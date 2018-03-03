Shaq Got His Dream Treehouse Built And He Couldn’t Be Happier

Almost every kid dreams of having an amazing treehouse. It’s an adolescent rite of passage, regardless of your social class, ethnicity, or regional upbringing. But some kids, unfortunately, never get to see that dream become a reality. Some kids, for instance, are too busy trying to become the best basketball player in the world.

That’s one reason why the Animal Planet show Treehouse Masters exists. Friday night’s episode featured none other than NBA legend and TNT personality Shaquille O’Neal, who commissioned the showrunners to build his dream treehouse at his Georgia home.

The result was truly impressive, and the big fella simply couldn’t contain his childlike glee when they unveiled the cozy wooden structure that features all sorts of personalized touches.

