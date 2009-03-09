Shaun Livingston Finds a New Home

Back in January, it looked like Shaun Livingston‘s NBA career was pretty much over. Once you’re waived by the Grizzlies, things are not looking very promising for you chances in the L.

Over the weekend though, some good news broke concerning Shaun as signed a deal with the NBA Development League’s Tulsa 66’ers. In his first game, Shaun played a little more than 23 minutes, scored 13 (on 6-12 shooting) and came up with two assists. You have to think if he plays well the last few weeks of the Development League’s season and spends some time eating weights in the offseason, he will find himself in some NBA squad’s camp next season right?

