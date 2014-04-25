Shaq To Barkley: “You Kissed Dick In The Mouth”

#Charles Barkley
04.25.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

As if you needed more evidence that TNT’s “Inside The NBA” is the most entertaining show on television. Last night, during a segment about sucking up to officials, Shaquille O’Neal said he never talked to refs during games. When Charles Barkley starting to say his own piece, the Diesel interrupted him in awkward fashion, in reference to NBA official Dick Bavetta.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

