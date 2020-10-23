Shawn Kemp is one of those NBA legends that been nearly lost to time. But not only is he one of the greatest dunkers in NBA history, he was also part of one of its dominant duos during the ’90s as a member of the Seattle Supersonics alongside Gary Payton. To this day, he remains a hero in the Seattle area, despite the organization having relocated to Oklahoma City more than a decade ago.

Kemp and Payton were among the many players whose accomplishments were somewhat overshadowed by Michael Jordan during that NBA era, having the unfortunate luck of running into perhaps the greatest team ever during what was their best opportunity for a championship run in 1996.

Now, Kemp has turned his efforts to one of the country’s fastest growing industries. On October 30, he’ll open Seattle’s first Black-owned cannabis dispensary, in an event that will feature Payton.

Here’s more from the store’s press release:

Joined by his former teammate, Hall of Famer Gary Payton, Kemp will commence the celebration with a green ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:45 p.m., followed by an official opening to the public at 1 p.m. “I’m looking forward to welcoming Sonics fans on a regular basis, starting with opening day,” said Kemp, who calls Seattle home and has invested in the city through several business ventures. “My name is on this company and I have worked hard to bring Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis to fruition,” said Kemp. “I want to provide nothing short of the best selection, customer experience and prices in Seattle. I have incredible partners in Matt Schoenlein and Ramsey Hamide to make sure we deliver on that promise to our customers, who are our top priority.”

The grand opening will also feature the unveiling of a new mural from local artist Jeff Jacobson, and the store itself will offer express kiosks, online ordering, and curbside pickup in line with COVID-19 safety measures. Kemp hopes the store will act as inspiration for other Black business owners to get their ideas off the ground via Washington state’s new social equity program.