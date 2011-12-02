Shaquille O’Neal: “Chris Paul Is Not Better Than Rajon Rondo”

We’ve argued this time and time again. Two points guards. One team. Who would you rather have running your squad? There are so many moving parts in a discussion like this, that oftentimes it’s impossible to settle on an answer. You can look at personal accolades, team success, age, stats, etc. – at the end of the day it normally comes down to personal preference. For PGs, do you like pass-first or a scoring hybrid? How much does their supporting cast matter? You could do this all day.
This week’s discussion has centered around Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul. And now Shaq has decided to let his opinion be heard.
Toucher & Rich: What are your thoughts on the rumors circulating that Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge is open to trading point guard Rajon Rondo and getting Chris Paul?
Shaq: I said to myself a long time ago from sitting here watching…I saw Patrick Ewing get traded. I saw Dominique Wilkins get traded. Everyone is tradeable, you could probably get a lot for Rajon Rondo but he is the heart and soul of the team. I don’t think that would be a good idea. If I was the general manager, I wouldn’t do it.
Toucher & Rich: You would not do it?
Shaq: No.
Toucher & Rich: Even if it was for Chris Paul?
Shaq: Chris Paul is not better than Rajon Rondo… Rajon Rondo is the true definition of a point guard, period. He gets everybody involved and he scores when he has to. Chris Paul scores a lot of points, but when was the last time they made it to the playoffs? Thank you very much.
Who do you think is better? Which player would you rather have running your team?
April?
He been in the playoffs 3 years watching the playoffs 3 years and only played a full season twice. Rondo has a ring and been to the finals twice….i tend to agree with Shaq dont get caught up in the hype CP3 is nice but he is media great right now until he does it in the playoffs
If CP3 had 3 Hall of Famer’s on his squad he wouldn’t have to carry the load so much. Which would likely lead to him playing less minutes and being injured less.
Shaq loves attention. No secret.
If you know Shaq quotes at all you’ll know that he doesn’t think the playoffs start until the conference finals. He’s said that numerous times. Every Shaq quote, has a Shaq reference in it… that’s how he does it.
By his definition, CP has never been there.
CP3 hasn’t had the HOFers or the collecton of quality veterans that Rondo has and CP3 has made them more competitive with D.West and cast. He made Tyson Chandler a threat, made life easier for weest and could have gelled with Marcus Thornton before he was shipped off to Sac-Town ( which is wold befcause they have Tyreke and Jimmer as well as Salmons, Donte green and fransisco garcia)
lol@any guard in the league running with ray allen, paul pierce, and KG with Doc Rivers as coach would make it into the playoffs easily, especially in the East…
@mojo
You do realize Rondo plays with arguably 3 of the top 100 players of all time. Who CP3 play with? Aaron Gray?
Why is anyone even addressing this idiot? Shaq never played the PG position. Hell, he doesn’t even show on pick n rolls for fear of having to actually guard someone. He has no idea wtf he is talking about. lmfao, Im not even going to debate this.
The last line where he states “when was the last time he made the playoffs?” should end any debate right there. The guy doesn’t even know that CP3 just murdered the Lakers in the Playoffs??? CP3 put on a PG clinic in that series, nearly beating the Lakeshow by himself. hahaha, ask Derek Fisher, Steve Blake, Kobe Bryant, and Shannon Brown who they think is the better PG. I would respect that a lot more than Shaq’s idiotic opinion.
Damn Fool.
The current Celtics are like the 2006, 2007, 2008 Pistons: too old to win a title but stil good enough for 52-55 wins and at max a conference finals push.
Since when does Shaq say anything that is even remotely correct? He always takes an opposing point of view in a conversation, just to get attention. Shaq just can’t bash Rondo for his shooting, because they are both about the same level when it comes to missing free throws. Shaq just relates to Rondo because Rondo is one of the only players in the league the “hack a shaq” routine works on. Shaq is taking pity on Rondo, because Rondo knows what it is like to have the game on the line, sweating in front of the crowd, and failing horribly on a free throw.
Bottomline, if Rondo was a top rank point guard, then the teams strategy to guard him wouldn’t be “leave him open and let him beat us”. Period.
Even if they got CP3, they aren’t beating MIA.
Spot on Detroit Dave, as a fellow Pistons fan when I look at the Celts all I see are those conference finals pistons. A strong unit, great defence just not enough to get past the conference finals.
@ Banny, its “deja vu”.
CP3 is better than Rondo but he can’t make us believe that KG’s knees are 35 years old and Chris Bosh’s knees are 26.
I don’t know who’s better, but I’d rather have Rondo as my pg than CP3. The guy is a complete shit disturber on defense and is easily the best defender at his position in the league…. and some argue that he’s the best passer too.
It comes down to preference, and I’d prefer Rondo.
lol @ Rondo better than Chris Paul…do you guys watch basketball??? and i’m talking defensively and offensively….
@ Detroit Dave
Mirror images between that Pistons team and these celtics.
They also topped out at beating LA in the finals, like the Pistons.
and then lost in the finals.
Rondo can swipe and get steals. He’s not some lock down defender though.
Ronod is not better than cp3 but shaq is kind of on point because people totally overrate chris paul.
I feel what he saying Rondo make them boys tick..He Does everything….& LOCKS DOWN…
CP is a better player, but Rondo probably fits better with some teams. I feel ok saying that.
@ Big Island
I have to agree!
and at the end of the day, I’m happy if either one is my pg!
CP3 is the man, but there’s something about Rondo’s swag that I like!
Yeah, all in all I would take Paul. But to me it is much closer than some of you make it out to be. Rondo is so much better on D and is pretty amazing at keeping everybody involved. The fact that he is so terrible at shooting does bother me. He’s all swag most of the time… but toward the end of games, when his defender is leaving him WIDE open, you can actually see the fear in his body language. He’s scared to take those shots. That’s not good.
Paul is a little overrated but still incredible.
The argument that CP3 had a weak cast doesn’t hold up for me. People quickly forget when Darren Collison took over when Paul was injured, the Hornets were just as successful and he also put up great numbers. I still think Paul is the top point guard along with Deron Williams, but some people make him out to be way ahead of every other point guard.
I agree with the big fella, which point guard took you to the championship? If CP3 lost like 20 lbs he would be unstoppable.
Shaq is a dumbass. Not for picking rondo over paul, but for his reasoning.