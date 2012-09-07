Video: Shaq Walks Through Oncoming Traffic In His Underwear

We’d give you a backstory or context or explanation if there was one, but there just isn’t. So take this for what it is, which is Shaq goofing off in the only way he knows how. Walking through traffic wearing only his underwear. According to the crude cell phone video, it’s part of “The Comedy Shaq Tour,” but that pretty much describes his entire life since he became a fixture in the public eye.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

He looks like he’s not in such bad shape, so maybe that Mexican team is a realistic possibility.

It’s a slow news day guys. Deal with it.

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.