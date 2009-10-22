Shawn Kemp is Back, Sort Of

#Style – Kicks and Gear
10.22.09 9 years ago 12 Comments

The good folks at Reebok are finally giving sneakerheads something to get excited about, almost. The classic Kamikaze II, Shawn Kemp‘s signature shoe is being reissued but with a slight twist.

While they kept the silhouette very similar to the original Kamikazes, they did tweak the shoe in some ways making for a better overall performance shoe. The Kamizake 2010‘s utilize Reebok’s full-length HexRide which should make for better cushioning and overall the shoe is lighter than the originals.

Taking iconic shoes and implementing better technology is a formula that a lot of sneaker companies have begun to embrace. You get that old school look with new school performance. We all win.

No word on price yet, but expect to see these early 2010.

Source: Kix and the City

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDimeMagKamikaze IIKamizake 2010REEBOKSHAWN KEMPStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP