Shawn Kemp is Back, Sort Of

The good folks at Reebok are finally giving sneakerheads something to get excited about, almost. The classic Kamikaze II, Shawn Kemp‘s signature shoe is being reissued but with a slight twist.

While they kept the silhouette very similar to the original Kamikazes, they did tweak the shoe in some ways making for a better overall performance shoe. The Kamizake 2010‘s utilize Reebok’s full-length HexRide which should make for better cushioning and overall the shoe is lighter than the originals.

Taking iconic shoes and implementing better technology is a formula that a lot of sneaker companies have begun to embrace. You get that old school look with new school performance. We all win.

No word on price yet, but expect to see these early 2010.

