Shawn Kemp is Back, Sort Of

The good folks at Reebok are finally giving sneakerheads something to get excited about, almost. The classic Kamikaze II, Shawn Kemp‘s signature shoe is being reissued but with a slight twist.
While they kept the silhouette very similar to the original Kamikazes, they did tweak the shoe in some ways making for a better overall performance shoe. The Kamizake 2010‘s utilize Reebok’s full-length HexRide which should make for better cushioning and overall the shoe is lighter than the originals.
Taking iconic shoes and implementing better technology is a formula that a lot of sneaker companies have begun to embrace. You get that old school look with new school performance. We all win.
No word on price yet, but expect to see these early 2010.
Source: Kix and the City
junk is ugly
They need to remake the FIRST ones! But this is a good start.
NIKE AIR FLIGHT 89 HIGH………….nuff said!
I loved the old Air Force, the David Robinson ones. Felt like i was in foot heaven when I first laced those on.
I agree with #2; the first joints are one of my all-time favorite kicks
[www.ngv.vic.gov.au]
look nothing like em
WOW! THOSE ARE SICK! I remember when reebok was a power house shoe, the last pair they made for shaq was one of the illest sneakers of the 90’s cant forget that!
i fucken loves those
Dime – you guys ever gonna finish that best kicks stores in the world list? Can we at least get the full list, even w/out the articles if you’ve scrapped the idea?
I have the Kamikaze I and II and i fuckin love them. but these shoes have nothing in common with the originals. I bet they’ll be better performance wise, but they’ll never give you that OG feel and look. the original Kamikazes were probably the illest bball shoes ever
Reebok has failed once again.
hey bring back the old kamikazes please