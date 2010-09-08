Shaq Turned His Back On $8 Million From Atlanta And Detroit

If you haven’t read John Reid’s excellent Q&A with Shaquille O’Neal from this Sunday’s Times Picayune, you should do so now. In addition to saying that the next two seasons with the Celtics will be his last two years in the NBA, and that his real goal is to pass Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list, Shaq talked about all the factors he considered before signing with the Celtics – something that caused him to leave $5 million on the table.

Atlanta was cool, but they don’t have a lot of national television games. But Boston, with Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, I said we can do it. A lot of people said I only got the league minimum salary, but that’s all right. I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I’ve had four max contracts in one lifetime, I don’t care about that little million. Did I want $10 million? I’m always going to put the number high. I could have gotten $8 million from Atlanta and Detroit, but it wasn’t about that. It was about being somewhere and being seen and winning.

Understandably, at this point in his career, Shaq chose to pursue another ring over the money. But for a guy who has four max contracts under his belt and says “I don’t care about that little million,” what would you expect?

What do you think? If you were Shaq, would you have taken the money in Atlanta or Detroit or the chance to win?

