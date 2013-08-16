Shawn Kemp, Isaiah Thomas Make Surprise Visit To Rucker Park For Kamikaze II Mid Launch

and dunking legendmade a surprise visit to the famedin New York City last night to celebrate the launch of the iconic Reebok Kamikaze II Mid . The “Letter of Intent” colorway , meant to symbolize what could’ve been had Kemp gone to Kentucky for college, is launching today. It’s available at key retailers, including Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Finish Line, DTLR, Shiekhs, Champs, Shoe Palace and Reebok.com for $100.

Dime was in the house as Thomas played in his first game ever at Rucker Park, while Kemp mingled with the fans and signed autographs. Check out the photo gallery for an inside look.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hit page 2 to see more photos from the event…