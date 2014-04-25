Shaq To Barkley: “You Kissed Dick In The Mouth”

As if you needed more evidence that TNT’s “Inside The NBA” is the most entertaining show on television. Last night, during a segment about sucking up to officials, Shaquille O’Neal said he never talked to refs during games. When Charles Barkley starting to say his own piece, the Diesel interrupted him in awkward fashion, in reference to NBA official Dick Bavetta.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
What do you think?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
being on East Coast many times i can’t stay up to finish watching them – are there complete shows online that i can catch or do i only get to see clips.
Shaq and Barkley fast becoming the new Stephen A. and Skip. Not sure if I like the chippiness tbh, I’d like to see Shaq contribute better analysis to go with his own Shaqtin a Fools.