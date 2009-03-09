Shaun Livingston Finds a New Home

Back in January, it looked like Shaun Livingston‘s NBA career was pretty much over. Once you’re waived by the Grizzlies, things are not looking very promising for you chances in the L.
Over the weekend though, some good news broke concerning Shaun as signed a deal with the NBA Development League’s Tulsa 66’ers. In his first game, Shaun played a little more than 23 minutes, scored 13 (on 6-12 shooting) and came up with two assists. You have to think if he plays well the last few weeks of the Development League’s season and spends some time eating weights in the offseason, he will find himself in some NBA squad’s camp next season right?
Eating weights?!?!
Nah, forge-t about it! Mr. Noodles aint worth sh!t.
poor guy
he’s had a lot of bad luck,
remember when scouts where saying he was the next Magic
I hope he catches on. Im sure he has more than enough money to retire…Its obvious the dude just loves to play
He’ll be fine…
LOL@ #1.. eating = lifting..however, actually eating them might not be a bad idea..
i don’t see any reason for him to not find a home as long as he proves he can contribute in the d-league
Worse players than him have gotten good contracts in Europe, so that’s probably an option for him.
He should have took his ass to Duke.
one can only imagine how good he would’ve been with a bit of college. His body would’ve been able to handle the nba grind better. And he would’ve had time to get in the gym and cover up those bones.
Is he good?For him to be so good,I never seen him do shit on any court.Except break his shit.
…he can go play in Italy with Brandon Jennings…what ever happened to him?! (nothing)
Will Conroy should get a shot before him.