Video: Shaq Walks Through Oncoming Traffic In His Underwear

09.07.12 6 years ago

We’d give you a backstory or context or explanation if there was one, but there just isn’t. So take this for what it is, which is Shaq goofing off in the only way he knows how. Walking through traffic wearing only his underwear. According to the crude cell phone video, it’s part of “The Comedy Shaq Tour,” but that pretty much describes his entire life since he became a fixture in the public eye.

He looks like he’s not in such bad shape, so maybe that Mexican team is a realistic possibility.

It’s a slow news day guys. Deal with it.

What do you think?

