Share The MVP With LeBron

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.05.09

If anyone tuned in to ESPNEWS yesterday for LeBron‘s MVP press conference, you can see that winning this award was a huge deal for King James. Now the NBA Store is letting you share in the moment.

The official LeBron James Most Valuable Player commemorative shirt is available exclusively on NBAStore.com for $19.99. From what I hear though, the chalk is sold separately.

