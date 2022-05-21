Shaq On What Happens When We Die: ‘Barkley’s Going To Hell’

For thousands upon thousands of years, humans have been looking for a reason, roamin’ through the night to find their place in this world. But there is a question that is much larger than that one which has puzzled our silly little species for just as long: what happens when we die?

Now, I’m not here, good reader, to impose any sort of philosophical belief onto you. It is between you and the higher power(s) that you worship (if you worship any at all!) to answer that question, and for you to have faith in the plans you are making for when the lights go out, if you are even doing that in the first place. I am simply here to tell you that Shaquille O’Neal went onto The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was posed this question, and after a moment of thought, came to one conclusion.

“Nobody knows,” Shaq said. “Heaven? Barkley’s going to hell, so.”

While I suppose it is possible Shaq has some really strong thoughts on New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, it seems pretty safe for us to assume that the big fella is predicting that fellow Inside the NBA personality Charles Barkley‘s soul is destined for eternal damnation. I’ll give Shaq this: If the lord is a Warriors fan, I don’t like Barkley’s chances.