Shaquille O’Neal’s Reebok Shaqnosis Is Coming In A New Black/Blue Colorway

I think it’s safe to say that Shaquille O’Neal‘s Reebok Shaqnosis is an iconic classic. The reaction to the news it was coming back this year was incredible, and while the original colorway can’t be touched, the folks at Reebok are trying to hit the jackpot again with a new design on an old legend.

On August 2, a black/blue “Orlando” version of the sneaker will be released for $115 ($90 for kids) in limited quantities at Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, DTLR, Shiekh and Reebok.com. Stay tuned with Dime for more details as they emerge.

[RELATED: Shaq’s All-Time Starting 5 Will Surprise You]

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.