 7’2″ 900 lb 42 yr olds against others in their primes.
#1 hit it on the head, DUMB! i bet it doesnt make it past 1-2 episodes. maybe shaq should go on pros vs joes.
Lets just hope he doesn’t try gymnastics
Yo,
I wanna see him take on Lesnar. They better save that for the season finale because it’ll be over after that.
@ rangerjohn – Would he be the pro or the joe?
DH
actually he called out hong man choi who happens to actually be bigger then shaq, and a K-1 level striker.
i guess he would have to be the joe, but he better bring his a game because some of thoes pros are tough LOL
shaq would tear up Hong man Choi. Even at his ancient basketball age Shaq is 5 times more mobile then Hong Man Choi along with a much better ground game
[www.youtube.com]
Lets see Shaq have a go at a bit of Hurling.
damn. another show with has been telling it like it never was….
I got 5 on Shaq beating Oscar.