Shaquille O’Neal: “Chris Paul Is Not Better Than Rajon Rondo”

We’ve argued this time and time again. Two points guards. One team. Who would you rather have running your squad? There are so many moving parts in a discussion like this, that oftentimes it’s impossible to settle on an answer. You can look at personal accolades, team success, age, stats, etc. – at the end of the day it normally comes down to personal preference. For PGs, do you like pass-first or a scoring hybrid? How much does their supporting cast matter? You could do this all day.

This week’s discussion has centered around Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul. And now Shaq has decided to let his opinion be heard.

From Sports Radio Interviews:

Toucher & Rich: What are your thoughts on the rumors circulating that Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge is open to trading point guard Rajon Rondo and getting Chris Paul? Shaq: I said to myself a long time ago from sitting here watching…I saw Patrick Ewing get traded. I saw Dominique Wilkins get traded. Everyone is tradeable, you could probably get a lot for Rajon Rondo but he is the heart and soul of the team. I don’t think that would be a good idea. If I was the general manager, I wouldn’t do it. Toucher & Rich: You would not do it? Shaq: No. Toucher & Rich: Even if it was for Chris Paul? Shaq: Chris Paul is not better than Rajon Rondo… Rajon Rondo is the true definition of a point guard, period. He gets everybody involved and he scores when he has to. Chris Paul scores a lot of points, but when was the last time they made it to the playoffs? Thank you very much.

Who do you think is better? Which player would you rather have running your team?

