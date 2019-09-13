Shaun Livingston Announced His Retirement After A 15-Year Career

The impossibly cool Shaun Livingston announced his retirement from the NBA on Friday morning. Livingston, who spent 15 years in the league, posted on Instagram and revealed his decision to hang them up.

In terms of comeback stories, there are few better than Livingston in the history of sports. Once a highly-regarded high school prospect out of Illinois, Livingston opted to pass on heading to Duke and made the jump right to the NBA, where he was the No. 4 pick in the 2004 draft by the Clippers. Despite picking up some knocks, he showed plenty of promise during his first two and a half years in Los Angeles, but then he suffered the infamous knee injury that robbed him of what should have been the portion of his career where he made the leap to potential stardom.

Eventually, though, Livingston managed to work his way back, hopping from team to team before an impressive year as a member of the Brooklyn Nets in 2013-14. Then, in the 2014 offseason, Livingston joined the Golden State Warriors, where he became a crucial bench contributor for the team during its run as the best franchise in the league. He picked up three rings with the Dubs, operating as a steady hand off the bench who was equally able to run the team’s offense and absolutely obliterate opposing teams with mid-range jumpers and floaters whenever his team needed them the most.

While his career numbers are rather meager — 6.3 points and three assists in 20.6 minutes per game — they don’t signify the impact Livingston had when he was at his best, especially as a member of the Warriors.