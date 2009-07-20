Shaq Takes On The Best Athletes In The World

ABC must have read my post on the Top 5 NBA Players Who Need A Reality Show because on August 18, Shaq‘s newest reality show, “Shaq Vs.” will premier at 9:00 PM EST. The show will feature Shaq going heads up against other professional athletes in their respective sports â€“ many of whom he recruited on Twitter.

Filming begins Wednesday in Pittsburgh, where Shaq takes on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in football. Future hour-long episodes will pit him against Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, retired boxer Oscar De La Hoya, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols, tennis pro Serena Williams and beach volleyball Olympians Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh.

This show is going to be hilarious yet disturbing at the same time. One minute we will see De La Hoya giving Shaq the business in the ring, and the next minute we will see Shaq in a bathing suit â€“ definitely not a good look.

What are your thoughts?

